Learning that the showrunners of your favorite series have called it quits is saddening, but there is nothing more heartbreaking than when a show is canceled by a network halfway through. Fortunately, this is not always the case; sometimes closure is necessary to keep a great show from becoming terrible, which makes the decision to put an end to the series ultimately a good one.

So far 2023 is undoubtedly a huge year for film and arguably a good one for television. Nevertheless, many shows loved both by critics and audiences are reaching their final stops. From Succession to The Flash, some series' final seasons reportedly release this year.

1 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

Rest assured, Succession counts on a deeply talented cast and an enthralling plot, making it one of the most beloved series at the moment. Following the wealthy patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his decaying health, this HBO original series centers around the Roy children as they fight for control over their father's multimillion-dollar media company.

Sadly, all good things must end, and the news about Succession's fourth season being its last caught many off-guard. The series creator, Jesse Armstrong, has revealed to The New Yorker that he "never thought" the series "could go on forever," even if he felt nervous about it. "The end has always been kind of present in my mind," the creator remarked. "From Season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

2 'The Crown' (2016 - 2023)

The Crown is equally a highly-regarded series that has gathered huge acclaim from global critics. The Netflix show narrates the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who was portrayed by three different actors (Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and, most recently, Imelda Staunton) during different stages of her life, following the Queen's wedding in 1947 until the early 21st century.

Although the initial idea was for creator Peter Morgan to put an end to the beloved series with the fifth season, luckily for fans the decision was fortunately reconsidered, and the show is reaching its full stop with a sixth one instead. New episodes are expected to arrive around November 23, which will wrap up the series.

3 'Ted Lasso' (2020 - 2023)

Jason Sudeikis plays everyone's favorite coach in AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso, a compelling show as humorous as it is touching that features football at its center but relationships at its heart. The plot follows the title character, an American college football coach who is hired to mentor an English soccer team.

With a second trailer released, the third and final season — which fans just can not wait for — seems to feature an emotional rollercoaster ending that will do the show justice. As for its release date, Ted Lasso's third season is set to kick off on Wednesday, March 15th.

4 'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017 - 2023)

A thought-provoking watch throughout, The Handmaid's Tale is an American dystopian television series created by Bruce Miller based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood that centers around a woman (Elisabeth Moss) who is forced to live as a concubine under a dictatorship.

The powerful, critically-acclaimed series tackling themes of misogyny and patriarchy will return for a sixth and final season this June and continue to grace audiences with its groundbreaking premise. "We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run," creator Bruce Miller said in a statement.

5 'A Million Little Things' (2018 - 2023)

Following a group of friends who, after the unexpected death of a close person in their circle, become motivated to stop taking life for granted and make the most out of every day, A Million Little Things sends out the message of living life to the fullest.

"I knew from the beginning it was five years. I wasn’t as public about it because people want it to go longer, but this is the right time," creator DJ Nash told Variety. The fifth and final season of A Million Little Things highlighted the very best of the deeply emotional ABC show when it premiered on February 8.

6 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017 - 2023)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a gripping dramedy is set in 1950s Manhattan and follows a young mother of two, Miriam Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), who is left alone with her children by her husband, and ultimately discovers she has a hidden talent for stand-up comedy.

After a shocking Season 4 finale, fans are left with many questions that they hope will be answered in the fifth and final season of the show. The series airs on Amazon Prime Video, and Season 5 of Mrs. Maisel is confirmed to be out on April 15.

7 'Cobra Kai' (2018 - 2023)

From the moment it premiered, it was clear that Cobra Kai held the potential to become a popular series given the fact that it is based on the iconic Karate Kid film series from the '80s and even features a few familiar faces. In fact, the show's plot revolves around William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence, who reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo in hopes of redeeming himself.

Fans were delighted to hear the news that a sixth season is coming (supposedly the biggest season yet) but undeniably heartbroken when they learned it will be Cobra Kai's last season. In a shared statement on Instagram, the showrunners wrote: "It is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai." The last season of the show is rumored to premiere in December.

8 'Manifest' (2018 - 2023)

This mystery sci-fi by Jeff Rake follows the passengers of a commercial airliner who suddenly appears after being missing for five years. When the group of people attempts to get back to their normal lives, they start to experience unexplainable things, including visions of events yet to occur.

Although Manifest had been previously canceled by NBC, Netflix picked it up and provided fans with one more season. Season 4's first part (10 episodes) premiered in November last year. While no exact date is set for the second chapter of the show's final season, Rake's tweet confirmed it's coming out this year.

9 'Titans' (2018 - 2023)

Featuring a group of powerful, young superheroes from different backgrounds, Titans is based on the DC Comics' unstoppable team who join forces in their fight against evil and come of age in the DC universe.

Although the first chapter of Titans Season 4, which counts on six episodes, has been out since November 2022, the second part and final part is set to drop sometime this April. Showrunner Greg Walker expressed his appreciation in a statement in which he said, "I’m immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty-nine episodes over the last five-plus years."

10 'The Flash' (2014 - 2023)

Starring Grant Gustin as the beloved DC superhero who fights crime in Central City with his super cool power of super speed, The Flash follows the character's quest to find the person who killed his mother when he was a child and depicts his fight for justice.

To the dismay of many, CW's The Flash ended with its ninth season featuring a 13-episode final run. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race," Eric Wallace wrote in a statement. The final season came out on February 8.

