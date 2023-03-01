Daisy Jones & The Six sees the journey of a young budding singer who ascends into music stardom through her collaboration with another band. Showcasing their art and musical talents, the highly anticipated show also promises to explore the chaos of the 1970s music scene in all its debauchery.

As viewers eagerly await this adaptation based on the beloved book, there are a bunch of shows that will give fans the '70s fix they desperately need. Whether one craves the slick aesthetics, the groovy tunes, the risque imagery, or even the foreign lifestyle of the past — these shows will fill the time as one counts the days until Riley Keough and Sam Claflin share the stage on-screen.

1 'Minx' (2022-)

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) — an eager young feminist — teams up with adult magazine publisher Doug (Jake Johnson) to create the first-ever erotic magazine for women.

Captivating audiences with its raunchy-comedy, Minx has gone through the wringer, having been canceled after being renewed, only to be snapped up and rescued by Starz. What's not complicated is how much fans adore this feminist show through all its vintage and retro flare. From the warm-toned colors to the deep "V" necklines — this show shines not only in its treatment of female empowerment but also in its aesthetic depiction of 1970s life.

2 'The Get Down' (2016-2017)

In the age when disco was a dying genre, a group of ragtag teenagers from the Bronx became musical artists amid the rise of hip-hop and punk.

Created by the legendary film director Baz Lurhman, The Get Down is a true ode to the cultural and musical landscape of 1970s New York City. Unsurprisingly, with Lurhman at the helm, the show shines with its brilliant dance sequences, stunning score, groovy beats, and vibrant colors. Even blessed with a great ensemble that features talents like Justice Smith and Shameik Moore, fans were devastated when it joined the list of Netflix shows that ended prematurely.

3 'Mrs. America' (2020)

Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett), an activist for conservatism, finds herself championing a fight against the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s amid a wave of women pushing for gender equality.

Shaking up the perspectives of the classic feminist projects, Mrs. Americastunned audiences not only by its interesting premise but also by its stellar cast and the brilliant production design. From its detailed 70s-styled sets, glorious costumes, and brilliant performances that highlight the wide spectrum of ideology, this show perfectly captures how the '70s was a significant decade that showcased a clear change of the times.

4 'Vinyl' (2016)

Desperate to keep up with the constant diversification of the 1970s music industry, Ritchie Finestra (Bobby Cannavale) — a passionate record executive — attempts to resurrect his dying label by scouting some of the best artists of hip-hop, punk, and rock-and-roll.

Brought about by filmmaking and music legends Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger, Vinyl, is another show that celebrates the revolutionary landscape of 1970s music. Filled with a good mix of R&B, punk rock, and hypnotic blues beats — fans will find themselves immersed in the wonders of its mystical tunes and compelling drama. Though it is quite unfortunate that this was another show canceled quickly after its first season.

5 'The Serpent' (2021)

As the disturbing real-life story of a global criminal, Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim), this series explores his criminal history of murder and robbery while attempting to evade capture along the hippie trail, an informal route spanning from western Europe to south-east Asia that hippies frequently trekked.

Where it's set against the backdrop of colorful costumes, sets, and cinematography — viewers should know that The Serpent is, first and foremost, a thrilling true-crime series that goes into the mind of a devious serial killer. While it captivates audiences through the enchanting party scenes and the carefree energy of the 1970s, the show hooks fans in with the story's great build-up of narrative suspense and tension. It's an underrated addition to the otherwise popular genre.

6 'The Deuce' (2017-2019)

As sex work in 1970s New York was targeted by the law, workers in the industry began to find newer, safer, and more legitimized forms of work — leading to the rise of the Golden Age of Porn.

Where many projects tend to glamorize and exaggerate the nostalgia of past eras, The Deuceoffers an alternative perspective that highlights a darker reality of grit and grime. Still maintaining its vibrancy with the costumes and warm low-lighting, this show is a praised and compelling drama that does focus on the adult film industry but also around the thematic ideas of power - whether it be financial, physical, or sexual. Both the writing and the performances are top-tier.

7 'The Offer' (2022)

This miniseries follows producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) and his extraordinary behind-the-scenes journey to making the groundbreaking gangster film, The Godfather. Struck with the complexities of 1970s Hollywood, and even the dangers of the actual American Mafia, this movie was not easy to develop.

A captivating project about the business of show business, The Offeris an odd love letter to the world of filmmaking, specifically, the classic style of filmmaking that can be seen in the early '70s, where dedication is put to the creation of true art, even amidst all the wild tribulations of that era. From the messy after-parties to the larger-than-life characters — this show is a true spectacle.

8 'I'm Dying Up Here' (2017 - 2018)

Set in 1973's Los Angeles comedy scene, a group of amateur stand-up comedians tries to find success at Goldie's comedy club, even if it means fighting against friends to get their time on stage.

As a show that pays tribute to the retro days of stand-up, I'm Dying Up Here surprisingly catches viewer attention with its tender and heartfelt character-driven stories. Not only that, but as a period piece, the show sets itself apart with its subtler depiction of '70s life. With the softness of the cinematography and the subdued costumes, the show refuses to align itself with the flashiness typically associated with that time period and instead keeps it grounded.

9 'Hunters' (2020-2023)

Having discovered hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officers in 1977 New York, the Hunters — a group of vigilantes — go on a quest for revenge and justice to bring them down before they create the Fourth Reich in America.

With such an eccentric premise, and a great cast and character ensemble, Huntersis a show that guarantees thrills and intrigue, especially since some of it is surprisingly based on true events. This bold show goes far with its historical fiction elements, which are greatly underpinned by its flashy action, production, and costume design of the '70s era. Still, Hunters can put forth a heartfelt narrative that centers around remembrance and honor.

10 'Pistol' (2022)

As a story based on one of history's most famous punk bands in the world, Pistol follows the life of Steve Jones (Toby Wallace) — the guitarist of the Sex Pistols — as the band rises to prominence in the 1970s.

From the creative mind of the visionary Danny Boyle, this show explores the complete and utter chaos of the English punk scene in the '70s. With its raging tunes, eccentric costumes, and highly stylized cinematography and editing, Pistol is a thrilling viewing experience that will take audiences on a hyperactive ride as a show of sex, drugs, and rock & roll.

