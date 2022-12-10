As a rule, the fourth wall separates the audience and performers: but rules, and walls, were made to be broken. When the wall between the performer and the audience is demolished, comedy, education and intrigue can often follow. Many iconic series' have taken down the fourth wall to great effect, giving viewers unique perspectives and building stronger relationships with the characters on screen.

The device has been used in iconic shows to achieve myriad purposes - sometimes, it clues the viewer in to additional information, like a Shakespearean aside. Other programs use it to educate, connect, or build a conversational rapport with the viewership. Exploring some of the iconic shows that have smashed through the fourth wall and reached the viewer on the other side to great effect proves that this wall isn't load-bearing. To the contrary - when the fourth wall is removed with purpose, the dramatic structure of a great show is only enhanced.

'Fleabag' (2016 - 2019)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag is a masterclass in fourth wall demolition. This whip-smart comedy follows a troubled leading lady who is grieving deeply, and messing up colossally. Connecting with the audience through the fourth wall gives viewers an opportunity to know the character intimately, siding with the protagonist even when she's making regrettable decisions.

Particularly confronting is the season two scene when the Hot Priest acknowledges the camera, the first and only character other than Fleabag to meet the audience's gaze. The moment forces the viewer to feel seen, self-conscious, and all too aware of the world that audiences are now very much a part of.

'Oz' (1997 - 2003)

Oz presents the dramas of the inmates and officers at a maximum security prison. With key players killed off at a moment's notice in creatively violent ways, the show is unpredictable, dark and engrossing.

Augustus Hill opens and concludes every episode with a direct-to-camera monologue, with additional asides throughout. Some of the stylized elements as the gritty HBO drama found its feet can be jarring, but every episode's poem and framing monologue are not in the least out of place. Rather, these elements draw attention to the themes of each episode, elevating these concepts so that the show isn't just relentless violence from start to end.

'What We Do In The Shadows' (2019 - )

Following the success of Taika Waititi's hilarious film, What We Do In The Shadows presents the lives of four new vampire housemates – Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo and Colin Robinson, aided by enslaved familiar, Guillermo. The vampires tackle worldly and other-worldly issues in this off-beat mockumentary, rich with celebrity cameos and full to bursting with belly laughs.

The vampires at times reference the camera and crew, and interviews reveal the secrets they keep from the world, and from each other. Using a broken fourth wall to remove the mystery around a traditionally enigmatic group of villains, the show breaks down differences and similarities between the mortal viewers and undead protagonists to perfect comedic effect.

'Sex and the City' (1998 - 2004)

In season one of Sex and the City, as the iconic program about friendships, flirting and fashion developed, Carrie Bradshaw and her interviewees made to-camera addresses to punctuate episodes. As the show and its stylistic conceits progressed, the direct addresses were phased out. From season two, only the voiceover narration remained, allowing audiences to hear snippets of Carrie's weekly titular column.

The narration is less jarring than the direct addresses, yet there was great value in being invited into Carrie's psyche in a more intimate way in earlier episodes, making viewers feel welcome in her world from the outset. With the fourth wall well and truly leveled, viewers' bond and connection with the character was built on solid ground.

'Peep Show' (2003 - 2015)

Peep Show is a cringe-worthy and laugh-out-loud funny British comedy that follows two housemates: Mark and Jeremy are both chronically unsuccessful with women, socially awkward and ego-driven. The characters could easily be even less likable if the viewer didn't follow their thoughts every moment.

Peep Show breaks the fourth wall using point-of-view shots. Viewers see from the characters' perspectives and hear their inner monologues, implicating the audience deeply in the situations presented. Viewers can see how flawed the characters are – and when the words spoken in the scene are at odds with their thoughts, an additional dimension is added to the comedy.

'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' (2022)

Jen Walters Bruce Banner's cousin in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After a car accident, Jen gains the ability to turn into a Hulk (or, as she is branded by the media: She-Hulk). She's determined to return to her job as a lawyer, and finds herself working for the superhuman law division.

She has no alter-ego, and remains herself in hulk form, simply because women have so much practice at controlling their anger on a daily basis. Hence, she is better equipped than her cousin to handle the challenges of "hulking". Remaining herself at all times, Jen breaks the fourth wall to talk viewers through various moments. The fourth wall breaks make the show feel conversational, bringing viewers along with Jen as she tackles her newfound abilities, and grapples with the reductive or offensive discourse that arises when a woman exists in the public eye.

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990 - 1996)

One need look no further than the iconic theme song of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to realize the program tackled themes of family and acceptance. Given these themes, it's no wonder the show employed devices to keep the performers and audience connected. Following Will as he struggles to fit in and get his family to loosen up, the show invited the studio audience in as much as the at-home viewer, with fourth wall breaks that reinforce his status as a lovable larrikin.

Needing to make the characters relax their boundaries, Will often breaks the boundary with the audience to achieve the same ends with viewers. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was also self-referential in breaking the fourth wall, drawing attention to its studio setting. Carlton quite literally broke the fourth wall, physically transgressing the boundary between the performers and the studio audience in a particularly memorable scene where he ran around the entire studio in fits of despair after one of Will's pranks.

'The Office' (2005 - 2013)

In a world of practical jokes gone wrong and petty office politics, there is an almost constant awareness of the camera. The egos that exist in The Office often don't allow the characters authenticity in what they say when they speak to the camera – this is where the power of the broken fourth wall comes in handy.

Characters self-consciously look to camera, usually when mistakes are made or the wrong words are chosen, drawing viewers into the drama in a more intimate way. Both UK and US versions of the show have been iconic in their own rights, proving that the broken fourth wall works to clue audiences in to what's really going on, to the point viewers almost have their own desk at Dunder Mifflin.

'Sesame Street' (1969 - )

Sesame Street employs the device of breaking the fourth wall for the purpose of education. Whether teaching the alphabet, counting together, or discussing the meaning of a new word, the muppets and their celebrity guests have demolished the fourth wall for generations.

The fourth wall breaks not only to educate, but have made the characters feel like they are friends in viewers' living rooms. Being talked to as a friend removes any feeling of being condescended to, and has maintained the rapport between the cast and the kids for almost fifty years.

'Parks and Recreation' (2009 - 2015)

Parks and Recreation began airing in 2009, and follows Leslie Knope and her government department team. There's a lot to love about the show, from its hilarious characters, to moments of improvised physical comedy, and the great number of scenes that fit the Bechdel Test.

The mockumentary style of Parks and Recreation lends itself to direct audience addresses, and leaves a lot of space for cheeky glances and asides from the characters, nodding to the subtext. The breaks in the fourth wall also serve to underscore the political satire of the show, giving viewers a clearer comedic picture of governmental inadequacies and bureaucratic bungles.

