Content Warning: The following article contains discussions of drug use, rape and self-harm.Being a teenager is difficult, especially when they must balance life difficulties and come to terms with who they are. Thus, teenagers frequently experience a variety of minor to severe mental health concerns as a result. However, some parents or other loved ones can often mistake these mental health concerns for a rebellious stage.

Thus, many TV shows increasingly address not only adult mental illness but also teens', which frequently go unreported, in order to promote awareness and help teenagers feel heard, seen, and validated. These programs, which range from those from the 1970s to the most recent ones, provide kids with a sense of belonging.

1 ‘Degrassi’ (1979 - )

Degrassi is a Canadian television franchise created in 1979 by Kit Hood and Linda Schuyler. The franchise focuses on a group of kids attending the fictional Degrassi Community School who faced a number of obstacles, including teen pregnancy, bullying, date rape, drug abuse, body image and so on.

A large cast of characters in Degrassi deal with a variety of internal and external problems at home and at school, bringing a sense of authenticity to the show. Moreover, Degrassi 's best episodes have consistently portrayed mental health issues, and it helps people by increasing awareness, sparking deeper thought and generating conversations.

2 ‘Ginny & Georgia’ (2021 - )

Ginny & Georgia centers on 15-year-old Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry), who moves with her 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), and her half-brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca, to the imaginary town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. But their past doesn't appear to have forgotten them.

The portrayal of struggles with self-harm, depression and anxiety in this show is both realistic and honest which earned it numerous accolades. The program also increases parental understanding of teen mental health difficulties and acknowledges parental mental health problems instead of ignoring them.

3 ‘Euphoria’ (2019 - )

Based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name, Euphoria is a teen drama created by Sam Levinson for HBO. Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a former young drug addict who strives to find her place in the world, provides the show's narration. The program also focuses on other pupils at Rue's school as they deal with issues including sexuality, body image and self-worth.

Among the best gen Z shows streaming today, Euphoria delivers a genuine, realistic, and thought-provoking representation of kids' life today through their problems despite being regarded as too intense, explicit and disturbing for a young audience. The program deftly addresses the issue of mental health, including the connection between addiction and mental health as well as the impact of social media on teenagers' lives.

4 ‘Never Have I Ever’ (2020 - )

Loosely based on the show creator, Mindy Kaling’s childhood, Never Have I Ever focuses on Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old Sherman Oaks Tamil girl of Indian descent who is coping with the sudden death of her father. She must embark on a mental health journey to process her loss and grief.

Never Have I Ever is acclaimed for accurately portraying the teen experience in a variety of ways. The program humorously discusses and normalizes Devi's mental health difficulties. Simultaneously, it also appropriately notes that she had undergone a terrible and devastating experience, so it makes sense that she wouldn't be okay. Other characters are also included in this representation of mental health with great depth.

5 ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ (2020)

Based on the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, The Queen’s Gambit centers on Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a fictitious chess prodigy who lives with drug and alcohol addiction while she rises to the top of the game. The series' title is a reference to a same-named chess opening move.

With such an accurate representation of addiction and sadness, The Queen's Gambit blurs the boundary between creativity and mental health conditions. The program concentrates on its players and how much effort is required to earn the title of genius rather than its central issue, which is chess and the world it inhabits. Moreover, Taylor-Joy's outstanding performance forced viewers to pay attention to the issue of mental health and wouldn't let them get away with it.

6 ‘Andi Mack’ (2017 - 2019)

Andi Mack centers on the titular character, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who is attempting to find her place in the world. When her feisty elder sister (Lilan Bowden) visits, she makes a shocking disclosure that sets Andi on an unexplored path of self-discovery.

Despite being a Disney Channel program, Andi Mack openly discussed a variety of topics throughout the season, including mental health, cognitive impairments and self-expression. Also, when it comes to educating young audiences, mental health storylines can easily be done poorly, but the show handled it responsibly and honestly.

7 ‘Atypical’ (2017 - )

Atypical follows Sam Gardner, an 18-year-old with autism played by Keir Gilchrist, who decides it's time to find a girlfriend, which sends Sam's mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) down a journey that changes her life as her son strives for more freedom.

Atypical maintains a positive perspective on the problems relating to therapy and psychological aid. Moreover, because it better portrays the diversity and experiences of people with ASD, the show reaches more viewers and raises awareness of the difficulties faced by people growing up with autism as well as their loved ones.

8 ‘Shameless’ (2011 - 2021)

Adapted from Paul Abbott's British series of the same name, Shameless focuses on the dysfunctional, impoverished family of a single, careless father of six, Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy), who spends his days either wasted, high or looking for escapades while his kids learn how to take care of themselves.

Shameless comments on how mental health is frequently only acknowledged when it manifests as severe behavior or crisis by particularly mentioning mental health conditions in its characters. Additionally, the program focuses on a variety of factors that contribute to each character's problems, boosting awareness of the concerns of both patients and their guardians.

9 ‘Steven Universe’ (2013 - 2019)

Steven Universe is set in the made-up location of Beach City, where the Crystal Gems, timeless alien warriors who guard the world against evil, live in an old temple on the beach. The show follows the titular character voiced by Zach Callison as he tries to figure out his power.

Even a young child can comprehend the reality of mental health conditions thanks to Steven Universe, and young people are only now learning how to deal with it. Moreover, this program significantly raises the bar for comprehension of mental health and self-kindness, offering kids and teenagers a fresh take on the topic.

10 ‘Looking for Alaska’ (2019)

Based on John Green’s 2005 novel of the same name, Looking for Alaska recounts the story of Miles Halter (Charlie Plummer), a teenager obsessed with famous last words and on the hunt for "the Great Perhaps," a concept derived from Francois Rabelais's final lines. With the intention of finding something less dull and safe than the life he's always had and gaining a greater understanding of life, this desire prompts him to enroll at Culver Creek Academy in Alabama.

The presentation of mental health in Looking for Alaska defies the simplicity of many television and movie depictions. The series offers hope that mental health portrayal in the media, particularly in shows targeted toward youth, is improving. Moreover, it presents a candid and touching picture of the true effects of a premature death can have.

