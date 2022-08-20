Stranger Things had a hugely popular season 4 this summer, and while Vecna was a terrifying monster, the biggest draw was, and always has been watching the Party grow and evolve. The Netflix hit wouldn't have been nearly as popular if it didn't draw audiences in immediately with the lovable core four and the young girl with an affinity for Eggos. In most shows, usually the core characters we come to love and remember appear in the first episode or, at the very least, the first season, but as Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) proved, that's not always the case — and he's not the only great character who didn't appear in Stranger Things season 1.

In fact, some of the most celebrated and iconic characters in television history haven’t featured in the first season of the shows they star in. From hilarious side characters who effortlessly steal the show in our favorite sitcoms to some of the most unforgettable figures in television drama, these fan favorites proved that sometimes a great character is worth the wait.

Michonne – ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead has never been afraid of throwing new characters into the mix, and has found plenty of gems by doing so, but none surpass Michonne (Danai Gurira). Introduced as a tease at the end of season 2, she finally got a proper introduction in the season 3 premiere and has been a fan favorite ever since.

While her first interactions with Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) group may have been a bit intense, she soon joined them and fast became one of their most valuable members. Michonne is a decisive leader and a capable fighter, but it’s often been her kindness and composure which has helped save the day, making her one of the most level-headed figures in the zombie apocalypse. Fans can agree, Michonne had some of the best Walking Dead episodes.

Butters Stotch – ‘South Park’

Butters has been South Park’s most innocent resident ever since he first appeared in season 3. His good-natured naivety and knack for winding up in bizarre predicaments have made him one of the show’s signature characters and an endless resource for laughs.

Often the butt of the joke, his dynamic with Eric Cartman has provided South Park with some of its most outrageously hilarious moments. Even when donning the caper of his evil alter-ego ‘Professor Chaos’, Butters remains one of the show’s most lovable and easy-to-root-for characters.

Ralph Cifaretto – ‘The Sopranos’

He may not be the most beloved television character ever, but it can’t be denied that the impact Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano) had on fans of The Sopranos will not soon be forgotten. Coming into the series at the beginning of season 3, he made an instant and lasting impression as one of the DiMeo crime family’s best earners.

Whether it was his big mouth or his horrifically violent outbursts, "Ralphie" was an unpredictable character who injected great tension whenever he was onscreen. While his jarring personality did eventually lead to his downfall, it helped elevate the gripping yet hilarious Sopranos to heights few other shows have been able to reach.

Ben Wyatt – ‘Parks and Recreation’

An honorable mention should go out to Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) who was introduced in the same episode, but Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) was too important and beloved to skip. Despite starting off as an antagonist to Leslie (Amy Poehler), Ben soon came around, proving himself to be a good-hearted person in the season 2 finale with his decisions surrounding Leslie's children's concert.

By season 3, Ben had established himself not only as a series regular but also as a romantic pairing with Leslie and a fan-favorite character. That trend continued through to the series finale where he and Leslie are married in 2048 and one of them stands as the U.S. President.

Castiel – ‘Supernatural’

So ingrained is Castiel (Misha Collins) in the fabric of Supernatural that it’s difficult to remember the show without him. Starting off as a servant of heaven, the angel didn’t make his first appearance until season 4 when he rescued Dean (Jensen Ackles) from hell and recruited the Winchesters to help prevent Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) from walking the Earth.

Castiel was an integral part of the story when the show reached its peak throughout season 5 and remained one of the core characters right up until the fifteenth and final season. As one of the Winchesters' most loyal and valuable allies, Cas was one of Supernatural's best characters and was adored by the show's passionate fanbase throughout.

Frank Reynolds – ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

It might seem impossible to comprehend, but Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) wasn’t always a part of the gang. After not featuring in season 1, Frank was introduced as Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Dennis’ (Glenn Howerton) “legal” father in the first episode of season 2, and his debauchery has been enjoyed by fans ever since.

With his shocking lifestyle habits and worrying anecdotes about his past, Frank delivered the perfect hit of wacky, wild, and morally reprehensible comedy to flawlessly fit in with the gang. Such was his impact on the fans, he quickly became the star of the show and still stands as one of comedy television's most iconic and polarizing characters.

Max Mayfield – ‘Stranger Things’

Image via Netflix

The Duffer Brothers have become notorious for introducing lovable new characters to Stranger Things. While the likes of Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) and Eddie Munson have become instant fan favorites, it’s Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield who is truly the best character the show has introduced after season one.

A rebellious teen with a knack for sarcasm, her arrival brought a fun new dynamic to the group right away. However, it wasn’t until season 4 that the writers finally utilized her full potential, giving her a heartbreaking arc riddled with loss and grief which saw Sink stamp herself as one of the show’s brightest stars. Here’s hoping we will get to see more of her in season 5.

Newman – ‘Seinfeld’

All the best sitcoms have boasted colorful arrays of hilarious recurring characters and Seinfeld was no different. From the comedic zaniness of Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) to the misadventures of successful lawyer Jackie Chiles (Phil Morris), the show was armed with plenty of memorable supporting players, but none were as good as Wayne Knight’s Newman.

Jerry’s delightfully devious neighbor and arch nemesis, Newman was referenced in season 2 (where he was voiced by Larry David) but didn’t make his first on-screen appearance until midway through season 3. While he only appeared in a total of 48 episodes throughout the series, Newman remains one of Seinfeld’s most notable characters and is arguably the best supporting character in sitcom history.

Brienne of Tarth – ‘Game of Thrones’

A brilliant subversion of the idea of the honorable knight, Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) often felt like the only glimmer of humanity in a world full of corruption and greed. Defined by her loyalty, Brienne gradually became one of the series’ best characters as she became a determined ally to Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

RELATED: Who's Who In 'House of the Dragon'? A Cast and Character Guide to the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series

But she existed as much more than just an interesting take on a trope, and it’s a testament to the character and Christie’s performance that Brienne was not only so loved, but so fully realized. From the complexities embedded within her moral code to her complex relationship with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coaster-Waldau), Brienne was one of Game of Thrones’ best characters.

Saul Goodman – ‘Breaking Bad’

Putting the ‘criminal’ in "criminal lawyer," Bob Odenkirk’s sleazy, shady defense attorney has become one of Breaking Bad's most well-known characters despite not appearing until the eighth episode of season 2. It took no time for him to become a fan favorite though, with his infectiously fun amorality a delight as he aided Walter’s (Bryan Cranston) criminal activities.

Saul developed to become an integral part of the show, and by the final episodes, he was one character fans genuinely hoped would survive. Such was the fanfare around him, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan created the now acclaimed prequel series Better Call Saul to further explore the character.

