10 TV Shows Where The Best Episode Is The Finale

Endings are difficult, especially when it comes to fan-favorite TV shows. Nary of the episodes is observed with as much scrutiny as the finale, and none leave a more substantial impact on the audience. Sometimes TV shows are canceled before they come to a natural conclusion, and other times they are made to overstay their welcome. But even when they close on their own terms, TV finales often end up disappointing people.

Even though most finales don't live up to the series, now and then, a series will sweep you off your feet and have the sweetest ending that all characters and fans deserve.

10 ‘BoJack Horseman’ (2014-2020)

Bojack Horseman (Will Arnett) is a Hollywood star who suffers from addiction, anxiety, and depression. It's pretty ironic how the story of talking animals turned out to be one of the best shows that accurately represent the mental health of individuals in modern society.

It's often difficult finding a perfect balance between reality and fiction when making shows that focus on mental health, so it wasn't surprising when the finale ended on an ambiguous note. One of the darkest (yet funniest) finales ever, "Nice While It Lasted," does not absolve the main character, the titular horse, of his misdeeds but leads him on a path of healing and redemption as he discovers the one emotion he's always lacked: "optimism."

9 ‘Friends’ (1994-2004)

After 10 years of coffee rendezvous and on-and-off romances, Friends left fans with a bittersweet ending in 2004. Yet, even ages later, the show is still a masterpiece and loved by fans around the globe. The finale features Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) finding a new home in the countryside with their twins and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Mike (Paul Rudd) riding off into the sunset.

The story left fans disheartened when Joey (Matt LeBlanc) was left alone (though his story was continued in a spin-off, Joey). Also, in a somewhat controversial ending, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) drops her dreams and job in France to come live with Ross (David Schwimmer). While fans were elated for Roschel to find their happy-ever-after finally, some argued that Rachel shouldn't have had to give up on her career's biggest opportunity for the relatively toxic relationship.

8 ‘Superstore’ (2015-2021)

If America Ferrera leaving the show wasn't hard enough as is, the Superstore finale was rushed to completion, thanks to the pandemic. But, even against those odds, the ending gave fans everything they wanted and then some.

After six years of buildup, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) finally find their way into each other's arms. The final scene, featuring Garrett (Colton Dunri) making the last announcement at Cloud 9, shows a series of flash-forwards that reveal Jonah and Amy finally tying the knot and Glen (Mark McKinney) reopening Sturgis and Sons. At the end of the day, all the former Cloud 9 employees stay connected — except for Elias (Danny Gura).

7 ‘The Office’ (2005-2013)

A year after the documentary's conclusion, the final episode of The Office features the entire Dunder Mifflin gang gathering together for Dwight's (Rainn Wilson) and Angela's (Angela Kinsey) wedding. The finale was a perfect conclusion to the nine long seasons, giving each character a chance to deepen their mark on worldwide audiences.

The two seasons post Michael's (Steve Carell) sudden departure did not live up to the rest of the series, but his reappearance at Dwight's wedding makes it all the more wholesome, bringing the show to an incredible end. Pam taking the painting home was a beautifully tied bow to this fantastic gift.

6 ‘New Girl’ (2011-2018)

It was hard to imagine New Girl ending on a note that could impress all its viewers, but it seemed only fitting that it would end with another one of Prank Sinatra's — aka Winston Bishop's (Lamorne Morris) — classic mess around. Although most fans would've been skeptical of the plot -—especially with Win's history of naming his child "Dan Bill Bishop" while his wife was sleeping, the finale turned out to be incredible in all ways relevant.

While New Girl struggled throughout its run, what with its overly ambitious establishment and forced storyline, the finale (and the episodes leading up to it) made peace with the setting and characters, justifying the presence of the entire final season as a whole. While not the best finale of all time, "Engram Pattersky" was undoubtedly the best episode in the show.

5 ‘Parks and Recreation’ (2009-2015)

The Parks and Recreation finale is almost as memorable as its underwhelming first season, only in the opposite sense. Instead, the episode features two parallel storylines, one running in the present. In contrast, the other runs 10 years later, flashforwards showing the characters' futures, and another eventual reunion after both Leslie (Amy Poehler) and Ben (Adam Scott) have been approached about running for governor of Indiana.

In the present time, the gang fixes a swing, and the episode ends back in the present, with Leslie saying, "I'm ready." The finale wraps up every character's storyline and gives them a happy ending.

4 ‘Jane the Virgin’ (2014-2019)

Jane the Virgin is a rather hilarious and dramatic (much like a telenovela) story of Jane, a 23-year-old religious Latina virgin who becomes pregnant with the baby of her boss and crush when she is accidentally artificially inseminated with his sperm. So, of course, most finale ideas would fade in comparison to a story as dramatic as hers. The finale, "Chapter One Hundred," sums up Jane's extraordinary story to a beautiful end.

The show ends with Jane getting married to her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Rafael. She tells him that the book she's been working on this entire time will one day be turned into a telenovela, and it is soon revealed that the story's narrator is her now grown-up little boy, Matteo.

3 ‘Suits’ (2011-2019)

A bittersweet end to a tremendous journey, the Suits finale, "One Last Con," features a reunion of characters as Harvey tries to devise a solution to get rid of Faye once and for all. While the actual storyline takes a backseat as flashbacks to the previous seasons take the steering wheel. Mike's return to New York had been tumultuous, to say the least, but as Louis and Sheila settle into their newly married life with a beautiful daughter, Harvey, and his now-wife Donna decide to move to Seattle to be closer to Mike and Rachel.

The last scene shows a reenactment as Mike and Harvey recalls the former's interview. While the finale was remarkable, the absence of some of its main characters, including Jessica and Rachel, left fans feeling a little empty.

2 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (2013-2021)

Perhaps the best comedy finale ever, the last episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine reflects on eight years of family and friendship, reuniting the entire gang (including Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti) for one last heist. As the characters get ready for what's next in their life — many of them leaving the precinct for good — they take one last adventure to realize "Goodbyes are inherently sad' and there wasn't much they could do to soften the blow.

The final episode was exactly what the fans wanted, and then some. It warms the hearts of fans, especially with Jake (Andy Samberg) deciding to become a stay-at-home dad while Amy (Melissa Fumero) focuses on a new job. The show has featured countless incredible episodes, and it was difficult to live up to its history, but "The Last Day" delivers an emotional ending without compromising its characters, subverting the worst series finale trope.

1 ‘The Good Place’ (2016-2020)

Well into its first season, The Good Place revealed its true colors. While quirky and hilarious, the show discovered a new take on life after death and featured some of the best plot twists in TV history, thanks to Michael Schur. The Good Place asked existential questions without losing its sensible whip of humor and became one of the most beloved shows during its course.

For a life — and an afterlife — that was so dramatic, the finale had to live up to its expectations. The final episode, "Whenever You're Ready," gives a proper sendoff to its pillars, Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto), Janet (D'Arcy Carden), and Michael (Ted Danson) after finally facing its central theme (death) head-on.

