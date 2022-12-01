These shows knew how to wrap themselves up—and their fans appreciate that.

When a TV show ends, it tends to be a huge event. It's the conclusion of stories of sprawling character arcs and complex storylines, usually spanning years.

From Friendsto Better Call Saul, there is a good variety of shows with outstanding finales that bring their stories to a resounding close. Of course, fans have been sure to head to IMDb to show their love for these endings, leading some to be among the highest-rated episodes on the platform.

'Dark' (2017-2020) — S03E08: "Das Paradies"

Dark, an enthralling German mystery drama, follows the supernatural family saga sparked by the disappearance of two teenagers in a German town.

The highest-rated episode of the whole show on IMDb happens to be its finale, "Das Paradies," where Claudia reveals to Adam how everything is connected and how he can destroy the knot. The episode has an outstanding score of 9.6, thanks to users praising the suspense and excitement generated by the episode and the grandiosity of its themes.

'Friends' (1994-2004) — S10E17: "The Last One"

The cultural phenomenon known as Friends remains, even all these years later, one of the most fun and influential sitcoms that television has ever seen. It explores the lives of six 30-something friends living in Manhattan throughout its ten seasons.

Part of the magic of Friends is watching the characters mature and evolve. By the time the tenth season came around, they were all at a point where it was clear that it was time to say goodbye. Fans of the show, who gave the final episode an IMDb score of 9.6, perfectly encapsulate how joyful yet emotional it is to say goodbye to characters you've come to know and love.

'Hannibal' (2013-2015) — S03E13: "The Wrath of the Lamb"

The Hannibal TV show is a dark, gripping crime drama about the relationship between the iconic villain and a young FBI profiler. It only got better and better as it went along until it was tragically canceled after its third season.

Although the series deserved a proper ending, fans were delighted with this finale, giving it a rating of 9.7 on IMDb. Gruesome and poetic, the episode perfectly balanced the dark and elegant tone of the show with a few strangely beautiful scenes loved by all fans of the Hannibal mythos.

'Chernobyl' (2019) — S01E05: "Vichanya Pamyat"

Chernobyl, an HBO original miniseries about the tragic 1986 explosion in the titular Soviet city, is generally counted among the best shows ever made. All of its episodes have outstanding ratings on IMDb, especially the finale.

"Vichanya Pamyat," where the main characters risk their lives and reputations to expose the truth about Chernobyl, has a score of 9.8 on IMDb. It's highly deserved praise since the episode is very educational and insightful, with a super impactful dark tone and one of the best trial scenes that television has ever been graced with.

'The Office' (2005-2013) — S09E23: "Finale"

Perhaps the funniest and most beloved sitcom of the 21st century thus far is The Office, about the everyday work life of a small paper company office in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Of course, like most other episodes in the show, the finale is delightfully creative and laugh-out-loud funny. It's also incredibly touching, sweet, and emotional, the perfect way to say goodbye to the iconic ensemble of characters. Because of this, fans on IMDb have given "Finale" an outstanding rating of 9.8.

'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022) — S06E13: "Saul Gone"

Better Call Saul, the prequel spin-off to Breaking Bad, started slow. But by the time it ended, many dedicated fans felt that it was on the same level of quality as the original show, if not even a little bit better.

The show's final season was a Hell of a rollercoaster ride, which took a very unexpected tonal shift in its last few episodes. This shift solidified itself as the best possible way to end the series in "Saul Gone," which has a score of 9.8 on IMDb and ends Saul and Kim's arc in the most fitting and poetic way possible.

4) 'Mr. Robot' (2015-2019) — S04E13: "Hello, Elliot"

In this brilliant crime drama, a young hacker named Elliot becomes the key player in a strategy to bring down the corrupt corporation that he works for. Elliot gets to Coney Island in the finale, and Mr. Robot reveals the truth.

The entirety of Mr. Robot is astonishingly well written and well acted, but rarely as much as in "Hello, Elliot." It has emotionally satisfying payoffs, an excellent ending for each storyline, and even manages to sneak in a few surprises. Without a doubt, it deserves its IMDb rating of 9.8.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008) — S03E21: "Sozin's Comet, Part 4: Avatar Aang"

Avatar: The Last Airbender, Nickelodeon's anime-influenced masterpiece of a show, is no less than the highest-rated animated show on IMDb, and you needn't go further than its finale, where protagonist Aang's moment of truth arrives to find out every reason why.

The episode is absolutely unforgettable, with top-notch technical qualities that include stunning animation and beautiful music. But the thing that the episode succeeds most at is giving the narrative perfect closure, with no shortage of emotional scenes. For this, it holds an IMDb rating of 9.9.

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' (2008-2020) — S07E12: "Victory and Death"

Perhaps the most beloved Star Wars show ever is The Clone Wars, an anthology series depicting multiple conflicts and stories taking place in the titular period of the franchise's chronology.

The final arc of the show is absolutely heartbreaking. The last episode is jaw-dropping, an astonishingly great television episode with gut-wrenching power and nonstop emotion, and among the highest-rated episodes on the platform. There's no arguing that "Victory and Death" deserves its score of 9.9 on IMDb.

'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013) — S05E16: "Felina"

Breaking Bad is the kind of show that needs no introduction. Often lauded as the greatest television drama ever conceived, it's a staggering achievement with no weak points in its story.

"Felina," the final episode in the series, had a titanic task on its hands. To give five whole seasons of fascinating arcs, themes, and characters a satisfying ending while doing some unexpected things wasn't easy, but creator Vince Gilligan pulled it off. The show's ending, which has a nearly perfect IMDb score of 9.9, is the perfect close to the narrative, full of poetic justice and memorable scenes.

