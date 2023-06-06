Any avid TV watcher can become attached to a show's great story and characters. It comes with the territory of deep-diving into a new world in which we'll ultimately become obsessed. While we wouldn't have it any other way, some shows have an unwavering ability to capture your heart for the long run, and their characters can hold a special place there for as long they, please.

No matter the genre, character duos have a way of imprinting themselves among fans. Whether their on-screen chemistry makes fans fall in love, a specific storyline, or maybe even the actors portraying them, characters can hold a life-long place in your mind and heart long after the show they're a part of has finished airing. From Hawaii Five-0's Steve and Danny to Supernatural's Dean and Castiel, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Charles and Jake, we'll be forever attached to these ten iconic TV show duos.

10 Sherlock and Watson — 'Sherlock' (2010-2017)

Mystery-solving duo Sherlock Holmes and John H. Watson (played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman) may not be who you immediately think of when it comes to impactful character friendships, but in the British television series, they certainly left their mark.

While the show may be relatively short, consisting of only four seasons with three episodes in each and one special, the scenes shared between the duo and their friendship undoubtedly stand evident throughout the 13 episodes.

9 Walter and Jesse — 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

True friends? Maybe not, but close enough. The bond between these two may be more so considered a tolerable one at times, but their father/son dynamic is certainly unique. While they trust each other to a point, and there is somewhat of a reliance on Walter (Bryan Cranston) from Jesse (Aaron Paul).

While their friendship is far from ideal, the evolution of it is arguably the most compelling part of the show. Breaking Bad is one of those shows featuring an unlikely duo that may not always get along, but fans love nonetheless. Over the course of five seasons, these two succeeded.

8 Joey and Chandler — 'Friends' (1994-2004)

"JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD!" Well, except maybe with his best buddy Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry). These two would go to the ends of the earth for each other, living up to the lyrics of the show's iconic theme song: "I'll be there for you."

Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler had been friends long before the start of the series. Their lovable personalities and to-and-fro banter radiated with audiences, paving the way for them to become one of TV's most instantly recognizable friendships, and that's just where they'll stay.

7 Steve and Danny — 'Hawaii Five-0' (2010-2020)

The 2010-2020 reboot of police procedural Hawaii Five-0 reintroduced old and new fans to the brotherly bond between two of the Aloha State's most elite law enforcers. Steve McGarrett and Danny "Danno" Williams (Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan) were a delight through the show's run.

They saved each other's lives on more than one occasion, always had the other's backs no matter what it involved, and were never afraid to throw a few insults in the other direction, and it was brilliant to watch from the off.

6 J.D. and Turk — 'Scrubs' (2001-2010)

Scrubs was the slapstick medical sitcom that ran on NBC and ABC for nine years between 2001 and 2010. Gaining a fanbase for its memorable theme song, comedic dialogue and scenes, and loveable characters — most notably J.D. and Turk, the best friends who frequented Sacred Heart Hospital and made for an entertaining watch whenever they shared the screen.

Played by Zach Braff and Donald Faison, these two goofballs quickly had fans' hearts, holding onto them for the show's entirety. Their friendship became such a prominent part of the show that it's hard to imagine it without them.

5 Charles and Jake — 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

When you can be absolutely chaotic together yet still comfortably talk about the more serious issues that come with life, you know you've found something special in a fellow human being. Charles Boyle and Jake Peralta's (Joe Lo Trugilo and Andy Samberg) friendship became a staple part of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

For just shy of a decade, these boys clutched the hearts of fans and wouldn't let go, reminding viewers of the importance their presence meant to the B99 universe. What a major hole they'd leave if they weren't there to wind each other up and lift each other off the ground.

4 Scott and Stiles — 'Teen Wolf' (2011-2017)

A bond that strengthens with each hardship must mean it's a true friendship. For Scott McCall and Stiles Stilinski (Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien) these two always came out on top.

If you were to dub a pair as soulmates in a friendship term, these two would be front and center. Terrified of losing each other and a willingness to die for one another had these two pack brothers resonating with fans of the wildly popular Teen Wolf series, leaving an everlasting impression.

3 Dean and Castiel — 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

From the moment this unlikely duo met, it quickly became evident that their "profound bond" would withstand all the trials and tribulations throughout the show. Between seasons 4-15, this Angel and human bond was a constant and beloved part of Supernatural, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

For roughly 250 episodes, Dean Winchester and Castiel's (Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins) goofiness, charm, comedy, and heartfelt interactions made for over a decade's worth of memorable moments between the pair. So while we may be emotionally attached to these two, just don't think about how their story ended, or you'll be downright emotional.

2 Oliver and Barry — 'The Arrowverse'

DCTVs first friendship we truly grew attached to came with Barry Allen and Oliver Queen (Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell), AKA The Flash and Green Arrow. While Oliver may not have been the hugging type, that never stopped Barry, and it made for some entertaining interactions between the superhero duo.

Despite the ups and downs, they were always there for each other, brothers till the end, and never ceased to have each other's backs. While their friendship came to a heartbreaking end in the Infinite Earths crossover, the duo reunited one final time in The Flash’s “It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To,” and both broke and warmed our hearts once again.

1 Steve and Robin — 'Stranger Things' (2016-2024)

An unlikely duo that just works comes with Stranger Things' very own babysitters, Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley (Joe Keery and Maya Hawke). Only really getting to know each other in Season 3, they bonded over their shared job and later with their shared kidnapping at the hands of the Russians.

One of their most notable scenes came in the season three episode "Chapter 7: The Bite." Following a chaotic, drug-induced escape, the two share an incredibly moving heart-to-heart, in which Robin comes out as a lesbian, and Steve is nothing but supportive. From that moment, their relationship grew from colleagues to best friends, and it's a fan-favorite part of the show.

