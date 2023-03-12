Compelling characters, an intriguing narrative and soundtrack, and many other important elements make a great series. Among them are memorable theme songs. Intros are one of the first things viewers initially establish contact with while watching a TV show for the first time, and while letting the audience know the main players of the show is obviously a relevant part, a well-structured introduction also helps a show stand out and spark the viewership's interest enough to keep them watching.

Luckily for TV show enthusiasts, countless productions have provided unforgettable theme songs throughout the years. However, some of them inevitably stand out more than others. These are just some of the many distinctive intros that Redditors can't help but sing along to, from Succession to X-Men: The Animated Series.

10 'Black Sails' (2014 - 2017)

Image via Starz

A gripping adventure watch throughout, Black Sails is a prequel to the fictional events of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel Treasure Island. It narrates the tales of Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his pirates as they hunt treasure and attempt to survive on New Providence Island.

In addition to its engaging storyline, this severely underrated show also counts on an amazing score. On Reddit, viewers can't help praising the series' introduction. "The song is great and all of the sculptures are amazing — very detailed and chilling," MniTain38 said and many users agreed.

9 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

Image via HBO

Succession is easily one of the most beloved series streaming right now – especially on stan Twitter. And the heartbreaking news of Succession ending with season 4 caught many by surprise. The show focuses on the Roys – a wealthy family that owns a global media and entertainment conglomerate. Things begin to crumble when the family patriarch (Brian Cox) finds his health declining, which leads his children to fight for control of the company.

There are seemingly many things Succession does right, and its theme song is definitely one of them. The reason why it is so popular has probably to do with its strong melody, which becomes catchy really quickly. "Any time I hear the Succession theme I instantly feel like some sort of huge business tycoon, and it captures the feeling of the show perfectly. So good," secondcitysaint commented.

8 'The X-Files' (1993 - 2018)

Image via 20th Television

Make way for one of the most unforgettable shows from the '90s: The X-Files! Starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as the irresistible duo of FBI special agents, the series examines many unsolved and marginalized cases involving paranormal activity.

The enthralling show's introduction also seems to be very well-liked among Redditors – proof of that is the impressive number of votes a Reddit user's comment mentioning the series got on the platform. "Oh god, this song on piano and strings... send chills up my spine," giancarlox21 added. "It’s so great."

7 'Twin Peaks' (1990 - 1991)

Image via CBS Television Distribution Showtime Networks

Twin Peaks centers around an investigation led by FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) and local Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean). The two attempt to uncover the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in the fictional gloomy town of Twin Peaks, Washington.

There is no doubt that Twin Peaks had (and still has) a huge impact on pop culture. Being the first television series to incorporate surrealism into television, Twin Peaks is a groundbreaking show that deserves the praise it gets. "Nothing makes me feel the way the Twin Peaks opening does," letsallchilloutok said. "It lulls you into a false sense of calm and normality," another Redditor added.

6 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' (1990 - 1996)

Image via Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Now, this is a show everyone has heard about. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself in his first role ever and follows the events after he is sent by his mother to live with his aunt, uncle, and cousins in their Bel-Air mansion.

To the question "how memorable is the Fresh Prince intro," there is only one answer (as said by a Redditor on the platform): "That was the first rap song I knew all the words to." Assuredly, the show's theme song is one of the best things about it (that, and The Carlton Dance).

5 'The Sopranos' (1999 - 2007)

Image via HBO

After all these years, The Sopranos remains one of the most beloved crime dramas to stream on TV, and for good reason. The gripping series follows Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), an Italian-American mobster based in North Jersey who struggles to balance his family life with his role as the patriarch of the Soprano family.

With The Sopranos' massive popularity, no wonder many fans can't help chanting its theme song whenever the needle drops. And even when it doesn't, apparently: "No matter which HBO show I'm watching, this is the one that starts playing in my head after the fuzzy intro," nocookies28 commented on the platform.

4 'Cowboy Bebop' (1998 - 1999)

Image via Netflix

A widely treasured anime in the '90s, Cowboy Bebop is set in a post-apocalyptic world where Earth has become largely uninhabitable. The series invites viewers on a trip along with the bounty hunters, known as cowboys, aboard the spaceship "Bebop" as they traverse planets in search of fugitives.

"That's a great one," a Reddit user said when someone mentioned the show. Other Redditors praise the series name, while some users never watched it (although they intend to) but still share their opinion on how noticeable the song is.

3 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

Image via HBO

One of the biggest drama TV shows out there is Game of Thrones. Although universally known by now, the plot centers around nine noble families fighting for control over the lands of Westeros; all of this while an ancient enemy returns after being unconscious for millennia.

It's practically impossible not to have heard Game of Thrones' theme at least once in one's life, even if one did not actually see the show. "That intro was the sound of pure joy for a very long time," _Steven_Seagal said. "Yeah, and how they changed it episode-by-episode to show the areas that would be featured in that episode is pretty creative and unique. I never skipped it despite it being fairly long," another Redditor replied.

2 'X-Men: The Animated Series' (1992 - 1997)

Image via 20th Television

The universally loved X-Men animated series played a huge part in a good number of '90s kids' childhoods. The series followed the many superheroes' adventures as they fought injustice in the Marvel Comics universe.

"When it came out on Netflix, I heard the theme coming from my brother's room and it was like I got suckerpunched by nostalgia," a Reddit user reflects. Other Redditors were outraged by the amount of scrolling they had to do in order to find tonyalark79's comment, which says a lot about how unforgettable the theme song is.

1 'BoJack Horseman' (2014 - 2020)

Image via Netflix

The main star of this show is obviously the title character: an anthropomorphic horse BoJack Horseman, a fading star of the 1990s who once played a part in a popular sitcom. Bojack plans to be relevant again and hopes that an autobiography written by ghostwriter Diane Nguyen will be the key to success.

A fun and entertaining show throughout, Bojack Horseman is ultimately a great series to spend some time on. Redditors believe that one of its best assets is its "smooth, gorgeous tune" which they "never skip". According to MasterBates723, the theme song is "such a trance".

NEXT: Reddit's Top TV Shows of All Time, Ranked