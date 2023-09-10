Prequels are unique since they have become a captivating way to delve into the origins of beloved characters and universes. For fans of the preceding shows, watching the events leading up to the original show is a pleasure viewing experience.

From TV show prequels that delve into the backstories of iconic characters from the original series like Pennyworth to prequels that provided even more context to its original show like House of the Dragon, these enhanced viewers' understanding and appreciation for the shows and characters they came to love.

10 'Pennyworth' (2019-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

Pennyworth was a prequel series for Gotham, focusing on the early life of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon). Fans who watched Gotham were able to appreciate the show for Alfred's in-depth character development and uncovering his backstory.

Overall, Pennyworth excelled generally as a prequel series since it provided more depth and context to the main character's origins. Viewers got to watch Alfred's life before the events of Gotham.

9 'Fear the Walking Dead' (2015-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

As a prequel to The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Deadis another zombie-themed show for fans of the franchise. It takes place in the early days of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles, navigating the collapse of society.

Fans of The Walking Dead appreciate Fear the Walking Dead because of its fresh perspective on the apocalyptic world and also introduces new characters while exploring how the outbreak began. The show provided crucial context of The Walking Dead universe and shed light on unanswered questions fans from the original series had.

8 'Mixed-ish' (2019-2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Mixed-ish is the prequel to Black-ish and focuses on Rainbow Johnson's (Arica Himmel) childhood. She was one of the characters from Black-ish, and the show follows a young Rainbow and her mixed-race family navigating the challenges of assimilating into a new neighborhood.

Viewers of Black-ish were able to explore Rainbow's backstory and were given a nostalgic look at the 80s. It addressed important issues of identity and race, just like its parent show. On top of that, it provided more context to Rainbow's character while still being entertaining with its humor and heart, like Black-ish.

7 'Young Sheldon' (2017-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Premiering in 2017, the prequel to The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon unsurprisingly has multiple connections to its original show, even some that fans have missed. Young Sheldon focuses on Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) early years as a brilliant but socially awkward physicist.

Many fans of The Big Bang Theoryenjoy watching Young Sheldon because it gives them a deeper understanding of Sheldon's characters and explores the origins of his idiosyncrasies and complex relationships. Viewers appreciate how the show captures the essence of its parent series while offering a fresh perspective of Sheldon's formative years.

6 'The Carrie Diaries' (2013-2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

As the prequel to the iconic show Sex and the City, The Carrie Diariestakes place in the 1980s and follows the teenage years of Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb). The show explores her high school experience in New York, her dreams of becoming a writer, and her early romances.

The Carrie Diaries is a beloved show for Sex and the City fans because they were given a glimpse into Carrie's formative years. It brought nostalgia as it captured the spirit that Sex and the City was known for. While still maintaining its original wit and charm, it also offered a fresh coming-of-age perspective.

5 'Star Trek: Discovery' (2017-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Star Trek: Discoveryis the prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, set approximately a decade before the original series' events. It follows the adventures of the USS Discovery as they explore new frontiers and encounter new species, bringing so many great episodes so far.

Fans of the original series appreciate this prequel because it provided a modern and visually stunning take on the Star Trek universe, which had defined the franchise for many years. Viewers enjoy how the show delves into more history, adding more depth and context to Star Trek.

4 '1883' (2021-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

The first prequel of Yellowstone follows the early history of the Dutton family, showcasing how they came to own the land that became the Yellowstone Ranch. Set in the post-Civil War era, viewers watched how the Duttons ended up settling in Montana.

Beloved fans of Yellowstone enjoyed watching 1883 because the prequel provided the Dutton family backstory, shredding light onto their origins and the challenges they faced. It still retained the same gripping drama and Western setting fans loved about Yellowstone.

3 '1923' (2022-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Not only is 1923 the prequel to Yellowstone, it is also a sequel to another Yellowstone prequel series, 1883. Set in 1923, the show explores the hardships faced by the Dutton family during the early stages of the Great Depression and the 1929 Stock Market Crash.

For many fans, 1923 is better than Yellowstone. The show featured iconic performances by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and fans continued to enjoy the strong storytelling that Yellowstone was loved for.

2 'House of the Dragon' (2022-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

A prequel to the popular show Game of Thrones, House of the Dragontakes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original show. It revolves around the Dance of the Dragons, House Targaryen's civil war: many characters happen to be the ancestors of Game of Thrones counterparts.

Many longtime Game of Thrones fans find House of the Dragon an impressive prequel. Although fans knew the show was a prequel, House of the Dragon was still very distinctive from its predecessor. It introduced many new characters that even reignited their love for the Game of Thrones franchise.

1 'Better Call Saul' (2015 -2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Better Call Saul is the prequel to the popular series Breaking Bad, and it centered around the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a struggling lawyer who tries to do what's best, to the ethically dubious Saul Goodman, a "criminal" lawyer. The show explored his character's evolution and circumstances that led him to the darker path.

Fans of Breaking Bad enjoyed Better with Saul because of how the show explored Saul's backstory. Better with Saul maintained its compelling storytelling and complex characters that the original show was known for. It was good for the viewers to have even more valuable context to the Breaking Bad universe.

