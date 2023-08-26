When it comes to TV shows, there's no denying the power of a well-crafted romantic storyline. Whether it's the slow-burning chemistry between two characters who are sworn enemies, the heart-wrenching love triangles, or the epic love stories that span multiple seasons, these narratives can captivate viewers and leave them swooning.

From timeless classics to modern gems, these shows have proven time and time again that love is a universal language that transcends screens and touches the hearts of viewers around the world. Reddit picked these as the ones featuring their favorite romantic plots.

10 ‘Agents of Shield’ (2013-2020)

Spanning over seven seasons, Agents of Shield captures a diverse group of agents, led by Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who investigate and combat supernatural threats. A charismatic leader with an unwavering dedication to protecting humanity, Phil is accompanied by skilled agents like Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), an expert pilot and combat specialist haunted by her past, and Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), a powerful Inhuman with seismic powers struggling with her newfound abilities.

Mentioning the amazing Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), brilliant scientists who navigate not only scientific mysteries but also their romantic entanglements, the user Swav3 comments, "Outside the crazy world of powered humans and apocalyptic events their relationship is pretty mature and realistic."

9 ‘Pushing Daisies’ (2007-2009)

Pushing Daisies follows the whimsical story of Ned (Lee Pace), a piemaker with the extraordinary ability to bring dead things back to life with a single touch. However, this gift comes with an unfortunate caveat: if he were to touch them again, they would die permanently. He plans to use his peculiar power to solve murders alongside private investigator Emerson Cod (Chi McBride). But nothing is off limits when he accidentally brings Chuck (Anna Friel), his childhood sweetheart, back from the dead.

The user temporarychair sadly muses about the TV show: "Pushing Daises made my heart ache. I don't want to spoil anything about it other than to say it's beautiful and sad throughout."

8 ‘Parks and Rec’ (2009-2015)

Following The Office-style mockumentary format, Parks and Recreation offers a hilarious and heartwarming glimpse into the daily lives of the characters who make up the fictional Parks Department in Pawnee, Indiana. At the center of this ensemble cast is Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), a relentlessly optimistic and ambitious deputy director who aspires to transform an abandoned construction site into a community park. But with challenges sprouting from all directions, can the department make Leslie's dream come true?

The user SirIan628 comments, "I love all of the main couples on this show because they don't throw unnecessary drama at them and they don't break them up because they are too lazy to figure out how to keep them interesting together."

7 ‘The Office’ (2005-2013)

In the quirky and hilarious world of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, the cameras capture the everyday lives of the office employees. From the bumbling yet well-meaning regional manager, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), to the sarcastic and witty salesman, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), the show delves into the absurdity and charm of office dynamics.

The Office continues to be one of the most popular sitcoms, even 10 years after its run ended. The user SamHamThankYouMaam thinks Michael and Holly (Amy Ryan) had genuine chemistry, while others, including 2Blitz, loved Jim and Pam (Jenna Fischer) in the early seasons but did not like them in the later seasons.

6 ‘New Girl’ (2011-2018)

When Jessica "Jess" Day (Zooey Deschanel) moves in with three male roommates after discovering her boyfriend's infidelity, her addition to the household disrupts the dynamics between Nick (Jack Johnson), a grumpy bartender with an enigmatic past; Schmidt (Max Greenfield), an eccentric ladies' man obsessed with his appearance; and Winston (Lamorne Morris), a somewhat awkward but endearing former basketball player.

Over the seasons, this change develops their personalities as they navigate careers, relationships, and friendships. The user pokupokupokusuggests that Nick and Jess from New Girl are the best romance they've come across.

5 ‘How I Met Your Mother’ (2005-2014)

How I Met Your Mother chronicles the life of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), who spends nine seasons telling his children the titular story of how he met their mother. At the epicenter are five main characters: Ted; Marshall (Jason Segel), Ted's best friend; Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Marshall's fiancee; Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), a womanizer with deep secrets; and Robin (Cobie Smulders), an ambitious reporter.

Together, these friends navigate through the highs and lows of love, career struggles, personal growth, and countless humorous misadventures in New York City while sharing their moments at MacLaren’s Pub. The user Fezzicc comments that he loves all the couples from HIMYM. "All of them. They're all great arcs."

4 ‘Gilmore Girls’ (2000-2007)

In the hope of giving her daughter an incredible life, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), a witty and independent single mother, left her privileged upbringing behind to create a life of her own. Her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) is a bright and driven teenager with dreams of attending Harvard University. Throughout the show, Lorelai and Rory tackle challenges and triumphs while navigating their loving yet complicated relationship.

Gilmore Girls also dives into the lives of Stars Hollow's quirky inhabitants, including Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), the gruff yet endearing local diner owner with an unspoken affection for Lorelai. The user AgentElman stands by Luke and Lorelai being an incredible couple and comments, "One of my favorite scenes from any [TV] show is "Do You Love Me" performed by Kirk in front of Luke & Lorelai."

3 ‘White Collar’ (2009-2014)

In exchange for being released from prison, Neal Caffrey (Matt Bomer), a charming and intelligent con artist, makes a deal with the FBI to assist them in capturing other elusive criminals. He forms an unlikely partnership with Peter Burke (Tim DeKay), an FBI agent specializing in white-collar crimes. Constantly toeing the line between good and evil, Neal uses his criminal expertise to outsmart even the most cunning adversaries. Soon, Neal and Peter form an unbeatable duo that is always one step ahead of their enemies.

The user BluegblnG comments about White Collar, "Not exactly a romance but Peter And Elizabeth from White Collar have the best and most wholesome marriage I've ever seen on TV."

2 ‘The Leftovers’ (2014-2017)

In a world where 2% of the global population mysteriously disappears, The Leftovers follows the lives of those left behind in the aftermath. Set in the small town of Mapleton, the show delves into the lives of the Garvey family, who struggle to cope with the unexplained loss of their loved ones. Leading the narrative is Kevin Garvey Jr. (Justin Theroux), who struggles with his role as Chief of Police while simultaneously wrestling with internal conflicts.

The user gramfer provides a thoughtful perspective on the romantic storyline, "Kevin Garvey and Nora Durst from The Leftovers. So real depiction of effed up people's relationships and so beautiful."

1 ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (2013-2021)

The 99th precinct of the NYPD is full of brilliant and talented detectives. Led by Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), they are a wild bunch. But when by-the-book Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) is assigned as their Commanding Officer, personality clashes are meant to shake up the entire precinct, nay, the entire NYPD. A delightful and diverse cast of detectives accompanies the two as the group brings levity and heart to each episode while exploring themes of friendship, personal growth, and navigating life in law enforcement.

The Reddit user grumblepup on Reddit declares Jake and Amy (Melissa Fumero) from Brooklyn Nine-Nine to be one of the best TV couples, while HoratioMG takes it a step ahead and comments, "Jake and Amy Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) in Brooklyn 99!"

