With a good number of streaming services available that provide worldwide audiences with a wide range of engaging, different genre content, finding a good television series to cuddle up with has rapidly become one of the best and easiest ways to kill time and avoid boredom. Over time, we've learned that series like Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones are peak television. But which seasons are the best?

There's no better place to ask than on Reddit, where users on the platform share with the world their absolute favorites of all time. From Hannibal's second part to The Wire's fourth, here are Redditors' picks of the best seasons of a television series.

Season 2 of 'Hannibal' (2013–2015)

Focusing on the twisted relationship between renowned psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (played to perfection by the talented Mads Mikkelsen in one of his finest roles) and young FBI criminal (Hugh Dancy) whose ability to empathize with serial killers thoroughly scares him, this mindblowing, cleverly-written show is equal parts fascinating and grotesque.

On Reddit, u/LazarusRising22 does not hold back from praising the second season of the series. "I have a lot of favorites, but I really want to highlight Hannibal S2. A truly mind-bending, unforgettable experience. The S2 finale Mizumono is still probably the best episode of television I've ever seen."

Available for streaming on Hulu.

Season 1 of 'Prison Break' (2005–2017)

Centering around Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), an innocent man who is sent to death row, and his brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell), his only hope to find a way out of prison, this engaging show is undoubtedly a timeless, thrilling watch that will leave anyone's eyes glued to the screen.

To u/enforcetheworld, Prision Break's first part is the very definition of a perfect season: "The pilot episode introduces characters and motivations, while hinting at a bigger conspiracy and ends with that amazing shot of the prison map as tattoo idea (which is incredible to me). Then the entire rest of the season each episode builds to the eventual prison break, with scenes outside the prison adding to the conspiracy. I love it to death and the finale showing the actual break is just icing on the cake."

Available for streaming on Hulu.

Season 3 of 'Fringe' (2008–2013)

An F.B.I. agent is forced to team up with an institutionalized scientist and his son in order to decypher a really weird series of unexplainable crimes in this highly entertaining and hooking drama mystery that is now considered one of the most groundbreaking of its genre.

According to u/beautifulmind90 and many others who upvoted their comment, Fringe's third season is "a mind-bending experience. Anna Torv and John Noble always gave great performances throughout the whole show, but they really were outstanding this season."

Available for streaming on HBO Max.

Season 3 of 'Mr. Robot' (2015–2019)

Rami Malek's Elliot is a notable, highly-skilled cyber-security engineer and vigilante hacker in this incredible Emmy-award-winning Sam Esmail show. When the secretive leader of a hacker group enlists him to demolish corporate America, including the firm he is paid to protect, Elliot finds himself struggling to resist bringing down the multinational CEOs he believes are ruining the world.

On the platform, u/JosephSim makes it clear that the third part of the drama series absolutely surpassed every other season from any TV show: "For years there hasn't been a single show I could even mention in the same sentence as Hannibal Season 2. Until Mr. Robot Season 3 came out. Hands down one of the best seasons of television I've ever watched in my life."

Available for streaming on Prime Video.

Season 1 of 'True Detective' (2014–2019)

Two top-notch former Louisiana State Police detectives, Rust Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Marty Hart (Woody Harrelson), narrate the story of their investigation crime as they revisit a homicide case they worked on in 1995 in this compelling crime anthology series.

Turns out that the first part of True Detective is a real fan-favorite on the website. Often considered the best season of a TV series ever, the HBO original has recieved tons of praise on Reddit, including u/BoredGamerr's: "True Detective S1 is by far the most complete season I’ve ever watched. It has beautiful cinematography, music choice, brilliant acting, great tension, masterful narrative, and so many other things that I can’t list up."

Available for streaming on HBO Max.

Season 2 of 'Succession' (2018– )

Easily one of the best shows currently streaming, the critically acclaimed series Succession centers around a wealthy but dysfunctional family who controls the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. When their father, the head of the company, steps down from his job, everything changes for the privileged Roys.

When asked what are some of the greatest seasons of TV, u/stubbywoods says, "Maybe Succession S2? Every episode I said 'this is surely as good as it gets' and then the next episode was better." At the end of the day, who doesn't love a bit of well-written familial drama?

Available for streaming on HBO Max.

Season 5 of 'Breaking Bad' (2008–2013)

Breaking Bad's legacy is hardly unnoticeable, and for good reason. Truth be told, a series that follows a highly intelligent chemistry teacher (Bryan Cranston) with terminal lung cancer who manufactures and sells methamphetamine with a former student (Aaron Paul) has everything to succeed.

Considered one of the best TV shows of all time, this Vince Gilligan series is constantly celebrated on the platform, and its final season taking a spot on almost every Reddit list is proof of that. "Breaking bad season 5 (especially part 2) ozymandias is probably the best episode of TV ever broadcast," remarks a now-deleted account.

Available for streaming on Netflix.

Season 4 of 'Game of Thrones' (2011–2019)

Eight noble families fight for control over the lands of Westeros in this record-breaking HBO original that has captured so many hearts throughout the years. Eight season aside, Game of Thrones offers its audience a delightful storyline in a never-seen-before world that viewers can't help but immerse themselves in.

Season 4 seems to be a pretty common answer as to which is the best GoT season. When talking about all seasons up until the fourth, u/idunno-- does not hold back their enthusiasm: "Honestly insane how good of a job they did of introducing dozens of characters, storylines, and factions. Also crazy to think that all the Starks were only together for one episode as a family (while sharing that episode with many other characters), and that was enough for the audience to become attached to them. Not to mention how lived in the world felt."

Available for streaming on HBO Max.

Season 3 of 'Twin Peaks' (2017)

A rule-defying masterpiece (as rightfully remarked by a now-deleted account), the latest season of Twin Peaks, also known as The Return, takes place 25 years after the events of the original series and follows multiple storylines, including some of which are connected to agent Cooper (MacLachlan) and his 1989 investigation into the murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee).

"Twin Peaks: The Return is the most I’ve ever been invested in a season of television. It was so wild and unpredictable that I legitimately found it difficult to go more than a couple hours without not speculating what would happen next and taking in what just happened," u/lordofthekidneys says.

Available for streaming on fuboTV

Season 4 of 'The Wire' (2002–2008)

Exploring the Baltimore drug scene as seen through the lens of the law enforcement, drug dealers, and people who inhabit their world, this extraordinary crime drama is one of the most top-rated series ever. Considered way ahead of its time by many, The Wire takes first place on this list with its magnificent season four.

With 115 votes, the series' must-watch fourth is the best of all. As u/5eNintendan explains, "this season alone is worth watching the whole show for. One of the few shows that takes young actors, and makes you connect with them. All while not making them look dumb, or making the audience hate them. I can list so many shows that get kids wrong, and that alone can bring a show to its knees."

Available for streaming on HBO Max.

