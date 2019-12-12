0

There is simply too much TV, folks. This is a fact. Catching up on everything is something of an impossible task. At this point, I’m not sure I’ll ever learn what a Kominsky Method is no matter how many times my dad tells me to watch it. But that also makes it that much more of a minor miracle when a TV show does break away from the pack, when something so special emerges that you carve out pieces of your precious time just to see what happens next. Here, we’ve collected every series in 2019 that did just that.

As always, though, a few points before we begin. This list is mostly a road-map through the crowded TV landscape, not an etched-in-stone declaration. If you’re asking yourself that age-old question—what should we watch next?—these are the shows that are more than worth your while. There’s variety here, too. Mind-melting mystery boxes, madcap comedy, hard-boiled crime dramas, and some that are a mix of all those and more. Heck, there might even be something that’s not “good”, per se, but you have to watch it if you want to be a part of TV history.

So, without further ado, here are the best TV shows of 2019. And for even more of Collider’s Best of 2019 content, click here.