It's only halfway through 2024, but we've already been treated to a wealth of outstanding stories on television. Given the number of streaming options available, one could argue there's never been more TV to watch — which often makes narrowing down the best of the best a little difficult! That said, some shows have already stood out among the rest of the pack so far. They immerse us in worlds ranging from the spectacular and fantastical (looking at you, House of the Dragon) to ones that feel a little closer to home. They're anchored by talent both in front of and behind the camera. They're new shows, returning shows, sleeper hits, word-of-mouth phenomenons, and the list goes on... literally! For now, we've managed to settle on our picks for the top 25 TV shows of 2024 (so far); who knows what the rest of the year will bring?

Abbott Elementary

Season 3

When I said Quinta Brunson's Emmy-winning series Abbott Elementary was funnier than ever back in 2022, there was part of me that thought in the back of my mind that this couldn’t surely last forever. Little did I know that the show would continue to outdo itself, remaining at the very top of its class as it continued to find plenty of uproarious humor in both the classroom and outside it. Each member of the cast remains outstanding, hitting all the right comedic notes perfectly as they continue to carry the most spectacular sitcom on television right now to greater heights. Sure, there was the big moment in the finale that everyone had been waiting for, but everything around it was just as great as it continued to find new comedic ground. Wherever it goes from here, it’s worth following with Brunson and co at the wheel. — Chase Hutchinson

Baby Reindeer

When you hear a name like Baby Reindeer, you might assume the show in question is about Christmas or something cute and animated — or, at the very least, some sort of nature documentary following an adorable baby deer. What you might not think is that it's about a man battling trauma, depression, and stalking. But that's exactly what Richard Gadd's self-written, directed, and starring series is about. Gadd plays Donny, a struggling comedian who becomes the target of an aggressive stalker named Martha (Jessica Gunning), but the series is so much more than just a story about the terrors of being stalked. We venture deep into Donny's past, and the series isn't afraid to dive into some heavy and dark material. Gadd's storytelling is compelling, and the way he writes not only Donny but also Martha offers a complicated view of these two nuanced characters in one of the year's biggest sleeper hits. — Therese Lacson

The Boys

Season 4

Prime Video series The Boys is never one to shy away from any manner of mayhem, uncomfortable emotions, or events that too closely mirror real life. Season 4 sees Homelander (Antony Starr) confronted with the fact that his super-powered teenage son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) could very well steal the spotlight from him, which is not good for someone with his level of deep-seated insecurities. On the other hand, Hughie (Jack Quaid) had very different father issues, faced with being the one to put a stop to the destruction Hugh Sr. (Simon Pegg) was causing due to his V-induced powers.

Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is getting closer than ever to the Oval Office, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) only has months to live, and The Boys can’t seem to be able to stay on the same page, all of which is even more dangerous when you throw in a virus that can kill supes. With the knowledge that, in order for that virus to be powerful enough to take out Homelander, they’d have to take out all supes, it’s only a matter of time before Butcher’s hand will be forced and he’ll have to decide just how far he’s willing to go. And with Season 5 officially the last installment of the blood-soaked series, it’s all clearly leading to a showdown between Homelander and Butcher. — Christina Radish

Bridgerton

Season 3

After three seasons, it's safe to say that the Bridgerton craze is not a fluke. Season 3 focuses on the story of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), a pairing lovingly dubbed "Polin" — and it would not be an exaggeration to say that people have been looking forward to the ship for quite some time. After building Pen and Colin's character for two seasons, especially since Penelope is the mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, the season did not disappoint, giving us some of the steamiest episodes of the entire series between two electrifying leads.

While Season 3 was not without some flaws (a chief complaint is that there just wasn't enough of Polin), it also took the show to places that it hasn't gone before, making its first major divergence from the book series it's based on. With the series continuing to top Netflix charts and break records, it's never been a better time to be a Bridgerton fan. Now, if we could only get a couple more shows like this! — Therese Lacson

Criminal Record

Police procedurals are a dime a dozen these days, especially coming out of the UK, so it takes something really special to make any of them stand out from the crowd. It’s hard to know what that something special is, but Apple TV+ seems to have the formula for a perfect series locked down, and they’ve brought that to the procedural in 2024 with Criminal Record. There’s probably no better duo on TV this year than Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, playing two detectives at odds with each other when their morals clash over a missing persons case. Each star is electric on their own, with Capaldi bringing years of experience to a grizzled but not entirely unemotional DCI, but together they’re a force of nature, knocking almost every other show on the streamer out of the park. It’s fresh and innovative while still hitting all the classic marks of procedurals that audiences love so much, taking them up a notch to make you question your own ideas of right and wrong, and whether anything can truly have a happy ending in the midst of a corrupt system. — Maggie Boccella

Dead Boy Detectives

The eight-episode Netflix comic book series Dead Boy Detectives follows Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), ghosts who became best friends in death and have teamed up to solve mysteries that will help those in limbo be on their way. Edwin was sacrificed by a group of bullies in 1916, which left him having to escape Hell, and Charles was killed by bullies in 1990 at the same school that Edwin attended, leading them to form the Dead Boy Detective Agency as a way to help wayward souls resolve things and move on to the afterlife.

In order to continue avoiding Hell and Death, Edwin and Charles team up with a clairvoyant named Crystal Palace (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), who can see ghosts after a near-death experience. Crystal and Niko rent a room from Jenny (Briana Cuoco), the owner of the Tongue & Tail butcher shop, who comes with some very helpful advice and support, as the foursome find themselves up against an immortal witch seeking revenge, a demon stalking his ex, a Cat King, Dandelion Sprites, and the head of the Afterlife’s Lost and Found Department. But the strongest aspect of it all is the bond formed between this team, through friendship, unrequited love, and new romance. Now, all that’s left is for Netflix to greenlight a second season. — Christina Radish

Doctor Who

Season 1

Following a delightful 60th anniversary celebration last fall, Doctor Who returned in full force this year with a soft reboot and a new Doctor. Despite fighting an uphill battle against a lower episode count than most of the show’s previous seasons, Russell T. Davies delivered an exciting season that has revitalized our love for the long-running series. Ncuti Gatwa bounded onto the scene as the 15th Doctor with more charisma than all of his previous regenerations combined and instantly solidified himself as one of the best Doctors of all time. Mixed with that charm is a deep well of emotion, a big big heart filled with love for all creatures, and a haunted past that keeps him running from one planet to the next. Meanwhile, we also met new companion Ruby Sunday, played by the bright Millie Gibson, and though it seems like her story is wrapped up with a happily ever after, we can’t wait to see her again in Season 2.

Disney+ gave the series a dazzling new coat of paint, allowing for some truly stunning visual and practical effects, though the heart of what we’ve loved about Doctor Who for decades still shines through. From a queer Regency romance and sharp political commentary to the return of Steven Moffat and the introduction of one of the best villains in years, the new season is filled with top-notch episodes that will have you riding an emotional rollercoaster you won't want to get off of. The new season runs a range of genres from scary and poignant to silly and campy, making Doctor Who feel limitless. It's definitely worth your time, whether you’re completely new to the franchise or you’ve been here since 1963. — Samantha Coley

Fallout

In the wake of HBO’s groundbreaking The Last of Us shattering the mold for video game adaptations and setting the bar for sharp, nuanced storytelling, Prime Video’s Fallout has proven itself as a solid contender for the best of 2024. Thanks to the vision of Jonathan Nolan (Westworld) alongside creators Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the essence of the iconic game is still intact with the eight-episode series, which only amplifies its charm. It also makes for some very comedic situations that find Fallout much more humorous than a hardened drama like The Last of Us.

While it draws on typical Western archetypes to harness its likability, Fallout's authenticity is found in its brilliant, multi-dimensional characters, like Lucy (played by series lead Ella Purnell). On a quest to save her kidnapped father (Kyle MacLachlan) after a breach in the Vaults where they live, Lucy's journey into a devastated Los Angeles explores something of a coming-of-age story for her as she digs into the truth. However, there are bumps along the dusty road when she crosses Walton Goggins’ cynical yet charismatic Ghoul, a typical rogue and radiation-damaged gunslinger, and Aaron Moten’s Maximus, a Knight of the Brotherhood of Steel (with a giant asterisk). For a post-apocalyptic gaming franchise that powers up visually stunning graphics, Fallout is every bit of fun as you would imagine. Balancing high production value with immersive storytelling and a fresh narrative that resonates with both fans of the game and new viewers, it’s a series that perfectly captures the dark irony and twisted humor of a post-nuclear America. Couple that with a gripping plot and very likable characters (I see you, sexy Ghoul) and you've got one of the best standouts of the year. — Tania Hussain

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie is one of those filmmakers where I’ll go out of my way to seek out whatever new project he cooks up. Sure, he’s had some stumbles, but he’s one of the most consistent directors when it comes to delivering an entertaining action flick. The Gentlemen, a spin-off to his highly underrated 2020 movie of the same name, is some of his best work in years. I’d argue it even surpassed the movie. You wouldn’t think that watching Theo James’ Eddie Halstead evolve (or devolve) from an English aristocrat to a criminal kingpin would be as fun as it is. Pair that with a dynamite performance from Kaya Scodelario and a shockingly Emmy-worthy turn from Vinnie Jones, and you have what is easily one of the best shows of 2024. Each of the eight one-hour episodes flows at such a breakneck pace that I was losing track of time watching this eccentric batch of characters navigate the British criminal underworld. Where is the Season 2 renewal, Netflix? — Nate Richard

Hacks

Season 3