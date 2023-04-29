Acting is a noble pursuit, a profession dedicated to bringing unique and distinct characters to life. As such, many movies and TV shows have in some way examined the art of acting, from Barry to Master of None.

Whether these shows are satire poking fun at the nuances of acting, or stories entirely dedicated to celebrating the beauty of the craft, they are always interesting to see. It's fun to see actors placed in the endlessly entertaining kinds of situations that only TV shows can come up with.

10 'Joey' (2004-2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

IMDb score: 6.0/10

After the end of Friends, all but one of the main characters had their stories neatly wrapped up. The writers felt that Joey's story needed to go on, though. Enter the much-maligned and often forgotten spin-off Joey, about the titular character continuing to pursue an acting career in L.A.

The show's criticisms are well-earned, but comparing it to its vastly superior predecessor is unfair. Joey has a charm of its own, with IMDb users praising its fun California setting, the memorable characters, and the delight of seeing Joey again after Friends.

9 'Hollywood' (2020)

Image via Netflix

IMDb score: 7.5/10

Hollywood, a Netflix original drama miniseries, follows five friends who aspire to be in the movies and struggle to chase their dreams right after World War II.

This is one of those stories that you absolutely have to watch if you love classic Hollywood. It takes place in a fascinating revisionist version of the town, taking a deep dive into the post-war era, the way in which films used to be made, and what it takes to become a star in the industry.

8 'The Comeback' (2005-2014)

Image via HBO

IMDb score: 8.0/10

Satirical and exquisitely cynical, The Comeback is a comedic look at the television industry framed as a found footage mockumentary, where Lisa Kudrow plays a former A-list celebrity trying to reignite her fame.

The lead character is surprisingly layered and interesting for a protagonist in this genre, and Kudrow does a phenomenal job playing her, offering one of her funniest and deepest performances. The comedy is laugh-out-loud funny, and the critique of the television industry is much more nuanced than you'd think.

7 'Master of None' (2015-2021)

Image via Netflix

IMDb score: 8.2/10

The original, charming comedy Master of None finds its protagonist, a 30-something actor called Dev (Aziz Ansari), navigating a series of complex subjects while he tries to figure out what to do with his life.

Though the highly experimental third season wasn't to many fans' liking, the first two are among the most beloved Netflix original comedies on IMDb. Reviewers commend their crazy sense of humor, the clever writing, warm tone, and Aziz Ansari's brilliant lead performance.

6 '30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Image via Universal Television

IMDb score: 8.3/10

Winner of over a dozen Emmy awards, 30 Rock(one of the best shows currently streaming on Hulu) is a comedy focused on the head writer of a live sketch-comedy show and how she deals with an insufferable boss and an unstable movie star.

The way in which the show deals with the ridiculousness of the egos that populate the TV industry and the effects of corporate interference on art is phenomenal, and it does all that with sharp jokes and excellent performances. It's quotable, its ingenious gags are memorable, and the characters are hard to not fall in love with.

5 'Extras' (2005-2007)

Image via BBC

IMDb score: 8.3/10

When you watch a Ricky Gervais show, you know exactly what you're getting into. The actor-comedian's style has become pretty noteworthy and popular over the years, largely thanks to the fame of Extras. The story is about Andy, an ambitious actor reduced to working as an extra whose every attempt to boost his career seems to end in failure.

Pure comedic gold that all fans of Gervais's humor are bound to love, the show is dripping with meta humor and smartly written jokes. It's the kind of satirical take on the profession of acting that only its creator could have nailed.

4 'Barry' (2018-2023)

Image via HBO Max

IMDb score: 8.4/10

The hilarious Alec Berg and Bill Hader created Barry, a brilliant crime dramedy about a hitman (one of the most likable assassins on movies or TV) who moves to Los Angeles and unexpectedly falls in love with acting.

The series is full of profound existential and philosophical meaning founded on the juxtaposition between the death brought on by a hitman, and the life that an actor brings to their characters. It's not the kind of stuff you'd expect to see in a comedy; but, then again, Barry is by no means a typical show. It can be hysterical, thrilling, and breathtakingly dramatic — sometimes all at once.

3 'Entourage' (2004-2011)

Image via HBO

IMDb score: 8.5/10

Those looking for wicked fun filled with unapologetic scenes of excess and biting satire will find that Entouragemight satisfy that craving. It's the intensely fun story of the rising movie star Vince and his navigation of Hollywood with a close group of friends and his trusty agent.

Although it's largely agreed that the series lost steam toward its later seasons, the fact remains that it's incredibly entertaining thanks to the great performances and characters, and the addictive over-the-top energy of the story.

2 'Inside the Actors Studio' (1994-)

Image via Ovation

IMDb score: 8.6/10

Though it doesn't tell any kind of story, the talk show Inside the Actors Studio is perhaps the most essential viewing that any and all aspiring actors can find on television, where famous actors talk about their careers and their approach to their craft.

The late James Lipton was one of the greatest talk show hosts to ever grace American television; and even after his passing, the show managed to find its footing more than well enough. The show is fun, insightful, deep, and the best way for anyone interested in the interviewees to get to know their work more closely.

1 'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)

Image via Netflix

IMDb score: 8.8/10

You wouldn't be blamed for not expecting BoJack Horseman, an animated comedy about a washed-up horse actor and his deteriorating life in Hollywood, to be even half as deep, moving, sad, and masterful as it is.

The hype that IMDb users have built around the show is very well-deserved. Aside from having hilarious and intelligently written gags, fun and vibrant characters, and a story that never fails to be fun or entertaining; it also has some of the most profound themes you could find in the genre, and no shortage of gut-wrenching scenes. More than simply a show about acting and Hollywood, it's a story about life itself and what makes it worth living.

