Magic has always been something that many people have been enchanted by. Therefore, it's no surprise that they would enjoy watching TV shows that bring magic and everyday life together.

There are various TV shows that have explored the blend of imagination, creativity, and magical elements. From spells and sorcery to mystical realms, these shows have captivated audiences and had them entranced.

10 'Charmed' (1998 - 2006)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

Airing from 1998 to 2006, Charmed is centered around the Halliwells sisters, who discover that they are powerful witches known as the "Charmed Ones". As they embrace it, they navigate the diverse array of spells, potions, and magical artifacts, while also dealing with their personal lives.

The show intertwined various magical elements, while also exploring the relationship between the sisters. Given a score of 7.1 on IMDb, the show has mainly been praised for being entertaining, especially for those who love witches and supernatural stories.

9 'The Secret Circle' (2011 - 2012)

IMDb Score: 7.3/10

Another fantasy TV show is The Secret Circle which revolves around Cassie Blake (Britt Robertson) as she moves into the town of Chance Harbor, and discovers that she is a witch. She uncovers her magical heritage and also faces ancient mysteries and various elemental spells along the way.

Magic became an integral aspect of the show, especially with all the characters' growth. Earning a score of 7.3 on IMDb, many users wished that the show wasn't canceled so early.

8 'Witches of East End' (2013 -2014)

IMDb Score: 7.5/10

Witches of East End centers around the Beauchamp family, who are immortal witches residing in a secluded town. The witches utilize a variety of spells, potions, and rituals to protect their family and navigate the curse that brings deadly consequences.

The series captivates audiences with its intriguing storylines combined with visually stunning magical elements. A score of 7.5 on IMDb, many users praised the cast and its magical storylines, and say that the show shouldn't have been canceled so soon.

7 'Shadow and Bone' (2021 - )

IMDb Score: 7.6/10

Based on the Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bonefollows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) as she uses her unique magical power to save herself from a war-torn world. The show also had many powerful characters who masterfully uses magic.

The show's captivating breathtaking visual effects of the magical elements made Shadow and Bone a spellbinding show. Receiving a score of 7.6 on IMDb, users praised the show for its engaging characters and storylines.

6 'The Magicians' (2015 - 2020)

IMDb Score: 7.6/10

The Magiciansfollows Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph), a young man who enrolls at Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy and discovers a hidden world of magic. Together with his friends, they face fantastical challenges as they deal with various demons, and utilize various magical traditions.

The show brought together a great blend of dark fantasy, humor, and magical elements. Earning a score of 7.6 on IMDb, many users say that although it drifts from the original book series, and has a slow start, it gets better as the show goes on.

5 'The Sandman' (2022 - )

One of the best fantasy shows of 2022, The Sandman tells the story of Dream (Tom Sturridge), who strives to take back what was stolen from him and restore his power after being imprisoned for many years. The series was based on the comic book by Neil Geiman, and fans were excited to see this be brought to life.

The Sandman had a combination of powers that were visionary. Receiving a score of 7.7 on IMDb, users say that the show is entertaining and praised the cast.

4 'Once Upon a Time' (2011 - 2018)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

Once Upon a Timeweaves fairy tales and modern life, and revolves around the residents of Storybrooke. These residents are fairytale characters who are trapped and have no memory of their true identities. Magic is a central theme as it utilized powerful sorcerers and magical objects.

The show cleverly intertwined classic fairytale elements, and visually created a rich and imaginative world for viewers. Receiving a score of 7.7 on IMDb, said the show had a strong start, enjoying how the fantasies came to real life.

3 'The Witcher' (2019 - )

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

One of the best fantasy book adaptions is The Witcherand it follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter as he navigates a morally gray world filled with dangerous creatures and sorcery. Magic plays a significant role as it shows ancient beings and mages.

It is clear that magic is a powerful force in The Witcher, and has brought captivating storylines. The show received a score of 8.1 on IMDb and many users say that they enjoy watching Geralt of Rivia, as he carries the show.

2 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1993 - 2003)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Airing from 1993 to 2003, Buffy the Vampire Slayercentered around Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Geller), a young woman who battles vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats. Magic is a prominent role in the show, showcasing magical elements such as witches, warlocks, and mystical artifacts.

Along with the magical elements, the show also combined witty writing, character development, and humor. Even though the show ended in 2003, many IMDb users still love the show, with some calling it a masterpiece, leading to the show to earn a 8.3 rating.

1 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

Throughout the show's eight seasons, viewers watched as noble families vying for power. Magic is subtly used in the show, showcasing mystical creatures, prophecies, and supernatural elements that influence the characters and events.

Overall, the show is known for its compelling storylines, complex characters, and many twists and turns as it incorporates magic and fantasy. Earning a score of 9.2 on IMDb, many users find the show captivating, entertaining, and epic, mainly praising the show's special effects, storylines, and characters.

