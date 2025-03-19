TV remains as one of the greatest forms of entertainment, enthralling audiences generation after generation. Whether it may be a hilarious comedy, intense drama, or mind-altering sci-fi, some of the best TV series provide viewers with engaging content from beginning to end, that leaves an incredible impact.

Among the greats that have continued to shine from their first season to their finale are TV shows like The Sopranos, which entranced viewers with a compelling narrative and had a hand in revolutionizing television, and Battlestar Galactica, a series that redefined sci-fi complex world-building. The series contained in this list maintains a level of excellence that keeps audiences captivated from the very first episode to the last—absolute bangers from start to finish.

10 'Astra Lost in Space' (2019)

Created by Kenta Shinohara

This banger is an underrated gem, hidden below the world of fast-paced anime series. Astra Lost in Space is set in the year 2063 when space travel has become commonplace. With that convenience, a group of students embarks on an expedition to the planet McPa. Shortly after their arrival, a daunting sphere of light transports them 5012 light years away into deep space.

Astra Lost in Space is an anime one might not expect to enjoy but ends up completely enraptured by, by the end of the first episode. The series offers an exciting blend of adventure, science fiction, and well-executed plot twists. Astra Lost in Space keeps its momentum throughout the series, providing a captivating story, thrilling action, and several touching moments. This cements its place on this list of bangers.

9 'Friends' (1994–2004)

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman​

This long-running beloved series is one that fans continue to cherish deeply till this day. Friends follows a group of six friends living in New York City, as they navigate life, love, careers, and most importantly friendship. The series wholesomely displays the enduring bonds of friendship through thick and thin.

Viewers adore Friends for its humorous way of tackling everyday situations with warmth and genuine chemistry between castmates. The characters within the series are lovable and relatable to audiences. Friends is a highly entertaining sitcom that easily stands the test of time. The show’s ability to produce universal themes of love and friendship connects with viewers across generations.