Despite numerous shows revolving around politics, politicians, and world affairs, very few focus on women participating in political life. Overall, there may be a shortage of true female representation in politics. However, there are still heroines that make great decisions, juggle their private and professional lives, and are very likable.

It's good to see female representation in a male-dominated world, even if it's on the TV screens. There haven't been many shows with powerful, badass women in politics, so anyone craving this type of series may enjoy watching one of the ten best shows about them. Though not officially there, an honorable mention goes to everyone's favorite Deputy Director, Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation.

10 Kate Wyler, 'The Diplomat' (2023)

The latest Keri Russell project, The Diplomat, has proven to be a decent Netflix feature. Russell is somewhat underrated, but her most famous role in the espionage thriller The Americans put her on the list of actresses who can easily play a badass. In The Diplomat, she plays Katherine Wyler, a diplomat thrown into a high-performing job without much skill for it.

Many can relate to being completely new at a job position, but with Russell's portrayal of Wyler, the feminine perspective is added to the mix. Besides her new role, Kate Wyler is forced to juggle her private and professional life. The Diplomat has a great IMDb score and rave reviews, with many expecting a season 2 renewal.

9 Selina Meyer, 'VEEP' (2012-2019)

Despite the satirical nature of VEEP, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus's stellar and comical performance, Selina Meyer is a powerful badass in the world of politics. In all seven seasons of one of the greatest TV comedies ever written, JLD gives one of the best roles of her career as the driving force, shining as much as she lets other cast members shine.

Selina Meyer may be rude, power-hungry, and duplicitous, but does anyone inches away from the highest position in the government seem different? Despite everyone in the show being portrayed as polarizing characters, fans can agree that Selina Meyer is one of the best VEEPs of all time - even if it's on TV.

8 Malen Zubiri, 'Intimacy' (2022)

An unlikely entry, but one worth mentioning, is Malen Zubiri from Netflix's Spanish thriller/drama Intimacy (Intimidad). This eight-episode series shows Malen Zubiri (played by Money Heist's Itziar Ituño), a promising candidate for the future Mayor of Bilbao, being thrown into a scandal after a leak of an intimate video.

The struggle of having her intimate life leaked is further worsened by the contents of the video, and Malen can't seem to find a way out. Later, her life intertwines with the lives of three other women in similar positions. The show may be triggering for some, but it tackles the topic with skill and sensitivity; it's told purely from Malen's perspective and is a decent series overall.

7 Alicia Florrick, 'The Good Wife' (2009-2016)

Who could imagine a list of badass women in politics without Alicia Florrick? Julianna Margulies played one of the most iconic female characters on TV for a whopping 156 episodes in The Good Wife, one of the longest-lasting female badasses ever written. Alicia Florrick starts out as the wife of a disgraced attorney and politician who must pick up the pieces of her broken life.

Alicia realizes her days of being a stay-at-home mother are numbered; she returns to the workforce as a litigator to provide for her kids. Although Alicia technically isn't a politician, the drama often throws her into the world of politics, considering how high-profile lawyers can be political in many ways. The Good Wife remains among the most loved series of all time.

6 C.J. Cregg, 'The West Wing' (1999-2006)

Another iconic woman in politics, C.J. Cregg, was one of the main characters of the high-profile series The West Wing. Although Allison Janney is famous for numerous roles and is a beloved actress, she once said that C.J. was her favorite character she portrayed and that she 'aspired to be C.J.'

C.J. Cregg is the press secretary, and she appears in all 155 episodes of The West Wing - a credit she shares with POTUS (Martin Sheen), and the chief of staff (John Spencer) and his deputy (Bradley Whitford). In this solid group, C.J. brings elegance, intelligence, and some good-natured competitiveness. She's definitely up to par with them, and one of the favorite characters in many political dramas.

5 Elizabeth McCord, 'Madam Secretary' (2014-2019)

C.J. Cregg and Alicia Florrick walked, so Elizabeth McCord could run. Viewers don't get to see Téa Leoni as much anymore, but she's always displayed great talent. Her most famous role was as Liz McCord in the hit series Madam Secretary, which was often compared to The West Wing but never contained as much drama or heaviness.

Liz McCord is a university professor who's suddenly given the position of Secretary of State. Similarly to Kate Wyler in The Diplomat, Liz has to find her footing in her new career, facing challenge after challenge. Adversity turns her into a badass politician by the end of the show, making her growth across 120 episodes the perfect binge-watch.

4 Olivia Pope, 'Scandal' (2012-2018)

Another badass woman in politics without whom such a list would be impossible is Olivia Pope from the hit series Scandal. Magnificently portrayed by Kerry Washington, Olivia displays exceptional intelligence and mastery over any political woes that come her way. Although she also isn't a politician, she comes close to making big political decisions.

Olivia Pope is the former White House Communications Director who ventures into opening her own business - taking care of political scandals. Shonda Rhimescreated the series and, though this isn't her first appearance in show business, she cemented her position as one of the most entertaining and captivating writers in Hollywood.

3 Birgitte Nyborg, 'Borgen' (2010-2022)

Fans of Scandinavian drama/thrillers will have a field day knowing that Borgen is available to watch on Netflix. The series first took place from 2010 to 2013, showing three exciting seasons about the Danish prime minister Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen); season 4 was released in 2022 as an official sequel to the events that took place almost a decade ago.

Borgen is a captivating show, not only for Birgitte Nyborg as the main character - it has a strong plot, the dialogue is great, and the performances are exceptional. Nyborg grows from a young and seemingly innocent official into a seasoned politician with the skills to match. For anyone looking to watch a badass female politician take the reins, Borgen is perfect.

2 Claire Underwood, 'House of Cards' (2013-2018)

Is anyone more powerful in the US than the POTUS? The deep respect people in the Cabinet and the entire American political landscape feel towards the President is what most politicians covet. In Netflix's highly praised House of Cards, the one that manages to reach that top is Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

First introduced as the wife of Congressional Representative Frank Underwood, Claire is seen as broody and calculated. She's like the less satirical Selina Meyer, but not as likable as Birgitte Nyborg. Claire's success by the end of the show portrays her as a badass not to be messed with; she takes the sacrifices she deems necessary, ending up more powerful than her husband.

1 Queen Elizabeth II, 'The Crown' (2016-2023)

The most powerful woman in the world was probably the Queen of the United Kingdom - Elizabeth II. Sure, Claire Underwood is the most influential politician in the US, but the UK has wielded enormous global power, mostly due to Elizabeth II's family. The Queen's been portrayed on film and TV numerous times - from the mighty Helen Mirren to a lineup of actresses in Netflix's The Crown.

In The Crown, Elizabeth II is played by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton in various stages of her life. The series garnered praise and huge attention from the public, becoming one of the most watched Netflix series of all time. Whatever people think of the English Royal Family, they can't deny Elizabeth II as one of the most influential women in politics.

