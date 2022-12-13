2022 was the year for TV. From Heartstopper to House of the Dragon, 2022 has given audiences a range of new and fantastic TV series to binge. Spanning from heartwarming coming-of-age stories to dark, gritty and menacing dramas, 2022 TV has it all.

The last 12 months were full of incredible TV show debuts and amazing acting performances form either returning actors or surprise new arrivals. With 2022 coming to an end, it's time to look back at the TV releases of the year and figure out which ones are a must-watch. Now strap in and get ready for 10 TV series you have to binge before the year comes to an end.

'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' (2022 -)

Guillermo del Toro's Netflix horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities is described as a curation of eight unprecedented and genre-defining sinister narratives meant to challenge traditional notions of horror, ranging from the macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy.

With great stories paired with stunning cinematography and lighting, Cabinet of Curiosities manages to successfully create 8 stand-alone tales that deliver each time. Guillermo is a master at creating nasty, exciting and creepy environments, and he certainly didn't fall short with this project.

'The Sandman' (2022 -)

A wizard attempting to capture Death to bargain for eternal life traps her younger brother Dream instead. Fearful for his safety, the wizard kept him imprisoned in a glass bottle for decades. After his escape, Dream, also known as Morpheus, goes on a quest for his lost objects of power.

Based on the comic book series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman introduces audiences to a rich, layered, enchanting world of pure imagination. Tom Sturridge delivers an amazingly accurate performance as the show's lead character Lord Morpheus. As a whole, the show has a fully realized screenplay and an outstanding cast that manages to present a full rounded fantasy series.

'Heartbreak High' (2022 -)

A fresh look at Hartley High over 20 years on. With her new friends - outsiders Quinni and Darren - Amerie must repair her reputation, while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak.

This reboot of the Australian 1994 series of the same name shows audiences what it is like to be a modern day teenager in Australia. It even goes as far as sometimes making fun of how teenagers act these days. Heartbreak High is the prefect blend of comedy and warmth. The representation within the show is off the charts, with characters consisting of LGBT+ members, indigenous Australians, and a queer autistic person. The show's fresh comedy is what makes Heartbreak High a standout.

'Moon Knight' (2022)

An original series from Marvel Studios, Moon Knight follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) as he discovers he's been granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. But he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life.

Marvel came out with this TV adaptation of their underrated comic book series, and it was a knockout. With a different tone than some of their other projects, Moon Knight finds Marvel fans falling in love with Isaac's performance. The final two episodes are some of the most profoundly touching and entertaining content that Marvel has made so far - the last episode being among the most bonkers superhero entertainment fans have seen in years.

'Heartstopper' (2022 -)

This heartwarming coming-of-age series follows teens Charlie and Nick (Joe Locke and Kit Connor). Charlie a high-strung, openly gay over thinker, and Nick, a cheerful, soft-hearted rugby player discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love.

Heartstopper is about love, friendship, and loyalty. Something that fans found enjoyable was the cinematography paired with an amazing soundtrack. Locke and Connor both did such excellent jobs bringing their iconic characters to life and acting like these nervous high schoolers who don't fully understand things. In the end, Heartstopper is a must check out series for all ages, especially those who might not fully understand themselves.

'1899' (2022 -)

A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea. What they will find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

1899 Is very similar to 2017's Dark. Like Dark, 1899 is intense and very intriguing - especially before the mysteries are solved. It's a new world with new rules which we do not understand yet. The score is also similar to Dark - great, uncomfortable, and tense.

'Andor' (2022-)

This prequel series to Star Wars' Rogue One follows the life of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero.

Andor Is a well written, gritty, and sophisticated series that allows generations who have grown up with the Star Wars franchise to relish in a more mature series. Mature without it being too explicit, Andor is gripping and real while being completely fictional. With great acting from the likes of Luna and Adria Arjona, Andor is something that the fans of Star Wars won't want to miss.

'House of the Dragon' (2022 -)

172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, the Targaryen dynasty is at the absolute apex of its power. Their slow fall begins when King Viserys (Paddy Constantine) breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy) heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.

Carrying the nostalgia of Game of Thrones into this, House of the Dragon presents fans with a look at the Targaryen dynasty at its most powerful. The budget in this show was astronomical, and it shows. The impeccable casting and costumes paired with the superb CGI of the dragons, makes this a visually stunning masterpiece. With amazing acting from the whole cast, House of the Dragon manages to make a name for itself beyond the enormous shadow of Game of Thrones.

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' (2022)

Fans see the return of beloved Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) on his mission to save young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) after she is kidnapped. All the while, he is being pursued by Imperial Inquisitors and his former Padawan, now known as Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

The nostalgia that this show brings hits fans like a bus. Seeing McGregor reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi is enough to make this a must-see, however it's the surprise return of Christensen's Darth Vader that had fans screaming. The ultimate tensions between the two throughout the show is palpable, and it was simultaneously a joy and a sorrow to see these two share the screen again after so much time. Especially with fans knowing what's to come.

'Wednesday' (2022 -)

Tim Burton's Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery following Wednesday Addams' (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. It follows Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago - all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The show has a fantastic plot and an admirable story, with plenty of characters to fall in love with. However, the highlight is Ortega's acting performance as Wednesday Addams. Ortega fully committed herself to the role, and it shows. She manages to perfectly nail Wednesday's mannerisms and coldhearted nature, while also allowing fans to grow attached to the outcast. It's a feat that should not be looked over too quickly. With a cast full of talented actors and actresses, Wednesday surpassed people's expectation to become one of the hits of 2022 TV.

