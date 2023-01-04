Damien Chazelle's Hollywood-set Babylon is a lot of things. It's an homage to the golden age of Tinsel Town, a lament for the end of the silent era, a comedy of indulgence, and a tragedy of epic proportions all in one. This movie-about-movies is packed to the brim with deeply tortured characters, meteoric rises to fame, impending downfalls, and wild parties that rival The Wolf of Wall Street and The Great Gatsby. In fact, it's almost a surprise that Babylon doesn't feature those films' star Leonardo DiCaprio, who recently starred alongside Babylon's leads Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in another recent close-to-three-hour story of the death of an era in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Chazelle, known for his films Whiplash and First Man as well as another bittersweet love letter to Hollywood, La La Land, uses Babylon to express many ideas in one cohesive story. Between the movie's energy, themes, and 20s-30s Hollywood setting, the unique film can leave many fans wanting more. Although the aforementioned movies are available to those looking for similar stories, styles, and settings, there's a reason all but one of these films exceed a two-hour runtime, some even surpassing the three-hour mark: stories like these are well-suited for long-form storytelling.

There is nothing quite like Babylon, but several TV shows have explored similar themes, several have explored the period setting, and others have pondered the cost of Hollywood notoriety. Depending on what fans of Babylon are looking to find in their next TV binge, this list may hold the answer to the question of their new favorite show.

Mob City

In 2012, after an uncomfortable divorce between AMC's The Walking Dead and its developer-showrunner, The Shawshank Redemption's Frank Darabont, it was announced that Darabont would adapt John Buntin's book L.A. Noir, about the world of gangsters and the LAPD in the 1940s. It stars The Walking Dead's Jon Bernthal and Jeffrey DeMunn, who had both asked to be written off the hit zombie series in solidarity with Darabont as discussed in a recent episode of Bernthal's podcast. This forgotten series ran for six critically-acclaimed episodes and detailed the environment of Bugsy Siegel (Edward Burns) and Micky Cohen (Jeremy Luke)'s criminal underworld. Although the series was short-lived, it relishes its period setting and iconic environment, making it an absolute joy to watch, even if it does get dark. The show also features Simon Pegg in a guest role as a stand-up comedian with blackmail against the mob.

Bojack Horseman

Although Bojack Horseman may be one of the better-known entries to this list, many who know of its existence but have yet to watch it might assume this to be nothing more than yet another crude adult comedy with no depth. This couldn't be further from the truth. The story of Bojack (Will Arnett in a baggage-ridden role much like his simultaneous role in Flaked) is one to behold. The character's desperate attempt to regain his merit from starring in a sitcom in the '90s leads this show to explore uncomfortable heartfelt depths not dissimilar from Brad Pitt's character in Babylon. Consistently commenting on Hollywood, self-medication, psychology and regret, this animated dramedy stars Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, and Amy Sedaris as well as a rotation of celebrity guest stars, sometimes even poking fun at themselves. Don't let the cartoonish style fool you. Bojack Horseman gets deep and dark fast.

Get Shorty

Image via Epix

More of an homage to the Elmore Leonard novel than an adaptation, sitcom greats Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Chris O'Dowd (The IT Crowd) star in this dark comedy about a gangster and a low-budget movie director working together to produce films. This criminal comedy originally aired on Epix and ran for three seasons, with no fourth season announced in spite of the show not being officially canceled. Although the title would imply this show relates to the 1995 movie starring John Travolta and Gene Hackman, which was in fact based on the novel's characters and plot, this series merely borrows its premise of a producer and a gangster joining forces, allowing the antics to snowball over a longer period to wonderful effect. For fans of Babylon's darkly comedic tone, this one is for you.

Dancing on the Edge

For fans of Jovan Adepo's Sidney Palmer storyline in Babylon, Dancing on the Edge is a 2013 BBC miniseries that follows a black jazz band in 1930s London. This 6-part story stars Chiwetel Ejiofor in the same year as his Oscar-nominated performance in 12 Years a Slave. The story follows the band and their caring yet hot-headed manager (Ariyon Bakare), as their success gains them popularity among London's aristocrats and even the Royal Family. The band's success only grows from there, spiraling beyond control, until, as is inevitable in these rags-to-riches-to-rags-again stories, tragedy strikes. Much like in Babylon, the band's moment in the sun leads to an impending chain of events that put their careers and potentially their lives in danger. The series garnered a Golden Globe Award and a Satellite award for 'Best Supporting Actress' and 'Best Miniseries' respectively.

Vinyl

Created by filmmaking legend Martin Scorsese, Rich Cohen, Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter, and The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, this drug-fuelled rock-and-roll party meets the adrenaline-powered highs of Babylon's party scenes while still discussing the double-edged sword of the entertainment industry. It follows Bobby Cannavale's Richie Finestra, a 1970s record executive as he desperately tries to navigate the changing landscape of the music scene. Harking to Babylon's theme of a changing industry, and the lost souls discarded along the way, Vinyl explores the hard work and desperation of characters like those in Babylon, even starring Babylon actors P. J. Byrne (who also starred in Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street) and Olivia Wilde.

Hollywood

Image via Netflix

Those who enjoyed Ryan Murphy's work on Glee in particular will likely enjoy Hollywood. It follows a group of actors and filmmakers who partake in (sex-positive) prostitution to make their showbiz dreams come true. The show features Murphy regulars Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) and Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story) as well as some familiar faces new to Murphy's roster, such as The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons and BlacKkKlansman's Laura Harrier. But although this Netflix series features an all-star cast and is set in post-WWII Hollywood, this diverse group of characters find much happier endings in the show than one would expect them to find in real-life history, and certainly in Babylon. Where Babylon faces the inevitable negativity head-on, Hollywood rewrites history to make it much more uplifting.

Babylon Berlin

Image Via Sky 1/Das Erste

Less about Hollywood and more in touch with the themes of Babylon, this German neo-noir series is set in Berlin from 1929 onwards and follows a police inspector (Volker Bruch) on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring. The story is based on the Gereon Rath series of novels by Volker Kutscher which has sold over one million copies worldwide and earned the author the Berlin Krimi-Fuchs Crime Writers Prize in 2011. The show itself (which was produced for Sky, but is exclusively on Netflix in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) has also won its fair share of accolades too, including in 2019 when the European Film Academy awarded the series with the inaugural Achievement in Fiction at the European Film Awards. This dark and thrilling tale of crime and temptation not only shares a similarity in name with Babylon but is highly recommended to those looking for a more somber tone and aesthetic that matches Babylon's final act rather than its first.