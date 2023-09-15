Columbo is everyone's favorite unassuming detective, and the TV show has been making a comeback. Some might describe him as "bumbling," but there is a reason for his behavior. Fans of Columbo know its part of his act to catch criminals in the act. Lt. Detective Columbo has a certain charm.

Many Reddit users have great recommendations on which shows have a similar vibe to Columbo. From Poirot to Ironside, Columbo fans can enjoy watching new detectives solve cases episode after episode.

10 'The Rockford Files' (1974-1980)

In The Rockford Files, Jim Rockford (James Garner) is an ex-con who becomes a private investigator. As a PI, Rockford solves cases that aren't in procession of the LAPD. When he isn't cruising in his Pontiac Firebird and solving cases, Rockford hangs out in his trailer in Malibu, tries to avoid getting pulled into Angel's schemes, and eats tacos.

Like Columbo, this show features wholesome detective action and light humor. Rockford uses his knowledge to take down criminals with help from his con artist friends. Redditor garliccholas commented: "I highly recommend The Rockford Files. It's got a similar friendly vibe, and it's well written."

9 'Agatha Christie's Poirot' (1989-2013)

Before Kenneth Branagh graced movie screens as Hercule Poirot, David Suchet was the original Poirot on TV. Poirot is a Belgian detective who solves cases around Europe. This beloved detective TV series ran for thirteen seasons.

Poirot is more serious than Columbo. His quick-witted commentary and keen observational skills place him in competition with Sherlock Holmes. Reddit user UsefulAd3157 explained that Columbo and Poirot are their go-tos. They explain that "it's a different vibe but satisfies my cozy murder urges."

8 'Murder She Wrote' (1984-1996)

Murder She Wrote, a mystery drama starring Angela Landsbury, follows the adventures of writer and retired English teacher Jessica Fletcher as she solves mysteries in and outside of her hometown of Cabot Cove, Maine.

Jessica Fletcher doesn't have the title of detective like Columbo, but that doesn't stop her from solving cases. Murder She Wrote has a built-in set of plot devices, which makes it easy to follow. One Redditor user mentioned that they "just went through the entire series of 'Murder She Wrote' in the past few years and really loved that. I was amazed at how consistent it was."

7 'Matlock' (1986-1995)

Matlock, played by Andy Griffith, is an attorney who loves hot dogs and convicting criminals in the courtroom. Matlock and his team piece together evidence to determine their client's innocence and find the true criminal.

Columbo fans will enjoy the show's intriguing cases and characters. The show makes its viewers put their thinking skills to the test. Like Columbo, Matlock avoids harsh subjects depicted in other types of legal and mystery dramas. Redditor waveball mentions that Columbo fans would love Matlock because of its lightheartedness.

6 'Nero Wolfe' (1981)

Nero Wolfe had a short run on television (only one season), but this eccentric detective made an impact in the world of TV detectives. Nero Wolfe (William Conrad) is a reluctant detective who enjoys his rich lifestyle, and would rather not have to solve cases. With the help of his partner Archie Goodwin, Nero catches the criminal every single time.

On Reddit, The_Match_Maker recommended Columbo fans watch Nero Wolfe. While Columbo and Nero Wolfe have opposite personalities, they both have a certain charm, which is frequently highlighted in their humorous interactions with potential suspects.

5 'Quincy M.E.' (1976-1983)

Dr. Quincy, portrayed by Jack Klugman, is a medical examiner for Los Angeles County. He often butts heads with the police and his boss, Dr. Asten. Quincy uses forensic techniques to determine the cause of death and goes beyond his job description to search for clues. The show is known for its social commentary and compelling cases.

Quincy M.E. isn't what some would consider to be a "typical" detective show, but it is still a fun watch. Columbo fans will connect with Quincy, as his character has some similarities to Columbo. In addition, Dr. Quincy stands out due to his unique lifestyle, which doesn't quite match up with how you would expect a doctor to live. Quincy was my favorite after Columbo. CatherineM62 notes that they "wanted to grow up and own a basset hound and live aboard sailboat."

4 'Kojak' (1973-1978)

Lt. Kojak (Telly Savalas) is a detective in 70s New York City. With his trademark lollipop and cynicism, Kojak doesn't follow the rules and isn't afraid to make a few enemies in the process. He can disarm and confront anyone in his way with a few stern words followed by "sweetheart" or "honey."

The tone of Kojak is more serious than Columbo. The humor takes a more cynical turn with Kojak's one-liners. However, Columbo fans will enjoy Kojak's distinct approach to detective work. Reddit user The_Match_Maker: "Kojak is great, but certainly more 'hard-boiled' than Columbo."

3 'Banacek' (1972-1974)

Thomas Banacek, played by George Peppard, is a Polish-American detective who investigates cases in Boston. As a freelance investigator, he lives a life of luxury. As he looks into different cases, Banacek relies on Murray Matheson, a bookshop keeper with extensive knowledge of various subjects.

The crimes featured on Banacek aren't murders, but they are just as interesting. Reddit user thehorrornextdoor says that they recommend Banacek because "the show offers pretty good mysteries related to high-priced thefts."

2 'Ironside' (1967-1975)

Chief of Police Robert Ironside (Raymond Burr) survived an attempted murder, which caused him to become a wheelchair user due to paralysis. After the incident, he retires and becomes a consultant to the police department. Ironside and his team work together to solve crimes in San Francisco.

Both Ok_Working_9219 and Wormwolf-Prime mention Ironside as a recommendation for Columbo fans on Reddit. Columbo fans will enjoy getting to know the great ensemble cast consisting of Burr, Don Galloway as Detective Sgt. Ed Brown, Don Mitchell as Mark Sanger, and Barbara Anderson as Officer Eve Whitfield. Besides the stellar cast, Ironside features thought-provoking investigations, which often involve murders.

1 'Ellery Queen' (1975-1976)

Similar to Jenna Fletcher in Murder She Wrote, Ellery Queen (Jim Hutton) is a mystery writer who has a knack for solving crimes. Ellery teams up with his father, Inspector Richard Queen (David Wayne), and Sgt. Thomas Velie (Tom Reese) to close cases across New York City.

Ellery Queen is an entertaining mystery drama that encourages its audience to be active and gather the clues alongside Queen and his team. Reddit user nandos677 commented that they remember Ellery Queen was a "decent" show to watch. Another user BoozeWitch chimed in on Reddit to suggest Ellery Queen as well.

