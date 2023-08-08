Following Harvey Spectre (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) through their ventures both in and out of the courtroom, Suits became not only one of the most popular legal series of the 2010s but one of the most accessible and enjoyable shows of the decade as well. In its nine seasons, they brought high drama, lovable characters, and plenty of twists and turns along the way.

While Suits may have been at the pinnacle of easy-to-digest legal television, plenty of shows like it are ideal for fans of the hit series. From other courtroom series to police procedurals and business dramas, plenty of entertaining, bingeable television is perfect for fans who are missing Suits.

10 'Billions' (2016-)

Set in the fiercely competitive world of high finance, Billions follows the feud between a wealthy hedge fund manager and the U.S. Attorney who wants to take him down. With Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti occupying the starring roles, the series excels as a thrilling drama with both characters public figures who must tread carefully in their conflict or face career-ending humiliation.

Billions has accumulated rave reviews from critics throughout its duration, with the show’s seven seasons giving new fans plenty to binge. In addition to its star-studded cast, the series also contains fantastic writing, which makes the stakes grandiose and totally enthralling without completely departing a certain soapy, melodramatic allure that makes it all the more entertaining.

9 'The Lincoln Lawyer' (2022-)

Based on Michael Connelly’s book series, Netflix’s adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer proved to be a massive commercial success for the platform. The series focuses on Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an L.A.-based defense attorney who runs his practice from behind his chauffeur-driven Lincoln Navigator.

Covering cases big and small, Haller’s story strikes a similar tone as what was exhibited in Suits, something that is fun and lively with great drama and courtroom thrills without neglecting some more serious themes. As such, it has struck a chord with many viewers who long for that brand of enjoyable, easy-to-digest legal drama armed with likable characters, a great cast, and a charming formula.

8 'White Collar' (2009-2014)

For fans who loved the pacy, pleasant pulpiness that Suits offered in spades, there may be no better show recommendation than White Collar. The police procedural series follows the friendship that blossoms between reluctant partners, one a straight-shooting FBI agent and the other a sneaky con artist who works under the agent as a consultant.

Like Suits, much of the show’s appeal hinged on the chemistry of its two stars, with Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay perfect alongside each other. The series also boasted consistently sharp writing and a brisk tempo, keeping it engaging across its six-season run.

7 'Psych' (2006-2014)

Psych follows a young man with astute observational abilities who works for the Santa Barbara Police Department, helping them solve crimes as a consultant while convincing the force he is a genuine psychic. Functioning as a light police procedural series with a brilliant comedic touch, it primarily focuses on Shawn’s (James Roday Rodriguez) relationship with his best friend and business partner, Gus (Dulé Hill).

The basic premise alone, following an unqualified but exceptional impostor thriving in a field they demonstrate excellence in, mirrors Suits’ basic set-up to a tee. Psych’s extra emphasis on comedy only makes it more accessible to fans of lighter television, and its eight seasons (and subsequent spin-off movies) offer plenty of entertainment.

6 'The Mentalist' (2008-2015)

There is a notion in storytelling that it is fundamentally enthralling to watch characters who are masters of their craft excel in their fields. It’s what made it so much fun watching Harvey and Mike in Suits, and it was the defining principle that ensured The Mentalist was an easy-to-watch and highly entertaining police procedural series.

With Simon Baker magnetic in the starring role, it follows an independent consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation who uses his brilliant observational abilities to solve crimes while pursuing the man who murdered his family. There are definitely times when The Mentalist loses touch with what it ought to be, but when it is in its element, it is riveting television.

5 'Mad Men' (2007-2015)

As far as sophisticated workplace dramas go, few are as celebrated as Mad Men. Set in the 1960s, it follows Don Draper (Jon Hamm), the famed creative director of a New York advertising firm who struggles to keep his personal and professional lives in order as his lifestyle and the culture of his workplace change throughout the decade.

The litany of dashing figures in sharp suits snapping one-liners ensures Suits fans have plenty to enjoy aesthetically, but Mad Men also features sublime subplots for all of its major characters and boasts some of the most phenomenal dialogue in television history. Remarkably, it never dropped off throughout its seven seasons, using the tumult of the '60s to keep fans invested in Draper’s story.

4 'The Good Wife' (2009-2016)

As one of the premier legal dramas to hit the small screen through the 2010s, The Good Wife is arguably the pinnacle of television courtroom drama in the last decade. It follows Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies), a stay-at-home mother who is forced to return to work as a litigator when her husband, State Attorney Peter Florrick (Chris Noth), faces time in prison after being embroiled in political corruption and sex scandal.

One of the great elements of the series is watching Alicia’s central journey unfold, with Margulies taking her from a humiliated and betrayed public figure to an assertive woman in control of her own life. The series was constantly finding new and exciting ways to evolve and, armed with an outstanding cast, produced seven very bingeable seasons of dramatic television.

3 'Better Call Saul' (2015-2022)

If, somehow, there are television lovers out there who are yet to watch Better Call Saul (or its predecessor series, Breaking Bad), those people ought to be excited about what awaits them. Following the career of con artist and small-time attorney Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), it boasts the courtroom drama, wise-cracking thrills, and criminal elements that made Suits such a hit.

It also features what many would view as some of the greatest characters ever seen on the small screen, from shady lawyer Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman to drug kingpin Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). The critically acclaimed spin-off series ran for six seasons before concluding in 2022.

2 'Boston Legal' (2004-2008)

An early-century hit of television drama, Boston Legal could be considered a time-tested classic within the fast-moving landscape of TV entertainment. Running for five seasons, the series followed on from creator David E. Kelly’s previous network success, The Practice, and focused on Alan Shore (James Spader) and his colorful colleagues at the Boston-based law firm Crane, Poole & Schmidt.

The legal angle alone makes it easy to compare to Suits, but Boston Legal also boasted a similar interest in taking inspiration from other genres, namely comedy and doing so with great stylistic flair and a penchant for quippy wit. The show is a bit older, to be sure, but the presence of Spader and fellow television icon William Shatner gives the series an enduring quality that is easy to indulge.

1 'Goliath' (2016-2021)

Goliath hits many of the same notes as Suits but does so with a more cynical, world-weary tone, allowing it to be more of a gritty, poignant drama. It focuses on Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton), a disgraced former lawyer who has resorted to alcoholism but gets a shot at redemption when he begrudgingly agrees to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against the mighty and corrupt law firm he helped create.

With the legal system itself favoring the rich and powerful and unforeseeable trouble lurking around every turn, Goliath utilizes the intensity and thrills of legal drama to a tee. The Golden Globe-winning series was critically revered throughout, running for four seasons before coming to an end in 2021.

