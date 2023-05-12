Keri Russell's new show on Netflix has all the melancholy humor and fast-paced dialogue of many amazing political dramas that have come before it. Unfortunately, it's first season is only eight episodes long, and for anyone who loves to binge-watch a new show that has quickly become their favorite, that means being done with it far too quickly.

For anyone who has finished The Diplomat, and is starved for shows just like it while they wait for a second season to come out, these 10 shows, be it for their similar themes or writing style, are perfect for scratching that particular itch.

10 'Scandal' (2012-2018)

If perception is everything, especially in politics, then the characters in The Diplomat definitely needed to call Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) at some point during their first season. In her own show, Olivia runs a crisis-management firm in Washington D.C. that helps the rich, prominent and powerful keep their dirty laundry under wraps.

In between dealing with her failing marriage and attempting to avoid a potential third world war, The Diplomat's Kate Wyler tries to keep up a somewhat ideal public image to secure her position as an ambassador despite those who would plot to have her removed for their own benefit.

9 'The West Wing' (1999-2006)

While the tone of this Aaron Sorkin gem is considerably more uplifting than that of The Diplomat with the White House staff in the former eagerly and loyally serving under the genuinely competent and inspiring President Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen), there are still some parallels to be found between the two.

Both shows portray ordinary people in a job where the stakes are always high and the decisions they are forced to make can mean the difference between order and chaos for their own nation, and sometimes even the world as well.

8 'The Night Agent' (2023-)

Just like The Diplomat, this show starts off with a very important phone call that changes the course of the main character's life. FBI Agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is determined to live down the legacy of his alleged traitor father, which seems possible after he miraculously stops a metro bombing, but quickly comes to learn that it was just the tip of the iceberg of a much larger conspiracy.

Both Peter and Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) are doing their best to navigate some fairly treacherous waters, focused more on saving lives and averting disaster rather than amassing popularity and power.

7 'The Recruit' (2022-)

Starting a new job, especially in government where everyone seems determined to move up the ladder and save themselves at the expense of everyone and everything else, can make anyone feel out of their depth.

Such is the case in The Recruit which centers around newbie CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) who's tasked with sorting through possible threats to national security in the mail and stumbles upon a credible one. Much like Russell's character in The Diplomat, Owen is surrounded by people trying to play him like a violin and use him to serve their own agendas.

6 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

With all the dragons, zombies and prophecies, it might be easy to forget that Game of Thrones was arguably a predominantly political drama, focused more on the conflict between the warring houses vying for power than anything else.

Not unlike The Diplomat, this series seemed to portray every type of political player there was as events unfurled; from the totally amoral, Tywin (Charles Dance), the young novice on the rise, Sansa (Sophie Turner), the manipulative backstabber, Littlefinger (Aiden Gillen), to the relatively morally sound operator, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage).

5 'Veep' (2012-2019)

Crisis management is the name of the game for fictional and irascible Vice President (or "Veep") Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her stretched-thin and accident-prone staff.

In this HBO comedy series, said crises range from a spy being held hostage in a foreign country to needing to forge the vice president's name on a birthday card. The series acts as part workplace comedy, part political dramedy and feels, at times, uncomfortably relatable and realistic, something that it has in common with The Diplomat.

4 'The Newsroom' (2012-2014)

In a world full of misinformation and polarizing political views, The Newsroom, a series about a staff of newsmen and women fighting an uphill battle of trying to be both passionately entertaining and wholly accurate, might be considered a breath of fresh air for some.

Much like in The Diplomat, the subjects of the public eye and perception take center stage as the staffs in both shows try to navigate a minefield of influential figures shouting over each other and causing public outcry and panic in the process.

3 'The Americans' (2013-2018)

It may seem a little on the nose to put another well received Keri Russell show on this list, but this thrilling period piece about Russians spies living undercover in the United States is the perfect way to satisfy any Keri Russell fix one might have after finishing The Diplomat.

This time, Russell is on the other side of the law, working to undermine the American government as an undercover agent rather than a public official trying to act as an agent of order.

2 'Bodyguard' (2018-)

This series starring Richard Madden as David Budd, a police officer struggling with PTSD tasked with protecting a controversial politician, has quite a bit in common with many of its predecessors on this list: it begins with a public tragedy that has some sort of connection to the main character, discontent with the government's current actions is felt throughout, and there is a large whodunit aspect to the plot.

The Diplomat shares all of these facets with it, making this another great show to watch while waiting for season 2.

1 'The Tudors' (2007-2010)

There have been very few shows that have managed to tackle both the professional and private lives of powerful political figures in history quite as well as The Tudors, which focused on the reign and infamous six marriages of King Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) of England.

This is something that it has in common with The Diplomat, which also explores how difficult it can be to maintain a functional and stable marriage in the midst of trying to handle political matters effectively.

