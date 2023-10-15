The hit Netflix romantic drama Virgin River is back with another season, and hopefully, audiences everywhere are prepared for all the drama, love, heartwarming and heart-wrenching moments that never seem to be in short supply where this show is concerned. For those who simply couldn't handle just watching one episode at a time, it's very likely that they finished the entire new season in one night, helplessly leaving them itching for the next one.

While viewers wait for the next season to come out, here are shows that, whether they featured swoon-worthy romance, high-class melodrama, or took place amidst beautiful scenery, are similar to Virgin River.

10 Riverdale (2017-2023)

The small towns of Riverdale and Virgin River actually have a lot more in common than first meets the eye. While seemingly an idyllic place to live a peaceful life and raise a family on the surface, both towns have a lot of drama going on underneath, including, but certainly not limited to, drug-related activity.

For anyone who wants to spend an hour watching a series of characters attempt to avoid mishap after mishap against a beautiful backdrop, Riverdaleis the show for them.

9 Switched at Birth (2011-2017)

As far as trials and tribulations go, nothing quite tests a family's resolve like the discovery that on the day their child was born, they were switched with someone else's.

Virgin River also deals with drama surrounding misplaced infants at a hospital in their very first episodes and explores the effect such an event has on its characters as well as all of their opposing views on the subject. Not only that, but both series also deal with the concept of a non-traditional family and what it looks like.

8 Hart of Dixie (2011-2015)

In both series, a talented city dwelling medical professional finds themselves helping to run a practice in a small town. Though, while Virgin River protagonist Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) is there to help herself heal from a recent tragedy, Hart of Dixie protagonist Zoe (Rachel Bilson) is not only there because she has no other options, but she has mysteriously been left the practice by a stranger she met on the day of her graduation.

Both characters try to navigate their strange new environment and attempt to use their talents to connect with the locals.

7 This Is Us (2016-2022)

This Is Us follows the members of the Pearson clan, young and old, past and present, as they endure the emotional roller coaster that is simply living life.

Much like the Pearson family, the characters of Virgin River all seem to face one hardship after another, whether it be miscarriages, domestic violence, losing a spouse, and attempting to start a family. Despite all the ups and downs the one constant both shows have appears to be consistent love and community.

6 Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

The phrase "like something out of a storybook" is often used to describe a setting so beautiful it doesn't quite feel real. Well, both can be said for the towns of Virgin River and Once Upon a Time's setting of Storybrooke, Maine, the latter of which is inhabited by modern-day versions of classic fairytale characters.

Both series take place in beautiful towns seated in or on the edge of a forest, filled with individuals who all have their own unique story to tell.

5 Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

Another medical drama about both the professional and personal lives of doctors and other medical professionals, this one taking place at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, Grey's Anatomy shows just as many of the devastating pitfalls as it does the glorious triumphs of its characters, something it has in common with Virgin River.

Also like Virgin River, the many complications that come from falling in love with the right person at the wrong time under the worst circumstances is on full display in Grey's Anatomy.

4 Smallville (2001-2011)

If audiences enjoyed seeing more of Doc's actor Tim Matheson while re-watching Hart of Dixie, they may get the same thrill from seeing a younger Annette O'Toole give a very moving performance as the mother of the would be hero known as Superman in Smallville.

Not only that, but the series itself has a lot in common with Virgin River in terms of it's themes about the importance of family, truth, doing the right thing, and taking pride in where you come from.

3 Bridgerton (2020-)

When it comes to the genre of romance, there are very few shows that can hold a candelabra to Bridgerton. Like Virgin River, it's based on a novel series, with each individual book being centered around a different main couple for the audience to root for.

While both series definitely showcase several adorable romances for viewers to get attached to, Bridgerton is far more willing to put passion on full display, something that may appeal to viewers after seeing the comparatively tame Virgin River.

2 Nancy Drew (2019-2023)

Will audiences ever grow tired of seeing a spunky small town heroine swooping in and saving the day when all hope seems lost? Thankfully the answer to that question, for the time being, is no, exemplified by this most recent incarnation of popular young detective Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann).

In the haunted town of Horseshoe Bay, Maine, main protagonist Nancy, like Virgin River's Mel is a strikingly bright woman who is still reeling from a loss which hits them particularly hard because they're so used to being able to solve the problems they're faced with.

1 Brothers & Sisters (2006-2011)

If anyone can understand how traumas, past and present, can bleed into one another, it's most certainly the Walker family, whose relationships, especially with one another are the main focus of the series. All of the siblings seem to be constantly working through something, whether it be relationship troubles, addiction, infidelity, and the complicated nature of how their family business has been run.

Just like Virgin River, this show has of a cast of characters just doing their best to try to get through the worst life has to offer.

