Television has evolved into a medium where storytelling, character depth, and artistic vision have reached such soaring heights that some series are able to rival, and even surpass, films. This wasn't always the case, as television used to be a more constricted medium that took fewer risks, and offered more generic entertainment that was often less creatively expressive than artistic works in other mediums. Today, television series incorporate layered characters, nuanced storytelling, and offer thoughtful commentary.

Experimental series like Atlanta push the boundaries of the medium and take it to new levels, while classics like The Sopranos have redefined the medium altogether while maintaining a consistent level of quality from start to finish. From comedies to dramas, this list includes series that are definitive masterpieces.

10 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Created by Craig Mazin

Image via HBO

Chernobyl is a gripping HBO miniseries that depicts the catastrophic 1986 nuclear disaster in Soviet Ukraine and tells the story of the valiant individuals who risked their lives to contain it. After the sudden explosion of Reactor 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear facility, Soviet chemist Valery Legasov (Jared Harris), Soviet bureaucrat Boris Scherbina (Stellan Skarsgård) and nuclear physicist Ulana Khomyuk (Emily Watson) work together to devise a plan to contain the nuclear fallout before it spreads across the Northern Hemisphere. Their efforts are met with resistance and challenges as they navigate government lies, bureaucracy, and mortal danger.

Chernobyl is a dark and emotionally moving series that depicts the nuclear disaster with searing authenticity. With meticulous cinematography, excellent writing, and heart-wrenching performances, Chernobyl is undoubtedly one of the greatest miniseries of all time. Harris does a phenomenal job of portraying the tortured and frustrated chemist, Valery Legasov, while Skarsgård offers an equally captivating performance as seething bureaucrat Boris Scherbina. But perhaps the greatest performance of the series came from Jessie Buckley who portrays the tragic Lyudmilla Ignatenko, whose firefighter husband was one of the first victims exposed to the reactors' radiation. The well-coordinated pacing of the series delivers a constant sense of suspense and tension for viewers, and its commitment to historical accuracy makes it as fascinating a story as it is elucidating.