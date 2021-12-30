With so many TV shows to choose from on broadcast networks, cable channels and various streaming services, there is no shortage of dramas and comedies – and those that are a mixture of the two – which means that there’s also no shortage of great storytelling. As a result, highlighting the best gets harder and harder every year because I know that I’m likely missing something great simply because there are just not enough hours in a day to watch it all.

As someone who watches a large portion of the TV shows that are available, I like to spotlight the stand-outs, but keep in mind that just because something isn’t on this list, it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t deserve to be. It just means that with so many TV shows featuring so much talent and with so many places to watch them, things will definitely slip through the cracks. But there is still plenty to celebrate, so here are my selections for the Best TV of 2021.

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the shows discussed.

TV Series of the Year: Yellowjackets

The brilliance of Yellowjackets, the Showtime drama series that’s part survival, part psychological horror and part coming of age tale, is in its casting. Following a team of high school girls’ soccer players that survive a plane crash deep in the wilderness and have to do unspeakable things to stay alive long enough to be rescued, it also follows the young women who made it through that ordeal 25 years later, each coping with what they went through in different ways, but now all fighting their demons together.

In the past, Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Natalie (Sophie Thatcher), Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Misty (Samantha Hanratty) were defined by teenaged stereotypes that they just wanted to move past. In the present, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), Natalie (Juliette Lewis), Taissa (Tawny Cypress) and Misty (Christina Ricci) don’t talk about what happened to them before they were rescued, but it’s clearly present in every aspect of their lives. While they seem to have moved on, the reality is that they most definitely have not, which sometimes becomes apparent in terrifying ways, and with danger seemingly lurking around every corner, they realize their past was never truly left behind.

Best Comedy Series: The Sex Lives of College Girls

I love going into a show with no expectations and absolutely falling in love, especially when it happens for me as quickly as it did with the 10-episode HBO Max original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls. From co-creators Mindy Kaling (The Office) and Justin Noble (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), it follows college roommates Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College and try to acclimate to their new surroundings. As they get to know each other, they’re also getting to know themselves better and living life on campus with all of the freedoms that come with that.

The series is fun, it’s a bit naughty (there’s even a naked party!), it deals with some serious issues, it has plenty of family and relationship drama, and its core cast of four college roommates who didn’t choose to live together but ultimately chose to be friends, each made me laugh and cry. I’m so glad that they’ve already greenlit a second season because now I absolutely must now how these young women fare throughout their college experience.

Best Drama Series: Station Eleven

From show creator Patrick Somerville and producing director Hiro Murai, and based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, the HBO Max original drama series Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic story that’s a particular gut punch to watch during an actual pandemic. Spanning multiple timelines in both the past and present and telling the stories of different groups of survivors of a devastating flu, each attempting to rebuild in different ways, this show gives a sense of the desperation and despair that comes with the end of the world as you know it and the realization that nothing will ever be the same again, but it also shows what a sense of community can provide and how art, music and theater can heal our souls. Both the past and the present center around Kirsten (with excellent performances from both Mackenzie Davis and Matilda Lawler, as the older and younger versions), but everyone in the cast adds an interesting layer to this exploration of family, love, fear, horror, hope and inspiration.

Best Lead Female Performance: Margaret Qualley (Maid) and Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Along with there being some great shows this year, there were also some truly stellar performances. One of the most emotionally devastating performances was the one given by Margaret Qualley in the Netflix limited series Maid. From creator Molly Smith Metzler and inspired by the best-selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, Qualley brought Alex, a single mother who escapes an abusive relationship only to find herself desperate for a better life for her daughter (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet), to life in a way that was real, heartbreaking and representative of so many struggling single mothers. Taking a job cleaning houses while trying to keep from being homeless and realizing that her own mother (played by her real-life mother Andie MacDowell) can’t even be there for her emotionally, Alex’s resilience is tested every step of the way, but she still refuses to give up on a better future.

And then there was Jennifer Coolidge in the six-episode limited HBO series The White Lotus, which simply both reminded us and solidified why Coolidge is just one of the best there is. Written and directed by Mike White (HBO’s Enlightened) and set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort while following a group of guests, each with their own set of needs and quirks, the series gave Coolidge the opportunity to explore comedy, drama, and vulnerability in the way that only she can. The role of Tanya McQuoid was created for her and, even though her own nerves almost caused her to back out, she gave her all to the wealthy and unstable woman on a trip to come to terms with the death of her mother and will be returning for the already greenlit second season.

Best Male Performance: Michael Keaton (Dopesick) and Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Another one of the best performances this year was given by someone who’s already proven that he’s at the top of his craft. In the limited Hulu series Dopesick, from creator Danny Strong and inspired by the bestselling book of the same name, Michael Keaton’s portrayal of Dr. Samuel Finnix, a doctor unsure of the new drug being pushed on him for his patients but who prescribes it anyway, not knowing how addictive it truly is until both they and later himself are addicted, is moving and heart-breaking, and that much more tragic when you realize that the damage caused by Purdue Pharma, creating the worst drug epidemic in American history, is nowhere near over as countless ordinary everyday people continue to struggle in the grip of the opioid crisis.

Also on the HBO series The White Lotus, as the guests of the exclusive Hawaiian resort become more and more demanding, hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) finds himself caught in his own downward spiral. Things get more dramatic as the episodes go on and Armond gives up on his sobriety, instead giving in to drugs and sex while at work, eventually leading to a horrifyingly memorable moment that only someone as adept as Bartlett, who makes his character equal parts hilarious and devastating, could actually believably pull off.

Best Sitcom Superstar: Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Going into WandaVision, we knew that we loved Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, we knew that her grief over the loss of Vision (Paul Bettany) would be a difficult journey to take with her, and we were confident that she would guide us through it, whatever the outcome. But the true brilliance of Olsen’s ability to be pitch-perfect, whether in black and white or color and no matter the sitcom era, allowed her to explore life and death and be both charming and terrifying, and then leave us wondering what’s next for her in the MCU.

Best Breakout Performance: Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer)

On Freeform’s psychological mystery series Cruel Summer, about two young women whose lives become forever entangled when one goes missing, Chiara Aurelia stars as Jeanette Turner, the nerdy girl who hopes to someday have the popularity that Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) effortlessly enjoys. Set over the summer in 1993, 1994 and 1995, and exploring all of the fashion, hair and music choices that come with that, we see Jeanette go from a sweet and naive girl, to a level of popularity she had only previously dreamed of, to someone we doubt and question the intentions and motives of, and Aurelia is believable, every step of the way.

Most Addictive Series: Cruel Summer

The Freeform psychological mystery series Cruel Summer follows two young women — Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), the popular girl who others look up to, and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), the nerdy girl who dreams of being popular — and what happens to the life of the latter when the former goes missing. Set over the summer in 1993, 1994 and 1995, the story’s shifting points of view change the perception of the events, as more and more questions arise about who Kate and Jeanette really are. It’s exactly the kind of addictive television that makes you want to keep tuning in because you can’t wait to see what happens next while you speculate about how it will all end up.

Best Fantasy Series: Shadow and Bone

From showrunner Eric Heisserer (Arrival) and based on the worldwide best-selling Grishaverse novels from Leigh Bardugo, the Netflix original series Shadow and Bone is set in a war-torn world and follows orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), as she realizes just what extraordinary power she really possesses. As she struggles to understand and hone that power, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) steps in, seemingly to protect her from the looming threat of the Shadow Fold, but clearly also with an agenda of his own.

While Shadow and Bone is adapted from the source material and the first season is clearly only scratching the surface of how deep this story can go, what I really liked about it was just how involved I could get, how much I was able to care about and become invested in the characters and their relationships, and how much I wanted to know more about the world and everyone in it, all without ever having read any of the material. The characters have heart, they have purpose, and they have much more danger to face, so thankfully we’ll be getting a second season.

Best Comic Book Series: Sweet Tooth

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, the Netflix original series Sweet Tooth is set ten years after The Great Crumble changed the world and revealed the existence of hybrid babies that were born part human and part animal. When one of these children, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery), crosses paths with a loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), their unexpected friendship leads them on quite the adventure across what’s left of America, with all of the wonders and dangers it has to offer. I came to Sweet Tooth without having read the comic and knowing nothing about what to expect, and what I found was a story of optimism, hope, and possibility that is charming and endearing, and the end of the season opens up possibilities that I’m excited to see play out in Season 2.

Best Series Inspired by a Movie: Blindspotting

Executive produced by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, who also starred in the film in addition to writing and producing it, the half-hour Starz original dramedy Blindspotting (which has already been picked up for a second season) follows Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) after Miles (Casal, who’s also the series showrunner), her partner of 12 years and the father of their son, is arrested and sent to prison. Finding herself in the less than ideal position of having to move in with Miles’ mother (Helen Hunt) and half-sister (Jaylen Barron), Ashley just wants to be left alone to raise her child how she sees fit, but that’s nearly impossible to do when everyone has their own opinion about how she’s doing that.

Adapting a movie into a TV series can be very tricky, but the brilliance of Blindspotting is in its artistry, the chances it takes, and shifting the focus of the story from the friendship between Collin (Diggs) and Miles to Ashley. As she navigates the chaos that has become her life, through the laughter and tears of being a single mother with an incarcerated partner, Cephas Jones brings a humanity and heart to Ashley that keeps you rooting for her to figure things out.

Best Romantic Series: Starstruck

On the HBO Max original comedy series Starstruck, Jessie (Rose Matafeo, who is also the creator, writer, and executive producer) unknowingly sleeps with Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel), one of London’s hottest movie stars, who at the time she thought was just a random handsome stranger. The one-night stand she has after a drunken night out on New Year’s Eve suddenly becomes very complicated, and they weave in and out of each other’s lives, questioning whether they should be together and never quite getting on the same page. This is a relationship that definitely needs a second season, and thankfully we’re going to get it.

Best Limited Series: Mare of Easttown

From creator Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel, the seven-episode HBO limited series Mare of Easttown follows small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet, who’s also an executive producer on the project), as she investigates a grisly local murder that threatens to tear the community apart. At the same time, Mare’s own family life is a mess, which bleeds into her career in a way that leads to unavoidable consequences.

The always excellent Winslet is even more excellent here, in one of the finest performances of her career (for which she’d already previously set a high bar for). While the reveal of the killer and the events leading up to the murder are devastating, the exploration of mothers and daughters between Mare, her mother (Jean Smart) and her daughter (Angourie Rice) felt so truthful that it was almost painful to watch at times.

Best TV Ensemble: Girls5eva

The unexpectedly delightful Peacock original comedy series Girls5eva (which has already been picked up for Season 2) follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s, as they reunite to take one more shot at pop stardom. Now grown women with spouses, kids and all manner of adult responsibilities, Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Gloria (Paula Pell) quickly learn that a second shot at fame is not going to be any easier than the first, but they’re just not ready to give up. With original songs inspired by music of the late 90s, the Girls5eva ensemble are equal levels of fantastic and funny, with characters that seem perfectly tailored for each of them.

Best Villain: Nate Shelley (Ted Lasso)

Turning Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) into a villain, over the course of the second season of the Apple TV+ original series Ted Lasso was a knife to the heart, but it also feels like it was inevitable. It’s certainly something that was in the works for the character from early on, we just didn’t want to see it coming. We still don’t know if there’s a path to redemption, or if Nate will never be able to redeem himself because he’s just gone too far. But on a show that asks you to “Believe” as part of the Lasso Way, I’d like to think that there’s still a way back for Nate Shelley, but only time and Season 3 will tell.

Best TV Trio: Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

From co-creators Steve Martin and John Hoffman and executive producer Dan Fogelman (This is Us), the Hulu original comedic murder mystery series Only Murders in the Building follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), strangers whose obsession with true crime finds them trying to solve a grisly one that occurs right inside their apartment building. While they investigate to find the truth, they also record a podcast to document the case, all in the hopes that they’ll uncover enough secrets to learn exactly what happened.

The show is a well-written, surprising, clever whodunit, but the best part of Only Murders in the Building is the unlikely trio at its core. It was a given that Martin and Short would be entertaining together, but the real surprise was the addition of Gomez, who took the dynamic between the characters to a whole other level. I loved watching Charles, Oliver, and Mabel work together and form their friendship so much that I found myself rooting for someone else in the building to get murdered, just so that we could get more of them for a second season, which thankfully will be happening.

Best Dysfunctional Family: What We Do in the Shadows Cast

Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the third season of the FX comedy series What We Do in the Shadows saw vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) trying to cope with the fact that their human familiar turned bodyguard Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is actually a vampire killer. By the end of the season, the housemates also found themselves having to grieve the loss of one of their own, each doing so in their own ways. Life-changing decisions left them in very different places that are sure to play out in wild and crazy ways in Season 4, and I’m on board for whatever this loveably dysfunctional family has in store.

Best Father-Daughter Relationship: Marvyn and Emma Korn (Big Shot)

The10-episode Disney+ original series Big Shot follows Marvyn Korn (John Stamos), a men’s basketball coach who has an outburst that gets him booted from the NCAA and the only job he’s able to find is at an elite private high school with a group of teenage girls who lack the confidence they need to live up to the potential they clearly possess. Connecting with his players seems like an impossible task for Coach Korn, until he realizes that a little empathy can go a long way toward helping the team shine. It’s an uplifting and inspiring story of a guy who thinks he’s better than the situation he’s in but finds that personal success in rebuilding the strained relationship he has with his daughter Emma (Sophia Mitri Schloss) — and realizes that forming a bond with his new team can be just as important as professional success.

Best Brotherly Bond: EZ and Angel Reyes (Mayans M.C.)

From showrunner Elgin James, the FX drama series Mayans M.C. was quite the roller coaster ride for Season 3, with Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) now a fully patched member alongside his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas). With a border shutdown disrupting business and danger threatening the M.C. at every turn, they had to get creative to find a new path to keep them afloat. And while the M.C. will always make for a compelling backdrop for high-stakes storytelling, the thing that binds the story together is family, whether that’s the brotherhood of the Mayans or the blood of the Reyes brothers.

Craziest TV Series: Brand New Cherry Flavor

From creators Nick Antosca (Channel Zero) and Lenore Zion, the Netflix original series Brand New Cherry Flavor deserves props for just how absolutely batshit insane it is and how it embraces that fact, until the very end. Following Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar), as she comes to Los Angeles with the goal of directing her first feature film and believes that Lou Burke (Eric Lange) can make that happen for her, she quickly learns that he’s more predator than producer and turns to the mysterious Boro (Catherine Keener) to set a curse in motion that threatens everyone and everything Lisa has ever known.

The cast are all-in with their performances, because really this is a show where there can be no half-way, and the insanity that ensues takes the viewer on quite a wild ride. Between the Keener magic and a fearless turn from Salazar, kittens, zombies, and a sex scene that I’ll never forget has made this series stick with me since watching it.

Best Reality Series: Finding Magic Mike

The HBO Max unscripted competition series Finding Magic Mike, from executive producers Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh and inspired by the Magic Mike film franchise, follows ten regular guys who have “lost their magic,” which essentially means that they’re looking to regain a sense of confidence in who they are rather than who they think others expect them to be. While being put through a boot camp to eventually narrow them down to the two finalists that will perform alongside the professionals in Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas, they also find themselves baring their souls while competing for the grand prize of $100,000.

Not one to be easily won over by reality series, what I found most unexpected about Finding Magic Mike was how easy it was to connect emotionally to each of the competitors. These are not guys being set up and forced to change things about themselves to fit some unattainable standard, but instead, they’re guys who just want to be better versions of themselves and who are willing to become vulnerable and support each other along the way.

Best Travel Series: Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham

The Starz series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham is a delightful journey around Scotland that puts the friendship between Outlander co-stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish in the spotlight as they explore their heritage in and around scenic and beautiful locations. It’s an epic adventure that includes witty banter, dangerous sporting activities, whiskey tasting, and folk dancing, with some historical perspective thrown in for good measure. The perfect balance between beautiful scenery and cultural learning, the duo’s road-tripping bromance was just what I needed at a time when an actual pandemic made travel impossible.

Most Welcome TV Return: Leverage: Redemption

Having the Leverage crew back for Leverage: Redemption is like a warm hug from an old friend. In a world where it’s become even easier for the rich to become richer and the powerful to continue to build their power, grifter Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge), along with the latest additions of corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle) and Hardison’s foster sister Breanna (Aleyse Shannon) are taking on jobs that are sure to get them into all sorts of mischief. With a Halloween episode and a Christmas episode as highlights, and cast members Riesgraf and Wyle directing episodes, the team is really hitting their stride and figuring out how they work best together while they continue to help those who are being taken advantage of. Renewing the series for a second season was definitely a good call on the part of IMDbTV.

Character that Deserves Their Own TV Show: Yelena Belova (Hawkeye)

Marvel Studios certainly made a splash on Disney+ in 2021, with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye, each furthering the story of the MCU in their own way. Personally, what I enjoyed most about Hawkeye was just how fun it was, in large part to the superhero worship that Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) has for expert archer and Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Unintentionally finding herself right in the middle of a criminal conspiracy that she must team up with a very reluctant Barton to unravel doesn’t deter her enthusiasm for doing her part in saving herself and her loved ones, it just makes it harder for her to find the time to walk Lucky the Pizza Dog. Adding even more life and humor to the show, along with a large dose of badassery, Florence Pugh got to bring back Yelena Belova (after her introduction in Black Widow), giving her the opportunity to face the death of her sister, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and solidify her place in the MCU. With a character that can make you laugh, make you box macaroni, and kill you in an endless number of ways, I’m fully sold and would be thrilled to see Yelena get her own TV series.

Best Season Finale: Succession Season 3, “All the Bells Say”

From creator Jesse Armstrong, the highly acclaimed and much-beloved HBO drama series Succession spent its third season further exploring the power dynamics in the Roy family. After the events in the second season finale and the decision that Kendall (Jeremy Strong) made to expose the depths of the company’s scandal, patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) pitted his other adult children – including Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck) – against each other, wanting them to spy, snitch and claw their way into what was threatening to turn into a family civil war. As everything led to the final moments of the season, and Kendall, Shiv, and Roman thought they’d finally found a way to best their father, they learned that he’s really never not several steps ahead. Bring on Season 4.

