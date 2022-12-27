As another year comes to an end, TV gurus and Entertainment critics take a look back on the year. Its flops, successes, and in-betweens are all accounted for, and 2022 was quite the year to beat. In terms of streaming, 2022’s top series were mostly all through popular streaming platforms like Netflix and HBOMax.

IMDb officially released its Top 10 TV and Streaming Series of 2022, and many of these absolutely makes sense as the best of the best. For anyone looking for a quick binge-watch before the end of 2022, take a look at IMBd’s ten.

‘Stranger Things’ (2016-)

Perhaps one of the top shows in the history of television is Stranger Things. The series, a science-fiction horror drama, is set in the 1980s in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, which has more lurking beneath its surface. While it's hard to summarize 4 seasons' worth of action-packed twists and turns, here is an attempt: a young girl with telekinesis, terrifying otherworldly creatures from a parallel dimension called “The Upside-Down,” an evil mastermind, and flashbacks to government experiments all are a part of Stranger Things.

Not to mention all the romance, drama, and friendships among a stellar ensemble cast of mostly younger children. The series had its 4th Season air during the summer of 2022, which went viral and was its biggest season yet.

‘House of the Dragon’ (2022-)

House of the Dragon is the first prequel series to the award-winning Game of Thrones. The series is based on the novel Fire & Blood, and chronicles the reign of the Targaryen family 172 before the events of Game of Thrones, including the beginning of the Civil War of succession in the family known as the “Dance of the Dragons.” The main plot of the series is centered around Princess Rhaeynra Targaryen and other members of the royal court (and their selfish pursuits).

The show, like its predecessor Game of Thrones, generated tons of buzz and was often trending on Twitter before the episode even aired. Not to mention the genius writing, stunning filmography, and phenomenal acting, of course. Season 2 is on the way, and fans could not be happier.

‘Better Call Saul’ (2015-2022)

Better Call Saul is a crime and legal drama series that is a spin-off of the hit series Breaking Bad. The series is set in the early-to-mid-2000s in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and follows Jimmy McGill. McGill is a lawyer and former con artist who becomes an egocentric criminal defense attorney.

The show stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill and had a total of six seasons. Fans of Breaking Bad adored this show, and the writing itself was hailed for its brilliance. It is no surprise that Better Call Saul found its way to IMDb’s Top 10 List, as the series concluded with its final season in 2022.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ (2022-)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the newest fantasy television streaming series and addition to The Lord of the Rings franchise to be released. The show is based on the appendices in Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novel and is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit. The Rings of Power covers many major events, including the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, and the last alliance between the Elves and Men.

With an ensemble cast and beautifully crafted cinematography, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power deserves a spot on the IMDb Top 10 list. Fans of classic fantasy tales will absolutely love this series and is a quick binge-watch since it was just released this year.

‘Euphoria’ (2019-)

Euphoria is a teen drama series created for HBO and is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. The show centers around a girl named Rue (played by Zendaya), a recovering teenage drug addict who struggles to get a grasp on her life and her place in the world. The show is not at all for the faint of heart, and tackles topics like drug abuse, toxicity in all forms, social media, violence, and repressed homosexuality (just to name a few).

While the show can be very heavy, the cinematography and soundtrack (in addition to the actors) make the show such a gorgeous, almost artistic expression of a horrific teenage experience. Euphoria has won numerous awards, and it is no surprise that the show has made IMDb’s Top 10 List. The Second Season was just released in 2022.

‘The Boys’ (2019-)

The Boys is an Amazon Prime series that has gained quite a bit of traction in the past few years. The dark comedy superhero series is set in a world where the superpowered individuals—all corrupt and selfish—work for a corporation which plays into the cycle of creating more corrupt and selfish superheroes. The series is based on the comic book of the same name and has secured a loyal fanbase.

The show, as dark as it is, is quite hilarious in its own quirky way. The Boys Season 3 was released in the Summer of 2022 and went viral. For anyone looking for a twisted superhero series, The Boys is the perfect candidate.

‘Moon Knight’ (2022)

Moon Knight is a Marvel series starring Oscar Isaac as the titular role. The series follows a man who has dissociative identity disorder and shares his own body with Marc Spector, a mercenary.

He is engulfed in a mystery involving ancient Egyptian gods. Moon Knight must come out to fight back! Moon Knight received lots of praise, and the miniseries featured Isaac in a wonderful light as an actor.

‘The Sandman’ (2022-)

The Sandman is a gothic fantasy series based on the comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman. The hit Netflix series follows a character named Morpheus, who happens to be the personification of dreams and a member of one of the Seven Endless (supernatural beings who have powers beyond the earthly realm).

After being captured by an occultist and held hostage for over 100 years, he escapes and must clean up the mess that ensued during his vacancy in the dream realm—including a rogue nightmare on the loose. The Sandman turned out to be a huge hit, after years of development. The casting was spot on, and the acting in the series makes the series so enchanting.

‘Ozark’ (2017-2022)

Ozark is the award-winning intense crime thriller starring executively produced by Jason Bateman. Marty Byrde (Bateman), a financial advisor, gets himself involved in a money laundering scheme with the cartel. When the scheme takes a turn for the worst when his other partners fall flat, his and his family’s lives become endangered.

He chooses to relocate his family to the Ozarks, where he promises to create a larger money laundering scheme to appease the mob boss and his goons. He finds a bit more than he was bargaining for in terms of criminal activity in the Ozarks, and Byrde struggles to fly. The series released its final season in two parts over the course of 2022.

‘Inventing Anna’ (2022)

Inventing Anna is a drama miniseries created by Shonda Rhimes and available to stream on Netflix. The series was inspired by a real-life situation and follows Anna Sorokin, a con artist who would trick members of New York’s elite into thinking she was a German heiress in order to receive money.

The series received lots of critical acclaim and starred Ozark’s Julia Garner as the titular character. Inventing Anna should most definitely take a place on IMDb’s Top 10 List, and is a quick watch for anyone looking to ring 2022 out on an interesting note!

