2024 has arguably been a pretty phenomenal year for television. While the number of shows released from January to December may not have reached the ultimate peak of Peak TV, there were a lot of stories on the small screen that lured us in, kept us glued to our seats, and gave us plenty to talk about until pressing play on the next episode. The truth is that compiling a list of the best shows of the year was a harder task than usual — even more so when we had to narrow it down to the top 25! (If there had been no limit, this list could have easily been twice as long.)

The titles that Collider staff has picked as the best of 2024 are proof of just how spoiled for choice we were, and only represent a fraction of all the great shows that premiered throughout the year. It may look slightly different from the list that dropped in July, but if you merge the two together, you'll get a sense of how many shows we all watched (and loved) this time around. From sci-fi and fantasy to historical epics and contemporary comedies, here are Collider's picks for the best TV shows of 2024.

The Acolyte

One of the best television series to debut this year is also one of the most tragic cancellations of the year. The Acolyte debuted back in June to solid reviews, but quickly fell victim to bad-faith criticism and targeted harassment campaigns which negatively impacted its audience scores on metric sites and its perception at-large. Despite being swept aside by the studio, the series remains one of the boldest and most ambitious projects in the Star Wars universe, which is precisely why it has been named one of Collider’s Best TV Shows of 2024.

Amandla Stenberg pulled double-duty as the series’ dual leads Osha and Mae, but it was their performance as Osha that really solidified The Acolyte as a must-watch series this year. While there have undoubtedly been other Jedi who dropped out of the Order, Osha was the first to appear on-screen, and the mystery behind why she left struck right at the heart of how The High Republic era of storytelling has been exploring the Jedi’s flaws on the page.

The Acolyte’s incomparable creator Leslye Headland also seized upon a dynamic that the franchise had yet to truly tap into by approaching the narrative from the viewpoint of the dark side of the Force, forcing audiences to sympathize with “the Sith” and scrutinize the Jedi. In doing so, it also allowed her to explore the seduction of the dark side in a more literal way by introducing Qimir (Manny Jacinto) as a potential love interest for Osha, who ultimately helps her tap into her true potential, which the Jedi were keeping her from becoming. The series may have come to an end, but at least the cast remain hopeful that some day, maybe, one of 2024’s best series will get a second life. — Maggie Lovitt

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Agatha All Along

​​How lucky we are to have been able to go down, down, down the Witches’ Road this year — and how lucky we are to have had Kathryn Hahn leading us. Reprising her deliciously devious role from WandaVision, Agatha All Along allows Hahn to go deeper into Agatha Harkness, infusing the larger-than-life centuries-old witch with layers and nuance. The sheer range she is asked to exhibit while leading the brilliant Jac Schaeffer’s puzzle box of a show is simply remarkable, resulting in a more hilarious, terrifying, and vulnerable performance than we’ve ever seen from her — a career-best performance in a career filled with sublime work.

The show also manages to have some of the best LGBTQ+ representation this year, from Agatha and Rio’s (Aubrey Plaza) intense and complex relationship to Billy (Joe Locke) and Eddie’s (Miles Gutierrez-Riley) sweet romance to the casual sapphicness of Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata, a standout in a stacked cast). With a diverse ensemble primarily anchored by queer characters and women over 40, Agatha All Along is a show that showcases and celebrates those who rarely get the spotlight.

Craft-wise, Agatha All Along is an achievement as well, from John Collins’ gorgeous (and practical!) sets to Daniel Selon’s elaborate costuming that tackles everything from musical icons to pop culture witches to ‘90s biker chicks. This is a show that’s firing on all cylinders, with Episode 7 of the series — which centers around Patti LuPone’s Lilia Calderu — one of the best episodes of any series this year. Man, I loved being a witch. — Taylor Gates

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue.

Arcane

Season 2

Three years after Arcane Season 1 shocked everyone, we finally received the second and (sadly) final season of the League of Legends series. With its second season, Arcane has cemented itself on having some of the most dazzling and impressive animation to ever grace any screen, big or small, with its stellar combination of both 2D and 3D animation. The storytelling in Arcane is superb, and in Season 2, we get a deeper look at the inner mind of Jinx (Ella Purnell). While we long believed her character was always meant to go down a dark path, Season 2 presented a unique kind of redemption arc for the character, that doesn’t just relegate her to a moral black and white.

While technically this is the end of Arcane, the finale didn’t feel as finite as some may have initially thought it would be. Especially with Ekko’s visit to an alternate reality in the seventh episode, which may have been one of the series’ strongest overall. — Nate Richard

Arcane Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart.

Baby Reindeer

When I turned on Baby Reindeer one Saturday afternoon at the recommendation of a friend, I wasn't really sure what to expect from it. At no point did I think it was going to be a devastating story about stalking and sexual assault. Unwilling to paint his stalker Martha (Jessica Gunning) as a black-and-white villain, Richard Gadd instead explores the complicated relationship between these two characters and what circumstances might have brought her to this point. On top of that, he explores his own sexual assault by a man several years prior and the depressive spiral that sent him down. The combination between Gadd exploring his character Donny's past and explaining his trauma mishmashed with his current trouble with Martha offers so many layers to an already complex story.

Gadd is absolutely amazing in the role, and it's almost stunning to think that he's playing out a fictionalized version of his life. But the real star is Jessica Gunning as Martha. Gunning is able to embody the nastiest sides of Martha, making her so easy to hate, before showing her soft underbelly and letting us understand it's not so easy to shove Martha into the box that we want her to fit into. And while no one would call Baby Reindeer a fun watch, Richard Gadd's autobiographical story hits harder than any other drama I've watched this year. — Therese Lacson

Baby Reindeer In a dark and gripping narrative, a young man's life spirals into chaos when an innocent encounter at his bar job leads to an obsessive stalking by an older woman. The film skillfully explores themes of privacy, obsession, and the boundaries of social interaction.

The Boys

Season 4