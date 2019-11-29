The 60 Best TV Shows of the Decade

0

Say what you will about the state of the entertainment industry at the end of the decade, and my is it precarious, but there’s no denying that the last ten years have delivered an absolutely absurd amount of the best TV ever created. From the birth of streaming services, to the fading prejudice against being a “TV star” (Meryl Streep makes TV now!), the 2010s have been a goldmine of creativity and ambitious storytelling across mediums, genres, networks, and platforms.

With the 2010s coming to a close, the Collider Staff has selected our picks for the best TV shows of the decade — and let us tell you, that was no easy feat. Long gone are the days when broadcast and cable waged a two-party war for your attention; this is the era of Peak TV, folks!

With that in mind, we ultimately had to cull our favorites, but here are some honorable mentions that almost made the cut: Shameless, Dear White People, The Handmaid’s Tale, My Mad Fat Diary, Crashing (both versions), Better Things, Archer, Man Seeking Woman, Don’t Trust the B– in Apartment 23, Bojack Horseman, Big Little Lies, True Blood, Jessica Jones, I Think You Should Leave, The Good Wife, and Scandal.

And without further ado, here are our picks for the best TV shows of the decade, from most recent to the start of the 2010s. And for more, be sure to check out the rest of our Best of the Decade coverage.