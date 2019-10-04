The Best TV Shows & Original Series on Netflix Right Now

0

[Last Updated: October 4, 2019]

It’s the weekend, or a sick day, or just a regular Tuesday night, and you need to binge-watch something. You don’t just want it, you need it. Where to begin? Fear not — we’re here to help. Below you’ll find an ever-expanding recommended list of TV shows available on Netflix, curated by us TV-obsessives. The mix covers a myriad of genres, lengths, countries of origins, and much more, but the one thing they have in common is that they are all excellent. (Hint: you may want to scroll slowly for each of the recs to load because of the volume of selections).

If it’s movies you’re looking for, check out our curated list of the Best Movies on Netflix Right Now. Or if you’re looking for a specific kind of TV show, follow the links to our shorter, genre-specific lists below:

But if you want the full monty, peruse our picks for the best series and TV shows on Netflix right now below.