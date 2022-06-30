Though we left behind VHS’s, perms, and synthesizers over 4 decades ago, the 80s have been riding a pop culture wave for some time now. The colorful decade has been resurrected dozens of times thanks to television’s never-ending fascination with its iconic celebrities, unforgettable movies, and the general nostalgia for a time we’ll never truly get back. While the 80s have always been celebrated for its groundbreaking music, movies, and fashion, the mania didn’t really kick into high gear until the premiere of a little Netflix original series called Stranger Things. With nods to E.T The Extra-Terrestrial and The Goonies, the 80s-set supernatural thriller hit a sweet in millions of viewers' hearts, and countless other television series followed in hot pursuit. Here is a compilation of the best 80s set TV shows.

Stranger Things unlocked a gold mine of 80s memorabilia. It’s single-handedly brought back the decade, and also revived forgotten rock songs (hello Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush) and other classics like The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” The series begins when 11-year-old Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappears in Hawkins, Indiana after biking home from a Dungeons and Dragons game he played with his three friends, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). As his mother Joyce, played by 80s icon Winona Ryder, and police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) go on a quest to find him, it’s revealed that a rip in the universe has allowed creatures from another dimension called the Upside Down to enter Hawkins after an experiment gone wrong at the Hawkins National Laboratory. While the town continues their search for Will, a telekinetic girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escapes from the Hawkins Lab and helps Mike, Lucas, and Dustin search for Will while battling bullies and monsters along the way.

A one-hit wonder that was simply too rockin for television, Freaks and Geeks has thankfully found its place within pop culture as a precious piece of nostalgia. It’s 1980 in a dreary Michigan suburb, and the students at William McKinley High School try to brighten up their days with disco dancing, the Grateful Dead, and of course, some beer. Trading in the All-American jocks and cheerleading captains for the burnouts under the bleachers and geeks dreaming of Dungeons & Dragon sessions, the series is legendary for launching the careers of several Hollywood stars. Linda Cardellini stars as straight-A-student Lindsey Weir, and after witnessing her grandmother’s death she becomes disenchanted with her picture-perfect life and ditches the mathletes for the freaks. The freaks, a group of Led Zeppelin worshiping burnouts, features a then 17-year-old Seth Rogen, Jason Segal, Busy Philipps, and James Franco. The freshmen geeks are led by John Francis Daley as Lindsey’s little brother Sam alongside Martin Starr and Samm Levine as his fellow nerds, and the Judd Apatow and Paul Feig-produced series administers unforgettable laughs and heartbreaks while allowing you to relive the golden years.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, takes viewers beyond the blood, sweat, and tears shed on the court and into the backrooms where million-dollar business deals and legends are made. Season 1 follows the 79-80 season of the L.A. Lakers basketball team, a monumental season that saw rookie Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) breakthrough while sharing the spotlight with seasoned veterans Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) and Spencer Hayward (Wood Harris). The series also goes behind the scenes and tracks Lakers owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) on his mission to make the Lakers not only a winning team but a household name and marketable franchise. Winning Time has been doused in controversy as the various real-life athletes, including Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar, have expressed their dislike for how they’re portrayed in the show, with even Jerry West threatening legal action by claiming Jason Clarke’s portrayal of him in the series is defamatory.

The slow-burn thriller series The Americans is set during the peak of the Cold War between the United States and Russia. Matthew Perry and Keri Russell co-star as KGB spies Phillip and Elizabeth Jennings, and they pose as an American family living in a Virginia suburb while raising their two children who are clueless about their true identity. As luck would have it, FBI counterintelligence agent Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich) and his family move in across the street, and the Jennings are put to the test as they become dangerously close to being figured out. Filled with James Bond-worthy car chases, fantastic wigs, and family drama, The Americans ran for seven, perfectly executed seasons on FX.

Red Oaks (2014-2017)

If Caddyshack is your jam more so than stories about aliens running wild in small towns, try the comedy series, Red Oaks. Along with the Billy Murray classic, it’s also got a bit of Dirty Dancing in its veins, as it’s set at the Jewish country club Red Oaks during the summer of 1986 where stoned lifeguards, spandex-wearing aerobics instructors, and snobby members all clash with one another. College student David Myers (Craig Roberts) has returned home for the summer and takes a gig as a tennis pro at Red Oaks, and he’s quickly pulled into the chaotic world as he falls for the President of the club’s daughter while dating the club’s aerobics instructor, Karen. Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey and Richard Kind play David’s parents, and the series gives many nods to the 80s films that influenced it as it runs around pools and golf courses.

American Horror Story:1984 is a bright, shining entry often lost within the other dark, horror installments within the beloved FX anthology series. Part spoof, part slasher, season 9 takes audiences back to the summer of 1984, a time when the leg warmers were worn higher, and hair was a party in the back and all business in the front. The bloodshed begins when a group of 20-somethings decides to leave Los Angeles behind and spend their summer as camp counselors at Camp Redwood, a haunted campground where an infamous massacre occurred years earlier courtesy of a knife-wielding serial killer. Most of the series spans throughout their first night as the counselors begin getting killed off one by one, and discover supernatural entities are living at Camp Redwood. Billie Lourd stands out as a goth, aerobics fanatic opposite Zach Villa as the notorious Nightstalker serial killer Richard Ramirez, who begins hunting the counselors alongside vengeful ghosts and other creatures.

Candy follows the real-life 1980 murder case of Betty Gore, a schoolteacher who was murdered by her neighbor Candy Montgomery with an axe in their small Texas town. Jessica Biel stars as Candy opposite Melanie Lynskey as Betty, and the Hulu original limited series starts with the day of the murder and then goes back in time as it tracks all the events that lead up to the gruesome murder. Stuck in a loveless marriage to her husband Pat (Timothy Simmons), Candy begins an affair with Betty’s husband, Allan Gore (Pablo Schreiber), and the two begin to fall in love despite better judgment. It all reaches a bloody climax when Candy kills Betty, and Justin Timberlake plays a suspicious cop who comes to believe she’s the killer as the evidence mounts against her.

If you want to delve into another famous, 80s true crime murder case, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, is the one for you. The second season of the true-crime anthology series follows real-life housewife Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) as she slowly unravels in the aftermath of her divorce from her adulterous husband, Dan Broderick (Christian Slater), which leads her to murder both him and his second wife Linda Kolkena (Rachel Keller). The series considers Betty’s side of things as she loses hold of her mental health amidst her husband’s affair, and spans across multiple decades of their ill-fated marriage in an attempt to understand what went wrong. While the series ends with murder, it will also have you questioning who the real victim was, and what could have been done to prevent the tragic conclusion between the Brodericks.

Before there were martinis, cigarettes, and stilettos running wild in New York City, there were high school crushes and math tests in The Carrie Diaries, the prequel series to Sex and the City. This short-lived CW series ran for two seasons, and it’s a shame it didn’t go on for longer as it nailed everything we’ve come to love about the 80s while giving a great origin story to Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb). Picking up after the untimely death of her mother, 16-year-old Carrie, and her rebellious younger sister Dorrit are raised by their at-times clueless father in a quiet suburb of Connecticut. Already a blossoming fashionista and writer, Carrie lands an internship in New York City and is soon introduced into the world of fashion as she goes on wild adventures and finds her true voice. As it's also set in the world of high school, there’s plenty of drama as she falls in love with cool kid Sebastian (Austin Butler) and must contend with mean girls in shoulder pad blazers while her fellow misfit friends help guide her through the halls.

GLOW tells the untold origin story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, an unexpected television hit featuring larger-than-life female wrestlers that aired during the 80s. Alison Brie stars as struggling actress Ruth Wilder, and she alongside several other downtrodden actresses are cast in “GLOW,” an upcoming wrestling show where they play wild, wacky characters and wrestle each other on live television despite having no experience in that arena. Betty Gilpin co-stars as Ruth’s best friend Debbie Eagen, and she and Ruth become the stars of the show as Debbie plays all-American hero Liberty Bell opposite Ruth as the Russian villain, Zoya the Destroyer. They train, tackle, and tease their hair, and all the women in GLOW come into their own while performing some seriously cool, gravity-defying moves.

Everyone unfortunately remembers their first day of camp. From the sweaty palms, sizing up the cool kids, and desperately trying to find friends, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp remembers it all too well. Reuniting the cast 15 years after the 2001 raunchy comedy, Wet Hot American Summer, they come back together again to play their respective teenaged selves in the eight-episode prequel series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp as they meet and fall in love with each other for the first time. Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Showalter, Bradley Cooper, Christopher Meloni, and more all happily reprise their teen-spirited characters with pimply-faced conviction in this fever dream of talking canned soup and late-night swims.

Snowfall chronicles the rise of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles starting in 1983. Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is a 19-year-old looking to make a name for himself by any means necessary. Struggling to make ends meet, he attempts to become a drug dealer with the hopes of providing for his family and making enough money to have a better life. Set against the sweltering California heat and neon-lit nightclubs, the series is a riveting saga exploring the class disparity and racial tensions that rose during the 80s amidst the growing drug usage in the city. The series has won critical acclaim for its performances and subject matter and is headed into its sixth and final season.

Comedy heavyweights get together and conspire to make millions while getting driven in fast, fancy cars in FX’s Black Monday. In 1987, Wall Street saw the biggest market crash of all time that left thousands in ruin and devastation in what is known as Black Monday. To this day, no one knows who caused the crash, and Black Monday provides an alternate history that re-imagines a group of drug-fueled, power-hungry underdogs who get in over their heads which leads to the cause of the crash. Beginning a year prior in 1986, Don Cheadle stars as big-shot stockbroker Maurice Monroe, and he hires the aspiring yet clueless stockbroker Blair Pfaff (Andrew Rannells) to come work with him and his headstrong co-worker Dawn Darcy (Regina Hall) in the bustling world of Wall Street. If you loved the chaos and insane greed of The Wolf of Wall Street, Black Monday carries on the torch while exposing toxic boys' clubs, office mayhem, and lots of drug usage.

Season one of the groundbreaking FX series Pose is set in 1987 New York City and explores the celebratory ball culture within the LBGTQ+ community amidst the ongoing AIDS Epidemic. Serving as a haven for several young LGBTQ+ members during the 80s and early 90s, various houses, which is like a chosen family, compete for trophies through extravagant performances that involve voguing, dance routines, and passion. MJ Rodriguez star as Bianca Rodriguez, a frequent ball attendee who dreams of winning the competition one day by starting her own house. As she recruits new members to join her house while dealing with an HIV diagnosis, they all form a deep familial bond while striving to win. Billy Porter co-stars as ball emcee Pray Tell, and he steals the scene dealing one-liners amongst all the glitz and glamour.

AMC’s period piece drama Halt and Catch Fire delves into the past while looking towards the future. Focusing on the personal computer revolution, it explores how computers and the internet found their way into everyone’s home and evolved into the monster that it is today. Set at the Texas tech company Cardiff Electric in 1981, big shot entrepreneur Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace) has dreams of making an “ICM PC clone,” a daring endeavor at the time that would prove groundbreaking in the years to come. He teams up with college dropout programmer whiz Cameron Howe (MacKenzie Davis) alongside past his prime computer engineer Gordon Clark (Scoot McNairy), and together with the trio attempt to do the near impossible. If you’ve always been fascinated with the evolution of computers and how we came to be able to access the answer to any question by the touch of our fingertips, Halt and Catch Fire is more than happy to explain.

The Goldbergs (2013-Present)

The Goldbergs is an 80s cocktail of nostalgia. Think the Wonder Years but with REO Speedwagon, perms, and lots of Star Wars references. Patton Oswalt is the series narrator, and he serves as the older and wiser voice of the main character Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone), the youngest of three kids suffocated by two overbearing parents. Played by Wendi McLendon-Covey and Jeff Garlin, they try to guide their children in the right direction but often overstep their bounds and clash with one another amidst sweet 16 birthday parties and car rides. Going strong for almost a decade, the long-running ABC sitcom began in 2013 and has just been renewed for a season 10, proving the 80s will never go out of style.

All hail the L.A. billboard queen, Angelyne. The enigmatic celebrity who began the trend of being famous for being famous gets the proper biography treatment in the 2022 Peacock limited series. Portrayed by a transformed Emmy Rossum, Angelyne first burst onto the scene in the early 80s when provocative billboards of her posing with a big mane of blonde hair and sunglasses began appearing across L.A. with only her name and a phone number listed. People soon began to wonder who this mysterious woman was, and though she craved fame, Angelyne was never able to allow people into her life and let them see her for who she truly was. Angelyne pulls back the curtain and chronicles the L.A. celebrity's life before she was famous, and how she wound up influencing cultural icons like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian in the process.

Freeform’s Dead of Summer tips its hat to the 80s slashers genre in comical and frightening ways. Following the lead-up to the opening of Camp Stillwater for the summer season in 1989, the camp counselors stumble upon dead bodies in the water and haunted cabins full of ghosts. As teen counselor Amy Hughes (Elizabeth Lail) attempts to start fresh from her dark past alongside the other wild, partying teens, supernatural misfortunes seem to follow her everywhere. The counselors soon start to realize that Camp Stillwater is haunted thanks to a gruesome event that occurred more than a hundred years ago, and they contend with monsters in the woods while trying to survive the night.

Do you miss the Jane Fonda workout videos? Never fear, Physical is here. If you want all the notorious ingredients that made the 80s bigger and flashier than any other decade, then rock out to this gritty, permed up series. Rose Bryne stars as Sheila Rubin, a mother and wife at the end of her ropes after years of thankless hustling to make ends meet. Also battling a debilitating, secret eating disorder, the ballet studio she takes classes at closes, and she’s forced to get creative. Sheila discovers a newfound passion for aerobics classes, and as she starts teaching them, she finds herself with neon, spandex-wearing dreams to become the ultimate aerobics instructor.

Everybody Hates Chris is one of the classic staples within the 2000s sitcom golden era. Based on comedian Chris Rock’s formative years, he narrates the series as it chronicles his life in 1980s Brooklyn. Tyler James Williams plays the young Chris, and he deals with the daily trials and tribulations of being a teenager on top of overbearing parents and bratty siblings. As a middle child, he often finds himself getting the raw end of the deal while his younger brother gets to be the cool kid at school and his older sister seemingly gets everything she wants. The series ran for four, pitch-perfect seasons, and gave us many iconic episodes that contributed to its legacy.