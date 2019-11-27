The Best TV Shows to Binge Watch

0

The way we consume our media has seen a fundamental paradigm shift over the last decade. It happened in incremental steps — TiVo, VOD, the rise of streaming networks; those advances and many more are all pivotal steps in restructuring the way we approach serialized storytelling formats. At the same time came the rise of smartphone and tablet culture, and the opportunity that comes when most people have a screen in front of their faces for the majority of their waking hours. Naturally, soon after came the rise of binge-watching.

This isn’t to suggest, of course, that people haven’t been bingeing television for decades. As long as there have been nerds and a means of recording, people have been mass consuming their favorite TV shows, whether on DVD or self-recorded VHS. But more recently, binge-watching has become not only something people do, but a driving factor that shapes the way some entertainment is formed on a core level. Netflix, in particular, is known for crafting their series in a way that compels viewers to digest the whole narrative in one or two sittings and, as a result, often blurs the lines between film and television story formats.

But whether you’ve been binge-watching your whole life or recently slid into the habit, there are some shows that are just perfect to mainline as quickly as possible. If you’re on the hunt for a new show to dive into, the Collider staff has put together handy list of our favorite shows to binge-watch below.

