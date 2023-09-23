When you think about visual media based on true stories, chances are you likely think about movies. However, over the course of television's history, it has proved to be every bit as strong a means to tell dramatized versions of true events, with different and powerful ways of conveying interesting themes and stories.

Whether it's a slightly fictionalized account of true events like in the case of Dopesick, or a more true-to-life adaptation like Chernobyl, these kinds of TV shows are all the rage on IMDb, where users praise them for their riveting narratives and compelling commentary on their subject matter.

10 'Dopesick' (2021)

Image via Hulu

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Although the characters of the Hulu miniseries Dopesickare somewhat fictionalized, the story is virtually entirely true. Taking viewers to the epicenter of the U.S.'s struggle with opioid addiction, it's a gut-wrenching display of how individuals and families are affected by it.

RELATED:Most Intense and Heartbreaking Movies Based on True Events

There's a clear dedication to the source material in Dopesick, which is wonderfully crafted with great writing, focused directing, and potent performances. Its depiction of the dangers of opioid addiction and the context that surrounds it is both sensitive and harrowing, making it impossible to not be moved by the narrative.

9 'The Offer' (2022)

Image via Paramount+

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

If there's anything that could ever hope to be as entertaining as The Godfather, typically lauded as one of the greatest films ever, that would be the story of how it got made. That's exactly what's explored in The Offer, a darkly comedic depiction of the story behind this landmark of Hollywood cinema.

One of the best miniseries of the 2020s thus far, The Offer is endlessly charming and engaging even for those who haven't seen The Godfather. On IMDb, reviewers commend how the miniseries condensed so much interesting material into a consistently fascinating show.

8 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Created by Joe Penhall and run by David Fincher, Mindhunteris a masterful psychological thriller series about two FBI agents investigating the psychology behind murder during the 1970s to broaden the realm of criminal science.

With its terrifying depiction of real-life monsters, the series takes a fascinating premise, making it enthralling, insightful, and horrifying. Its untimely cancellation was a huge shock for fans, seeing as for the two seasons that it ran, it was one of the most interesting and finely crafted crime shows on streaming.

7 'The Crown' (2016-2023)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

For fans of royal dramas, The Crownis pretty much unparalleled. The show follows the personal dimension and political rivalries of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, paralleled with the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

RELATED:'The Crown' & 9 Other Most Prestigious Netflix Dramas

Elegant, majestic in its attention to detail, and visually gorgeous, the show truly is worthy of its larger-than-life subjects. Always compelling in its depiction of real-life world-changing events and masterful in its execution of essential jumps in history, it's a period drama much more addictive than one might initially assume.

6 'I, Claudius' (1976)

Image via BBC

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

This old BBC classic period miniseries often gets lost among the rest of IMDb's 250 highest-rated TV shows, but it stands proud and demands more attention in the top 100. It covers the history of the early Roman Empire through the eyes of the elderly Emperor Claudius.

Starring actors of the magnitude of Derek Jacobi and John Hurt, I, Claudius is a brilliant interpretation of history full of riveting melodrama, tragedy, wit, and twists. It's marvelously crafted, but its main power comes from the pristine performances and the engaging story.

5 'Narcos' (2015-2017)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Narcos has one of the best pilot episodes in crime television history, and it only gets better from there. It's a chronicle of the criminal exploits of Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar and the other criminals who plagued the country through the years.

Praised as yet another triumph from Netflix as soon as it hit screens, Narcos is suspenseful edge-of-your-seat entertainment. It shows the topic of the war on drugs in a gritty, thoroughly compelling way, which is accentuated by the complex multi-layered writing and the outstanding performances by the cast.

4 'Rocket Boys' (2022-)

Image via Sony LIV

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Rocket Boys is a Hindi-language historical drama about Independent India's formative years in the field of science, told through the perspective of two extraordinary physicists who created history while building their country's future.

RELATED:The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix Right Now

You don't need to be a fan of Hindi shows to enjoy Rocket Boys. Large in scope and rich in details that show the writers sure did their research, it's an excellently crafted drama showing the stories of the kinds of people that don't typically get series made about them.

3 'When They See Us' (2019)

Image via Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Exceptionally moving and often absolutely gut-wrenching, When They See Usis a drama about five Harlem teens who get caught in a nightmare when they're falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park.

What makes the story of the miniseries all the more outraging is the fact that it truly happened. Drawing parallelisms to modern times and diving deep into the lives and personalities of the Harlem Five, the show is impeccably made on a technical level and absolutely flooring in every other sense.

2 'Scam 1992' (2020)

Image via Sony LIV

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

Another Hindi series, this one among the highest-rated crime shows on IMDb, Scam 1992, shows the rise and fall of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his connection to the 1992 Indian stock market scam.

If you enjoy riveting crime thrillers with a morally dubious character at their core, this is the TV show for you. It's a masterfully written drama with some really intriguing characters, thought-provoking themes, and a riveting depiction of the subject matter.

1 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Image via HBO

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

HBO's Chernobylhas received constant praise as one of the greatest miniseries of all time since the moment it came out, and it isn't hard to see why. It tells the story of the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986, which became one of history's worst environmental catastrophes.

Wonderfully paced, brilliantly written and directed, and powerfully acted, Chernobyl is the best possible way to learn about the horrific events at the center of the narrative. If you have the stomach for such a devastating series, it's an absolute must-watch.

KEEP READING:The Highest-Rated Seasons of Television on IMDb