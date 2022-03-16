One trusted mainstay in almost every great television show is the sidekick. From the days of I Love Lucy to ‘90s favorite Boy Meets World, it’s hard to name a show in which there aren’t two characters who were loyal to one another, one being the main character and the other being his or her best friend or partner. That tradition on the small screen continues today with shows like Peacemaker and Euphoria. Of course, these two shows aren't the only ones with trusty, scene-stealing sidekicks.

Check out these TV sidekicks that anyone would be lucky to have by their side.

9 Aunt Jackie, The Conners

Throughout the original run of Roseanne, Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) was always on point with her spastic comedic charm, delivered on par alongside Roseanne Barr. Fans were excited to see them together again on the 2018 reboot. Of course that came to a halt after Barr was let go. Fortunately for fans, Aunt Jackie could be paired with a brick wall and make it work. She’s that good. Alas, a wall is far from who she’s working with on The Conners as she’s now sidekicking it up with her nieces Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) who’ve stepped into co-matriarchal roles since Barr’s departure.

8 Gary Williams, Kenan

When audiences aren’t watching Kenan Thompson on his 716th season of Saturday Night Live, they can catch his eponymous sitcom in which he plays a widower balancing his family and career as a morning talk show host with the help of his former father-in-law (Don Johnson) and younger brother, Gary (Chris Redd). Kenan and Gary present a wonderful yin and yang, with Gary often balancing out Kenan’s more uptight demeanor with his carefree outlook on life and sort of Peter Pan approach to the world.

7 Vigilante, Peacemaker

On a show that has aliens, a pet eagle, and racist supervillains, it would be easy to fall into the shadows of the chaos, but Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) is the chaos. A bit psychopathic in the way he just takes out anyone at the drop of a hat, Vigilante is a loose cannon, but one with a heart of gold when it comes to his team, especially Peacemaker (John Cena). Not too sure if Peacemaker would agree with Vigilante being the ultimate sidekick, but fans cannot help but ship this DC duo.

6 Aisha Garcia, Saved by the Bell

The current version of Saved by the Bell is as witty as it is self-aware, making it a reboot that’s satisfied the fans, both new and old. Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Slater (Mario Lopez) owned the halls of Bayside once upon a time, and while the male students in this new version are fantastic, a light must be shined on Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña), the level-headed jock who helps keep her ultra-ambitious BFF Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) from self-imploding. Which happens more often than not as Daisy is a go-getter who often tries to get too much done.

5 Keefe Chambers, The Righteous Gemstones

There is a lot brewing between Keefe (Tony Cavalero) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) that’s yet to rise to the surface on The Righteous Gemstones. From the jump, fans have assumed they were more than just friends, but while that’s remained a not-so-obvious secret, viewers have enjoyed the devoted awkwardness of Keefe. With backstabbing and betrayal being the commonalities that keep the HBO show going, Keefe not only stands tall by Kelvin’s side but also gives The Righteous Gemstones some sense of purity. Ironically enough, it’s the ex-satanist who comes across as the most faithful.

4 Ashtray, Euphoria

Fast & Furious favorite Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) would have screamed “family” at the top of his lungs watching Ashtray (Javon Walton) on Euphoria because that’s the level of sidekick everyone should want in their life. He may have been just a kid, but he always stepped up when it came to protecting his boy, Fezco (Angus Cloud). There aren’t many who’d go toe to toe with armed drug dealers and police. Okay, maybe Vigilante and everyone’s favorite Ozark resident (below).

3 Ruth Langmore, Ozark

Everyone on Ozark is cutthroat, so everyone (still alive) has learned it's best to have at least one trustworthy person on their team. It was clear Marty (Jason Bateman) was never going to fully entrust his life and business dealings with his wife (Laura Linney), so it’s a blessing that he stumbled upon Ruth (Julia Garner). Not the most apparent partnership, but there’s a level of mutual respect at play and despite all the drama and trauma they’ve been through, Ruth’s never failed at having Marty’s back.

2 Jazz, Bel-Air

Bel-Air had to take a classic TV friendship that fans were well aware of and make it fit into a new, dramatic universe. So far it’s been a successful attempt. When Will (Jabari Banks) gets in trouble on the basketball court in West Philadelphia (cue the music) he’s shipped off to California where the first person he connects with is his rideshare driver, Jazz (Jordan L. Jones). While Will’s a good kid, he’s got a lot left to learn, and so far in the show’s premiere season Jazz has been his sort of Obi-Wan by coming through with words of wisdom and sage advice. Plus, it never hurts to have a sidekick that’s willing to drive to and from the airport, even if there’s a fee.

1 Joel, Somebody Somewhere

HBO’s Somebody Somewhere is for those in their mid to late 30-40s who’ve yet to find their footing in a sea of peers that seem to have it together. So…a lot of people. That said, at the core of this story is Sam (Bridget Everett), a 40-something seemingly stuck in her hometown after moving back to take care of her sister who’s since passed. She finds solace in a former classmate she can’t instantly recall, Joel (Jeff Hiller). Joel never fails to provide Sam with a real, down home friendship that’s comforting to watch. His life ain’t too grand either, but he always makes time for Sam’s downward spirals and Midwest misadventures.

