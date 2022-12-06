Seven months have passed since the season 1 finale of Slow Horses was aired, and the second season just debuted on AppleTV+ on December 2. The show follows a dysfunctional group of British intelligence officers who, as a result of their career-ending mistakes and failures, are housed at MI5's "dumping ground" department called Slow Horses.

It's wonderful to be back in the Slow Horses and espionage universe, but the pace of releasing one episode each week might not satisfy fans' desire for some intriguing spy drama. However, there are several excellent espionage thriller series available (that have ended) that fans can binge while waiting for the AppleTV+ show’s upcoming episodes.

‘The Americans’ (2013 - 2018)

The Americans centers on Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), two Soviet KGB spies who disguised to be a married American couple residing in Falls Church, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C. with their children. Following the viewpoints of spies on both sides, it also investigates the tension between the FBI office in Washington and the KGB Rezidentura.

The seamless balance between spy hijinks and a genuine drama about an unconventional marriage and two people reaching a turning point in their relationship is what makes the show so intriguing. Moreover, shootouts, chases in cars, disguises, and unusual wigs will delight viewers as the tension builds minute by minute.

‘Homeland’ (2011 - 2020)

Homeland is an espionage thriller TV series adapted from the Israeli series Prisoners of War that centers on Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), a CIA officer with bipolar, and Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), a Marine Corps Scout Sniper. Mathison believes that Brody was "converted" by the enemy and now poses a threat to the nation since he was held captive by Al-Qaeda as a prisoner of war.

Homeland excels as both a riveting thriller and a gripping interpersonal drama thanks to the superb talent on both sides of the camera. Also, the series juggles a variety of minidramas and subplots, thankfully none of which prove to be frightening or perplexing due to their pleasant and seamless introduction.

‘Chuck’ (2007 - 2012)

Chuck is an action-comedy/spy drama that follows Chuck Bartowski (Zachary Levi) when he receives an encrypted e-mail from a former classmate who is now employed by the CIA. The message causes the CIA and the NSA to give Chuck handlers and use him on top-secret operations because it embeds the sole copy of a software program holding the most important American spy secrets into Chuck's brain.

Chuck contains the alluring charm of the comedy genre and also the incredibly amusing journey of the spy drama that creates an interesting show where fans get to meet the seamless collaboration of secret operatives and high-tech nerds. Additionally, the cast is equally talented and has great chemistry, upping the quality as well as the comedy aspect of the show.

‘24’ (2001 - 2010)

24 is an action drama TV series that follows a counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland). Each season uses a real-time narrator to take viewers through 24 straight hours of Bauer's life. Moreover, each episode contains a number of interconnected narratives, many of which involve Bauer's contacts in dangerous situations.

24 stands out from other movies in the genre thanks to its tension, complexity, and novel concept. It's a suspenseful thriller with genuine thrills and a captivating mystery along with an assortment of odd events, unsettling individuals, and ominous shadows. Moreover, Sutherland immediately convinces the audience that this character is real with his succinct and brilliant performance.

‘Alias’ (2001 - 2006)

Alias is a spy drama with a bit of science fiction that centers on Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner), a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) double agent who poses as a member of the international criminal and espionage group SD-6. Sydney later discovers that SD-6 is a part of the Alliance of 12, an organization that is trying to take over the world.

Even though the plot might seem perplexing at times, Alias charms the audience with its brilliant action sequences, excellent storytelling, and likable characters. The interestingly clever decision to combine espionage and science fiction to create a hybrid that may be accurately referred to as "spy-fi" makes Alias a must-watch for a genre mashup.

‘Counterpart’ (2017 - 2019)

Counterpart is a sci-fi espionage drama that follows Howard Silk (J. K. Simmons), a kind and quiet office worker who has been employed by the Office of Interchange (OI), a United Nations organization with offices in Berlin for 30 years. Silk later learns that his organization guards the checkpoint crossing into a parallel dimension and the only person he can trust is his nearly identical counterpart from this parallel universe.

The show may take a while to get going, but with each episode, it becomes a little more worthwhile. If Philip K. Dick and John Le Carré had a TV series together, that show would be this show. Moreover, with two mesmerizing performances from Simmons and amazing worldbuilding by show creator, Justin Marks, Counterpart is the perfect harmony between sci-fi and espionage thriller that fans cannot skip.

‘The Game’ (2014 - 2015)

The Game is a six-part British Cold War spy thriller miniseries set in London in 1972. It relates the story of the covert conflict MI5, played by Tom Hughes, waged while fighting to defend the country from Cold War dangers.

The show shines in the crucial areas that an espionage drama cannot get wrong: ambiance, suspense, and tone. In addition, The Game is a beautifully put-together piece that doesn’t contain a transparent and straightforward plot but one that oozes out hints and dollops of background information for viewers to constantly think about throughout the show.

‘The Night Manager’ (2016)

The Night Manager is a spy drama miniseries that is based on the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carré. The show follows Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), a night manager at a five-star hotel in Cairo and a former British soldier, who is hired by Angela Burr (Olivia Colman), the head of a Foreign Office task team to look into shady operations of the arms dealer, Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

The Night Manager's riveting immediacy is a result of screenwriter David Farr's updating of the script with references to current crises in the Middle East by the time it was released. The intriguing direction of Susanne Bier and the superb ensemble holds the viewer's attention, especially Hiddleston, while the stunning setting and the attractive cast give it a grimy glamor.

‘The Little Drummer Girl’ (2018)

The Little Drummer Girl is another spy thriller miniseries based on John le Carré’s novel of the same name. The show follows a promising English actress (Florence Pugh) who is chosen by Mossad to infiltrate an organization that is planning terrorism against Europe after a bomb detonates inside the residence of an Israeli attaché in West Germany.

The charming and competent Pugh masterfully brings to life the one and only le Carré adaptation featuring a female lead while director Park Chan-Wook’s skill at building suspense and his impeccable interpretative work makes the show not only a notable adaptation but also a suspensefully thrilling spy drama.

‘Deutschland 83’ (2015)

Deutschland 83 follows a 24-year-old East German native, played by Jonas Nay, who is transferred to West Germany in 1983 as an undercover agent for the HVA, the Stasi's foreign intelligence service. His actions as a new spy frequently jeopardize his cover and prompt his organization to take drastic steps.

Although the writers of Deutschland 89 have merrily changed the facts, they have successfully recreated the drama of those crucial hours when large numbers of East Berliners passed through Checkpoint Charlie. The program was also able to cover all the essential elements of a classic spy thriller, including tone, intrigue, and drama.

