The 21st century has been not only a momentous time for the film but also for television. One of the greatest parts about TV series is that with a span of countless episode and seasons, the integral storyline can be explored in more depth. In fact, there are a few movies that audiences wish were made into TV shows for that exact reason.

One genre that requires a vast amount of space to be explored is thrillers. A compelling and successful thriller does not just rush through its storyline but lets it grow into many unexpected pathways. In the 21st century, fans of thrillers have certainly got more than they bargained for.

10 'The Walking Dead' (2010-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

The Walking Dead begins when Sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes up from a coma to find the world in ruins and overrun by zombies. Without knowing what else to do, Rick sets off searching for his family. Later, Rick meets a group of survivors and takes charge, trying to help them.

Being one of the best and most popular takes on a zombie apocalypse, The Walking Dead has been a fan favorite since its release in 2010. Its success has even led the show to have many spin-offs, including Fear the Walking Dead and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. The show, at its core, is a tale of survival and how one achieves that.

9 'Zoo' (2015-2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Animals have started attacking humans violently all across the world. Jackson Oz (James Wolk), an American zoologist, notices the animals' peculiar behavior and decides to figure out why before these assaults intensify and become more organized and vicious.

In this science fiction thriller, a serious question is posed. What if animals simply had enough of humans? Zoo explores the dangers of the foolish notion that humans are on the top of the food chain when in reality, we aren't. But fair warning, with the show's cancelation at the end of Season 3, the audience is left with a huge cliffhanger that won't be answered.

8 'Ozark' (2017-2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

The Byrdes look like the image of an ordinary family leading an ordinary life, which for the most part, they are. Except that the patriarch of the family, Marty (Jason Bateman), is also the top money launderer for the second-largest drug cartel in Mexico. When things go wrong, and his business partner ends up in a barrel, he and his family flee Chicago to the lazy lakes of the Missouri Ozarks.

Ozarks is simply a gripping thriller that consistently builds suspense, fear, and character development episode by episode. The show shares similar themes to Breaking Bad: a husband and father "looking out" for his family by making sure they have enough money gets caught up in a whole other world full of crime, death, and constant danger.

7 'The Handmaid's Tale' (2017-)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

The majority of the US has been overtaken by an authoritarian theocracy, which has given it the new name of Gilead. Women are considered second-class citizens in this country. Anyone who tries to flee is punished. One such individual is June (Elisabeth Moss), who is apprehended and sentenced to serve as a handmaid, giving birth to children for childless government officials. June is renamed Offred and made a handmaid. This is her story.

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the most frustrating, upsetting, and challenging shows to watch. This thriller is a terrifying wake-up call to what the world would look like if we disregarded women's rights.

6 'Money Heist' (2017- 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

A mysterious man named The Professor assembles a crew of eight criminals with one thing in common: none of them have anything to lose to pull off the largest robbery in history. The eccentric crew of thieves tries to pull off the greatest heist in Spanish history by stealing 2.4 billion Euros from the Spanish Royal Mint.

The international sensation Money Heist became a smash hit and the symbol of rebellion against government corruption. While the plot is told in real-time, flashbacks are used to fill in the details so that viewers may better understand the characters and understand the circumstances leading up to the theft. The same group reunites for the second season, but this time they are planning a heist on the Bank of Spain to save one of their own.

5 'Dark' (2017-2020)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Dark takes place in the setting of a present-day German town, where the disappearance of two small children reveals the secret identities and strained relationships among four families. Meanwhile, the same town in 1986 is connected to the present day by a string of supernatural occurrences.

As the first German original on Netflix, Dark features a number of mysteries, plot twists, and a cast of intriguing and terrifying characters. Dark is a thriller that will have viewers continuously questioning the reality of the world they're viewing on their screens because the entire network of characters is tied to the town's problems (even if they aren't aware of it).

4 'Squid Game' (2021-)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

A total of 456 players are abducted from the streets of South Korea and are then gathered on an island, where only one will win the ultimate prize—their lives and the cash needed to settle their crushing debts. While the challenges consist of a deadly version of children's games, these players are fighting for themselves and will do everything it takes to see everything through to the end: or die trying.

With all the hype surrounding Squid Game, there is no denying that the Netflix show had the audience hooked right from the start, making it one of the most-watched series in the entire world. What seems like a story about a South Korean reality show quickly turns into a game of nightmares, with death and violence at every corner.

3 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a devoted father and chemistry teacher, switches to a life of crime after being diagnosed with stage 3 terminal lung cancer. He is told he only has two years to live. Together with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), one of his former students, they start making and distributing methamphetamine while evading his brother-in-law, a DEA agent.

There is no doubt that watching a story about a good man going bad is going to be terrible and unsettling, but Breaking Bad makes it worthwhile. Stocked with a cast of unique and compelling characters, Breaking Bad is only of the most rewatchable crime shows of the 21st century.

2 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Joel (Pedro Pascal), a weathered survivor, is tasked with smuggling Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of a harsh quarantine zone 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. What begins as a simple job quickly becomes a treacherous, painful journey as they both travel across the United States and depend on one another to survive.

With universal love for the critically acclaimed video game, it is based on, HBO's The Last of Us had big expectations to meet, and its first episode did not disappoint fans. Pascal brings beautiful levels of realism to the character of Joel, but the real star is Ramsey and their portrayal of Ellie. Many say she's a shoo-in for multiple awards come the season. With Season 1 continuing, fans eagerly await new episodes weekly.

1 'Black Bird' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to ten years in a low-security prison, but he makes a bargain with the FBI to befriend a potential serial killer. If Keene is successful in convincing Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) to confess, the bodies of up to 18 women may be located. Is Hall a serial killer, though? Or does he have a penchant for confessing?

Egerton gives a fantastic performance, imbuing his character with a great sense of suspense and tension. Hauser is so persuasive in his role as a serial killer that the audience believes everything said about him. Remembering that this series is based on a true story helps audiences be engrossed in this miniseries from beginning to end.

