Popular culture often reflects society's fascination with twin-centered stories in movies and TV. Many series introduced twins of all ages, some of whom only met later in life, while others were raised together from birth. Characters who are twins on TV often highlight twins' distinct personalities and how these differences often make these characters more dynamic. Fictional characters who are twins can be a part of charming stories or darker narratives, depending on the series.

Some series, like Sister, Sister, feature real-life twins playing twins on-screen and tell family-centered stories. Other series, like Orphan Black, feature a single character playing both twins. Still other series use two different actors to play non-identical twins. The best TV twins are those who were given the chance to showcase two distinct characters and who were able to fit into a larger narrative where their stories were equally important.

10 Cheryl and Jason Blossom

'Riverdale' (2017-2023)

Cheryl (Madeline Petsch) and Jason (Trevor Stines) Blossom spent little time together on Riverdale; their story was instrumental in kicking off the premiere season. In Riverdale's premiere episode, the Blossom twins' boat capsizes on the Fourth of July. Cheryl is found but tells the authorities that Jason is nowhere to be found. The collective worry that the town experiences about Jason's disappearance is contrasted with Veronica Lodge's (Camila Mendes) arrival in town from New York.

While the Blossom twins barely shared the screen on Riverdale, they were instrumental in setting the stage for the series as a whole. Their storyline in the premiere episode introduced the entire cast of characters. Cheryl's relationship with her twin brother was essential in developing her character. Through flashbacks, this relationship took a dark turn. Through everything, however, it was always clear that Cheryl loved her twin very much and that his death never stopped impacting her.

9 Patty and Selma Bouvier

'The Simpsons' (1989-)

Image via Fox

Patty and Selma Bouvier, both voiced by Julie Kavner, are Marge Simpson's older twin sisters on The Simpsons. The two have blueish-purple hair and are frequently seen smoking. They both strongly dislike their brother-in-law Homer and frequently make fun of him at any chance they get. Patty and Selma both work for the Springfield Department of Motor Vehicles. They are often willing to impart their wisdom to their niece Lisa, especially when it comes to life and love.

Patty and Selma elevate any episode of The Simpsons in which they appear. While they may give their brother-in-law a hard time, it is clear that they love their sister deeply and want her to live her best life. The Simpsons is a commentary on American family life, and the Bouvier twins often criticize this system. Patty and Selma are unapologetic in their views and never shy away from advocating for the best for themselves and their family.

8 Nimah and Raina Amin

'Quantico' (2015-2018)

Image via ABC

Nimah and Raina Amin were twins, both played by actress Yasmine Al Massri in Quantico. The Amin twins were Alex Parrish's (Priyanka Chopra) fellow trainees at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. During Quantico's first season, it was particularly difficult to tell them apart, as they consistently dressed alike and often switched places. However, Raina wears the hijab, and Nimah does not. Once it is revealed that they are two different people, the hijab is what differentiates them when moving forward.

What made Nimah and Raina so iconic was the fact that they brought distinct perspectives to their time in the FBI. While their story at the beginning of the series mainly revolves around them being recruited to the FBI for a kind of twin study, the two establish themselves among their fellow trainees. In the first two seasons of Quantico, they came into their own and connected with their respective values, which made them deeply empathetic characters to follow.

Quantico (2015) Release Date September 27, 2015 Creator(s) Joshua Safran Cast Priyanka Chopra , Josh Hopkins , Jake McLaughlin , Aunjanue Ellis , Yasmine Al Massri , Johanna Braddy , Tate Ellington , Graham Rogers , Anabelle Acosta , Russell Tovey , Pearl Thusi , Blair Underwood , Marlee Matlin , Alan Powell Seasons 3 Expand

Watch on Hulu

7 Liv and Maddie Rooney

'Liv and Maddie' (2013-2017)

Image via Disney Channel

Liv and Maddie was a teen comedy series that followed twins Liv and Maddie Rooney who had wildly different childhoods. The twins are both played by Dove Cameron. Liv was a child actor in Hollywood before returning to her hometown in Wisconsin. By contrast, Maddie spent her childhood in her family's home. The twins have a younger brother. Much of the series revolves around Liv's re-integration into her small-town life, and how the twins relate to one another after spending so much time apart.

Liv and Maddie is a charming coming-of-age story that plays to the fact that so many viewers find twin-centered stories engaging. By contrasting Liv and Maddie, who lived such different lives, it is easy to appreciate each of these characters individually. Despite their different experiences, it is clear that Liv and Maddie are extremely close and only complement one another as they come of age together.

Liv and Maddie Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 19, 2013 Cast Kali Rocha Seasons 4

6 Missy and Sheldon Cooper

'Young Sheldon' (2017-2024)

Image via CBS

Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) introduced viewers to his twin sister Missy (Courtney Henggeler) early in The Big Bang Theory. Immediately, it is evident that the two could not be more different. In Young Sheldon, Missy (Raegan Revord) and Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) relationship is explored further through their childhood. As children, their differences were apparent. However, as different as they were and as much as they fought constantly, their bond was always clear.

What makes Missy and Sheldon so charming in Young Sheldon is the fact that their differences are what ultimately bring them closer as they grow up. As a family, the Coopers faced challenges and tragedies. Missy and Sheldon always found a way to come back together, even when it was clear that they were on completely different paths. What also makes them such dynamic characters is the fact that their family learned to love both of them for their respective talents and personalities.

5 Sarah Manning and Helena

'Orphan Black' (2013-2017)

Image via BBC America

Orphan Black saw Tatiana Maslany play many characters, beginning with Sarah Manning, a woman who discovers that she is, in fact, a clone. Sarah and her identical twin sister Helena were a part of a cloning program. The Dyad Institute persistently seeks both twins, as it becomes clear that both of them can have children of their own. While Helena is an antagonist in the first season, she eventually becomes her sister's ally.

From the beginning of the series, it is clear that Sarah and Helena are completely opposite, based on their respective upbringings and trauma in early childhood. Orphan Black featured many twists and turns throughout its tenure, including how Sarah and Helena eventually came together. Their stories were often marred by tragedy, which ultimately brought them closer together. They always kept each other, and viewers, guessing.

Orphan Black Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 30, 2013 Cast Tatiana Maslany , Jordan Gavaris , Maria Doyle Kennedy Seasons 5

4 Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell

'Sister, Sister' (1994-1997)

Image via The WB

Sister, Sister starred Tia and Tamera Mowry as twins who are reunited after being raised by two separate families. After the two meet by chance at a shopping mall, they are allowed to move in together as a family. Tia was raised in inner-city Detroit and Tamera was raised in the suburbs. Tia was smart, thoughtful, and mostly introverted, while Tamera was more of an extrovert with a sense of humor who often got in trouble.

Tia and Tamera played two equally compelling characters from different backgrounds and with different personalities. These differences added to so much of the comedy of the series and allowed both Tia and Tamera to show the most charming versions of their respective characters. These characters are also so charming because they showcase how much fun twins can have, especially if they are so different yet so close.

Sister, Sister Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 1, 1994 Cast Tia Mowry , Tamera Mowry , Jackée Harry , marqueshouston , Tim Reid Seasons 6

3 Zack and Cody Martin

'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' (2005-2008)

Image via Disney

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody was another teen sitcom that starred real-life twins Zack and Cody Sprouse. The brothers lived in a luxurious hotel with their mother, who was a lounge performer. They made friends among the staff and guests and frequently found themselves in the middle of hotel-related hijinks. They often found themselves having to get out of tricky situations of their own making, and had to rely on one another to smooth things out.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody captured so much of what made this generation of Disney channel shows so iconic. The twins themselves were made even more endearing by the fact that they bonded with so many people who were a part of their daily lives. Beyond being brothers, it was always clear that Zack and Cody saw one another as friends. This is why it made sense that their friendship group consisted of the same people.

The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 18, 2005 Cast Dylan Sprouse , Cole Sprouse , Phill Lewis Seasons 3

2 Michael Bluth and Lindsay Bluth-Fünke

'Arrested Development' (2003-2006, 2013-2019)

Image via Netflix

On Arrested Development, Michael (Jason Bateman) and Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) were raised as twins and saw each other this way. Although it was revealed later that Lindsay was adopted by the Bluth family when she was three years old, Michael and Lindsay's relationship was important to Arrested Development's overall story. While Lindsay was shown to be emotionally shallow and pathologically vain, Michael tries his best to keep his family together after the loss of their massive fortune.

Michael and Lindsay's relationship is a chaotic one. From the moment that they are first seen together, it is clear that they could not be more different. The fact that Lindsay embodies so many of the worst qualities of the Bluth family is brilliantly contrasted with Michael's genuine attempt to keep everything and everyone together. Michael and Lindsay perfectly illustrated just how wild the Bluth family was and how fun they were to follow.

1 Jaime and Cersei Lannister

'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones never shied away from highlighting fantasy family dysfunction, particularly when it came to House Lannister. Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) were more than siblings. From the beginning of the series, their incestuous relationship caused havoc. The fact that they were born into one of the most powerful families in Westeros often gave them a lot of immunity from their worst actions.

Cersei and Jaime never apologized for who or what they were, and this alone made them both compelling. Additionally, it was fascinating to watch how their characters diverged over time. While Jaime focused on seeking redemption, Cersei remained proudly the same as she sought power. These two always found their way back to each other especially after losing their children and while seeking to maintain their family's power and influence.

NEXT: The Most Iconic Movie Twins, Ranked