A good villain can really turn a great TV show into a masterpiece. Not only does it make for great content, but it’s fun and it creates a sense of community as people join together to hate a certain character. Remember how enjoyable it was to gather with friends to watch Game of Thrones and pray that Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) finally got the horrible death that he deserved? That’s the power of a great villain. It makes you feel passionate hatred towards a person that doesn’t exist. However, a great villain is often a complex character. One whose actions are despicable, but you can understand their motives. These characters are still unlikeable but you may have more sympathy or empathy for them. 2021 had plenty of TV villains who are either fun to hate or difficult to understand. Here are the 9 best TV villains of 2021.

RELATED: The Best TV Shows of 2021

General Kirigan - Shadow and Bone

Image Via Netflix

In Shadow and Bone, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) begins as a friendly, yet intimidating character. He strikes a relationship with Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and also acts as a mentor who wants to make her more powerful, unfortunately, for his own advantage. However, it’s later revealed that Kirigan is the main antagonist at the center of this story. Years ago, he created the menacing fold that divides the world between light and dark.

Also known as the Darkling, Kirigan began as a victim of prejudice, whose wife was killed during an attack on him. Hoping to wreak revenge on those who wronged him, he began the fold in an attempt to protect his people but also in a moment of rage. This rage consumed him, leading to him becoming the person he is today. Barnes portrays this character as a charming foe who still has a fragile ego, making him believe that his methods are the only way. He is unrelenting towards people who get in his way and turns off any friendliness quickly. The end of the first season left him in a very vulnerable position but he may be even more powerful and vengeful in upcoming seasons.

Crosshair - Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Image via Lucasfilm

Initially one of the members of the Bad Batch, Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker) leaves the group after he chooses to remain loyal to the empire. While its first believed that Crosshair switched due to the chip being activated during Order 66 forcing him to become loyal to the empire, we later find out that Crosshair had his chip taken out and chose the path of least resistance. His unhinged loyalty towards the empire leads to him hunting down his former brothers and killing innocent civilians who get in his way. Throughout The Bad Batch, the crew constantly crosses paths with Crosshair. Since Crosshair knows the strengths and weaknesses of this crew, he is a threatening force who knows their strategies and is now backed with the power of the empire. Crosshair also has pinpoint accuracy which makes it hard to evade him. Now, there is some hope for Crosshair as he almost had a moment of reflection, however, he still feels betrayed by his own brothers and it doesn’t seem like he’ll get over this betrayal anytime soon.

Capitalism - Squid Game

Image Via Netflix

Yes, there are specific villains we could talk about for Squid Game. There’s Sang-Woo (Park Hae-Soo), the former genius prodigy who constantly manipulates other players. Deok-Su (Heo Sung-Tae), the cowardly gangster who uses brute force and intimidation to cheat until it's too late and, of course, the man in the black mask (Lee Byung-Hun) who runs the games themselves. However, every character in this TV show is a victim of the real villain: Capitalism.

In South Korea, every character is victimized in some way by capitalism. Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) gambles and finds himself in constant debt in a desperate attempt to help his daughter, and Abdul (Anupam Tripathi) is mistreated by his superiors and has a family to support. Every character is so fearful and disdainful of the main reality that they are willing to risk life-or-death scenarios in order to possibly escape their situations. There are also the billionaires who sit at the top, watching over the contestants for their own pleasure as they see them kill each other and play childish games in order to gain the system. There are plenty of villainous characters to choose from in this series, but it is it really their own characteristics that make them villainous or the system that turned them into desperate people, fighting over each other for a chance of survival.

Silco - Arcane

Image Via Netflix

With a scarred face and a discolored eye, Silco (Jason Spisak) is a menacing figure who is a king of manipulation. Silco is the unofficial ruler of Zahn, the criminal underbelly of Piltover where the lower class struggles in a constant fight for power. He has maintained his rule through intimidation and a substance called the “shimmer” that transforms people into powerful, bloodthirsty monsters. However, Silco’s biggest crime may be what he does to Jinx (Ella Purnell). Jinx began as a curious, innocent girl who simply wanted to help her sister, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld). Under Silco’s wing, Jinx turned into an unstable maniac, whose weapons cause incredible damage. Still, Silco’s desire for Zaun to rise above Piltover’s control does give him a worthy cause but his methods are far from humane. He may have won in the end by gaining independence from Piltover but the damage he has caused by unleashing both the “shimmer” and Jinx will cause permanent damage to both societies.

Agatha Harkness- Wandavision

Who's been messing up everything? It’s been Agatha all along. Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is an immensely powerful witch who is accompanied by an awesome theme song. While she comes off as the quirky neighbor at the beginning of Wandavision, it turns out that she’s been the one pulling the strings, causing Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) to question her own sanity. Played brilliantly by the always hilarious Hahn, Agatha really had us guessing all season on who she was and her true intentions. She had the rest of Westview fooled along with the audience.

Agatha’s power-hungry appetite led to her finding Wanda and trying to consume her power. However, this plan backfired in her face and ultimately led to Wanda finding her true potential as the Scarlet Witch. That’s what she gets for killing Sparky! Marvel clearly has future plans for this evil witch with Agatha: House of Harkness coming to Disney+. Maybe she’ll have another encounter with the Scarlet Witch herself.

Logan Roy - Succession

Image Via HBO

For two seasons, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) had just kept winning and winning despite making morally questionable business decisions. At the end of season 2, it seemed like Logan may get his just desserts in season 3. However, the most recent season finale of Succession pulled the rug from under us and reminded us that Logan will do whatever it takes to stay on top, even if it means screwing over his own kids.

Not really surprising, coming from a character whose catchphrase is simply F**k off! Cox makes Logan incredibly intimidating as he carries so much power despite being in his 80’s. It’s unclear whether Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) remain loyal to him out of love or out of fear. Most likely, it’s the latter. It’s unfortunate that Logan continues to succeed, despite several obstacles, but it may just be a signal of how the world works. In business, there really is no love, even within one’s own family.

Nate- Ted Lasso

Image Via Apple TV

“You were the chosen one!” Ted Lasso fans may have been shouting this at the end of Season 2 as Nate made a full turn to the dark side. In Season 1, Nate (Nick Mohammed) began as an innocent, nervous, and awkward character but he had a heart of gold. He was kind, charming, and really cared about his job. Now, that he has become a coach and gained confidence, the power went to his head and he became an arrogant man who tried to sabotage Ted (Jason Sudeikis), the one person who gave him an opportunity.

Not only that but he constantly yelled at and belittled some of his players and staff. To make it all worse, he ripped up the “believe” sign and is now working for Rebecca’s (Hannah Waddingham) cheating ex-husband, Rupert (Anthony Head). The decision to give Nate a villainous turn is a risky one but the writers at Ted Lasso made it work by giving slow hints that Nate had a darker side to him. Now, this show is all about character redemption arcs, including Rebecca and Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). But, unfortunately, Nate may be too far gone.

Omni-Man - Invincible

Image Via Amazon Prime Video

Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) seemed initially like a friendly neighborhood superhero. However, in the post-credit scene of the first episode of Invincible, he showed his true colors by brutally murdering his superhero cohorts. Omni-Man is essentially what would happen if Superman was from a not-so-friendly planet. He has no desire to save Earth. In fact, he is preparing Earth for the invasion of Viltrum, a planet full of superhumans who see themselves as galactic saviors.

He has no regard for human life, killing them so easily as if they were a bunch of ants. His desire to dominate others is so strong that he even nearly kills his own son, Mark (Steven Yeun). Simmons gives this character horrifying intimidation that ruptures through every punch. This may be one of Simmons’ best voice roles and shows his killer edge. There still may be some hope for Omni-Man as he showed a glimmer of humanity in the season finale which could end up being his undoing. Still, Omni-Man is one of the most threatening supervillains ever, and who knows if anyone can stop him.

Bev Keane- Midnight Mass

Image Via Netflix

Not since Joffrey Baratheon has a TV villain been so universally despised. Bev Keane (Samantha Sloyan) is a passionately religious person whose devotion to the Church leads her to do despicable things. She believes herself to be holier than thou over her peers and despises anyone who goes against her beliefs. It’s the unflinching belief that her path is superior that makes her such a hateable character. Midnight Mass deals with several ideas surrounding religion and Bev is a vessel of the worst and most horrifying aspects of it.

However, as the series continues and she loses her supposed connection to God, Keane becomes a hopeless, lost soul whose ending is fitting for what she did. While Bev is not the most intimidating figure, Sloyan perfectly portrays how radical religious beliefs can corrupt the soul and lead to prejudice. It’s important to note that it’s not Bev’s religion that makes her an evil character but the way that Bev uses her religious beliefs to create an environment of fear where she reigns supreme and controls the community. She creates a cult-like mindset that ends up destroying her community but had the potential to destroy plenty of others. Bev may not be as powerful as Omni-Man but the realistic approach to her character makes her more frightening.

How 2021 Gave Us Positive Representations of Disabled Superheroines They're more than a checked box.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email