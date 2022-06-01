From the Salem witch trials to the Voodoo practitioners of New Orleans, witchcraft has permeated our culture from as early as the 14th century. So-called "witches"–often just powerful, intelligent women who were particularly good with herbs–were persecuted up until the late 18th century. But witchcraft has experienced a contemporary resurgence with neo-paganism, crystal healing, and modern Wicca on the rise.

Witches are now empowered rather than persecuted–and our favorite TV witches are leading the charge. Some are good, some are wicked and some are in-between. But they are all-powerful, they are all enchanting, and they are all witches.

Samantha Stephens - Bewitched (1964-1972)

Samantha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery) is the mother of all TV witches, starring as the lead on all eight seasons of Bewitched. She is known for her signature nose wiggle when casting spells–something she needs to be discreet about since promising her husband she’d no longer practice magic after they got married.

Sam’s powers include telekinesis, which comes in handy when packing a suitcase, conjuration for those days when she’s not feeling her outfit, and teleportation for when she fancies a quick trip into the past. Sam isn’t afraid to go against the witch norm, she loves mortals, and she’s incredibly compassionate.

Sabrina Spellman - Sabrina The Teenage Witch (1996-2003)

Anyone who grew up watching Sabrina knows that she didn't have it easy–learning how to be a witch while navigating high school is quite a challenge. But Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart) takes it all in her stride, with her aunts Hilda and Zelda guiding her, and their cat-familiar Salem providing constant companionship.

Sabrina masters the art of transfiguration after a series of trial and error involving a lot of pineapples, she can conjure stacks of pancakes at will and can levitate, which proves a nuisance while sleeping. Sabrina is witty, outgoing, and personable with a penchant for mischief, making her everyone’s favorite friend.

Willow Rosenberg - Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) is everyone's favorite nerdy-girl best friend. She first taps into her power when attempting to re-ensoul Angel and from there it grows exponentially. She is even considered the most powerful witch of the Earth dimension. Willow is a quick learner, mastering a lot in little time.

Her many powers include resurrection, giving her the ability to restore life to Buffy, electrokinesis which allows her to channel and manipulate lightning, and photokinesis for conjuring balls of light in the darkness. Willow flirts with the dark side from time to time, but she always remains loyal, supportive, and forgiving at heart.

Phoebe Halliwell - Charmed (1998-2006)

Phoebe Halliwell (Alyssa Milano) is the youngest of the original Charmed Ones and comes into her power a little later than her sisters. Her powers are initially considered more passive, but she hones her craft and becomes the most talented spell-caster with considerable scrying and divination skills.

Phoebe's courageous nature and creative mind make her particularly receptive to magical teachings, and she is always willing to try new things–but her passion for witchcraft can lead her to dark places. Luckily she has her sisters to pull her back from the brink. She is extremely resourceful and someone you'd definitely want on your side in a battle against evil.

Bonnie Bennett - The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham) comes from a long line of powerful Bennett witches who have had their fair share of run-ins with vampires. Sadly, Bonnie is the last known witch of the Bennett line, but luckily has a knack for cheating death–she dies and is resurrected twice, even acting as an anchor to "The Other Side" at one time.

Bonnie is always there to make daylight rings for her vampire buddies, to give Damon aneurysm-induced headaches when he gets cocky, and is skilled in numerous types of light and dark magic. She is loyal, brave, and always willing to make sacrifices for her loved ones.

Diana Bishop - A Discovery Of Witches (2018-2022)

Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) is not only a powerful witch but a skilled academic. She is a professor of history and alchemy, who at first refuses to embrace her magical heritage but later discovers she is not just any witch–she's a weaver, capable of creating her own spells.

Diana can manipulate all four elements while most witches can only control one, she can timewalk and even fly when needed. Her familiar is a firedrake, representing Diana's courageous and fiery spirit. Diana is incredibly intelligent and devoted to her family.

Cassie Nightingale - The Good Witch (2015-2021)

Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell) is the type of witch who always sees the good in people. She assures them that things will work out for the best, and she is always proven right thanks to her incredible divination skills. Her perception and intuition are unparalleled–she can sense the energy of a person before they enter a room and always knows exactly what they need.

Besides her impressive precognition abilities, Cassie is a skilled herbologist with extensive knowledge of natural remedies, so much so that people choose to come to her with their ailments rather than see a doctor. She radiates warmth and the door to her "Bell, Book & Candle" store is always open.

Jesús Velázquez - True Blood (2008-2014)

Jesús Velázquez (Kevin Alejandro) was a late addition to the True Blood crew, first appearing in season three as a mental health nurse who cares for Lafayette's mother Ruby Jean, before becoming a recurring character in seasons four and five. Jesús is a brujo–a powerful sorcerer of Mexican descent who can channel the darkness which lives in his bloodline.

Jesús' abilities include spell-casting as well as spell-breaking, pyrokinesis, and black magic. He can shift into a demon although only does so unless absolutely necessary. Despite his dark heritage, he is caring and compassionate which is evident in his nursing, and his role in helping Lafayette to develop his mediumship abilities.

Regina Mills - Once Upon A Time (2011-2018)

Also known as the "Evil Queen" who ended up being not so evil, Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla) is a resident of "Storybrooke", a magical prison for fairytale characters. Regina bewitches an apple with a sleeping curse and feeds it to Snow White. Eventually, Prince Charming finds Snow and breaks the curse with his true love's kiss. This sends Regina into a rage, and she casts a dark curse to trap everyone in Storybrooke, taking power over them as mayor.

Despite her dark beginnings, Regina eventually makes amends with the people of Storybrooke and uses her incredible magical intelligence for good. She is particularly skilled with mirrors and can travel and communicate through them or even trap people in them. She can transfer magic to other people and objects and can cast a solid protection spell. Regina may seem wicked at first, but she is a huge magical asset to the fairytale community.

Rowena Macleod - Supernatural (2005-2020)

Rowena Macleod (Ruth Connell) is a ruthless, cunning, intelligent sorceress who proves a formidable opponent-turned-ally for the Winchesters. She can be incredibly vicious but incredibly charming. Rowena is constantly striving for more power and will do anything to get it, with no regard for innocent lives. She eventually does gain redemption upon sacrificing herself for the greater good.

Rowena's many powers include self-resurrection, hex casting, biokinesis–she can kill someone by exsanguination–and molecular combustion–she can literally obliterate people. Because of her boundless power and wrathful nature, it's probably better if you keep your distance from Rowena!

