TV series thrive on romance. The push and pull of long-simmering attraction can help power long seasons and thread together full series. But every will-they-or-won’t-they needs barriers built in, and workplace relationships come with a set of complications — and opportunities for romance — that can keep a couple dancing around and with each other for years.

Here are some of the best examples of TV workplace romances, from the longest-running love stories on the small screen to the relationships that are still in their adorable infancy stages.

RELATED: 9 Addicting Will-They-Won’t-They TV Couples, From 'The X-Files' to 'New Girl'

Jim and Pam, The Office

It’s impossible to list the best workplace romances without talking about The Office. The mockumentary sitcom offered up no less than five long-running office couples, including Michael (Steve Carell) and Holly (Amy Ryan), a true lid-for-every-pot pairing. But the longest-running and most romantic will always be Jim and Pam (John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer). The paper salesman and receptionist met, fell in love, separated, and reunited all within the fluorescent-lit walls of Dunder Mifflin. Their sweet yearning played out over wacky pranks, breakroom snacks, and stolen glances, all caught by the watchful cameras of a documentary film crew. Interminable meetings, corporate events, and unnecessary trainings were never more romantic than when these two were flirting through them.

Sam and Diane, Cheers

Image via NBC

One of the all-time great TV workplace romances was proof that they didn’t all have to end with happily ever after. Cheers’s bickering bartender (Ted Danson) and waitress (Shelley Long) drove each other wild, both at their Boston bar and at home. Over five seasons, they flirted, fought, hooked up, and broke up repeatedly, making it almost to the altar — twice — before finally calling it quits in the series finale. But their chemistry was undeniable, earning them a spot in the pantheon of the greatest workplace romances even if this will-they-won’t-they couple ultimately wouldn’t.

Stan and Peggy, Mad Men

Image via HBO

On a show known for dramatizing the excruciating breakdowns of relationships, Mad Men ended with a sweepingly romantic conclusion to a love story we may not have known we needed. Coworkers in a 1960s ad agency, copy chief Peggy (Elizabeth Moss) and art director Stan (Jay R. Ferguson) began as enemies before growing into best friends. In the final minutes of the series, they confessed their love over the interoffice phone lines before Stan ran down the hall for a major kiss in Peggy’s office. To see the show — and self-protective Peggy — embrace unabashed romance was a welcome dose of satisfaction for a show that thrived on thwarted hopes.

Doug and Carol, ER

Image via NBC

ER was often more interested in fast-paced and visceral emergency medicine than in romance. But pediatrician Doug (George Clooney) and nurse Carol (Julianna Margulies) were a big exception. By the fifth season, they were engaged, with twins on the way (unbeknownst to Doug). But their on-again, off-again romance seemed off for good when Doug moved to Seattle (and Clooney moved on to movie superstardom). Near the end of the sixth season, though, Carol impulsively flew halfway across the country to see if Doug still loved her, and found that he’d been waiting for her all along. They married, raised their twins in Seattle, and worked at University of Washington’s hospital — for these two, it was once a workplace romance, always a workplace romance.

David and Patrick, Schitt’s Creek

Image via PopTV

Before their swoony Tina Turner serenades and Pope-hatted weddings, Schitt’s Creek’s David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) were business partners, opening and running an upscale general store. The formerly wealthy and cosmopolitan David was prickly where Patrick was practical, and their opposites-attract energy helped them make Rose Apothecary a success. It also made them one of TV’s most unexpectedly romantic pairings, and the steady beating heart of a show that got warmer the longer these two loved each other.

Mulder and Scully, The X-Files

Image via 20th Century Fox

The definition of slow burn, The X-Files’s FBI special agents Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) never even kissed until the show’s seventh season. Their partnership was platonic for most of the series, and though it turned romantic by the end of the regular run, most of their affection was kept off-screen. Their relationship status was up in the air again during the two revival seasons, keeping fans guessing; shippers of this low-key couple wanted to believe. But whether they were keeping it professional or giving in to their attraction, it was impossible to overlook Mulder and Scully’s chemistry and their sincere devotion to each other.

Jane and Rafael, Jane the Virgin

Image via The CW

Though they both faced many career changes over the course of dramedy/telenovela Jane the Virgin, the many ups and downs of the romance between Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) began when they were coworkers: she was a cocktail waitress (and occasional mermaid) at his hotel. When she was accidentally artificially inseminated with his child, their proximity at work led to a five-season romantic journey, complicated in the beginning by their professional power dynamic. They survived kidnappings, prison, marriages to other people, co-parenting, and much more, but it all started with an office romance.

Bob and Linda, Bob’s Burgers

Not all TV workplace romances start on the job. On the animated Bob’s Burgers, longtime-married couple Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (voiced by John Roberts) run the titular burger joint together. Linda’s eccentricities and exuberance balance Bob’s sensible, careful nature, and together they make the perfect team to keep their struggling restaurant afloat while also supporting their family. Though they don’t get the same heart-stopping moments as many other characters on this list, they are proof that long-term love and dependability are romantic too.

Rebecca and Nathaniel, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Image via The CW

If you like your workplace romance on the toxic and toe-tapping side, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) are for you. In this musical comedy, Nathaniel is an arrogant lawyer who takes over Rebecca’s firm in the second season, and their love-to-hate chemistry really sings. From the Ed Sheeran-inspired ode to negging “Let’s Have Intercourse” to the profession of love and amorality “Nothing Is Ever Anyone’s Fault,” these two gleefully brought out the worst in each other before ultimately softening each other’s sharp edges. By the series’ end, he is one of Rebecca’s three final suitors, and when she chooses herself, she helps him do the same.

Ben and Leslie, Parks and Recreation

via NBCUniversal Television

Parks and Recreation offered a twist on the well-loved will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic — both the audience and the characters knew that deputy director Leslie (Amy Poehler) and city auditor Ben (Adam Scott) absolutely would, if not for their jobs at Pawnee’s City Hall. There were no inconvenient partners and few comic misunderstandings; in this workplace romance, the workplace itself was the only obstacle standing in the way. When they finally shared their first kiss over a handful of expense receipts, it was exhilarating to watch two career-driven people finally choose the love we and they already knew they wanted.

Gregory and Janine, Abbott Elementary

Image via ABC

Abbott Elementary may be new, but the workplace romance brewing between substitute teacher Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and second-year teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson, also the show’s creator) has enough promise to be included on this list. In this mockumentary set in a Philadelphia elementary school, optimistic, committed Janine is still with her 8th-grade boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), but that hasn’t stopped Gregory from sending many longing looks her way. While this workplace romance is still unfolding, their chemistry is already off the charts.

'A Star is Born' to 'You've Got Mail': The Best Romance Movie Remakes, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

CL Staff