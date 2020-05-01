The Best TVs to Buy for $1000

Maybe you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your entertainment system, or maybe you’ve just been stuck inside staring at various screens for long enough that you might as well invest in the best ones possible for all your social isolation viewing. Either way, you’re in the market for a new television and you’ve budgeted $1000 for it. We have some great news: There are a lot of really incredible pieces of technology available in that $1000-ish price range. The sets at that level are typically huge — all the better for your rec room, living room, or den or wherever you plan to put your new, massive television.

TVs in the $800-$1000 range tend to be on the larger side, which makes sense because these days you can get a great HD TV for your bedroom or smaller apartment for just a couple hundred bucks. These TVs are investments that you’ll hopefully be using for a decade or more, so you’re going to want to make sure you invest wisely and know that you’re getting the best technological specs you can get.

At this level, that means ultra HD in either 4K or 8K. Regular top of the line HD means your TV is presenting your pictures with 1080 pixels. With 4K, that’s multiplied by four, and with 8K, it’s multiplied by eight — a.k.a. there are 33 million pixels on your screen giving you a crazy range of color and contrast. Most TVs with 4K or 8K will automatically convert your HD up to the greatest resolution possible.

This technology, combined with the fact that TVs are thinner and lighter than ever, means you can put much larger screens into smaller spaces and your eyes won’t be able to discern imperfections in the picture. A helpful reminder when measuring the space where you want to put your new TV: screen sizes are measured diagonally, so a 50″ TV won’t be a full 50 inches wide. Like pretty much all screens, from smartphones to massive televisions, screens will now extend further than ever before because the bezel, a.k.a. the outside part that frames the screen, is also thinner.

Most TVs less than $1000 will be LED TVs, which are best for well-lit rooms (but also nearly all lighting conditions. OLED TVs are lit with different technology that provides more accuracy, but as a result is more expensive. These new TVs will also come with enhanced audio capabilities, including Dolby Atmos, even without a fancy sound bar or speakers.

With that in mind, here is a list of great $1000 options available from major online retailers. Don’t forget to shop around for sales, since plenty of stores are dropping prices right now.

And to complete your home entertainment system, check out our recommendations for the best streaming devices and the best alternatives to cable.