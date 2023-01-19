The Best Tweets Reacting To 'The Last Of Us' Premiere

HBO released the first episode of The Last of Us on January 15, and Twitter was quick to respond. Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) stars alongside Bella Ramsey in the brand-new adaptation of the 2013 video game. A parasitic fungal infection creates a global pandemic in 2003. Twenty years later, the characters are living under an authoritative rule, wherein the tyrannical military may be more dangerous than the biological threat.

Expectations are high for the big-budget adaptation of the popular game, which was praised for its story, gameplay, sound design and portrayal of female characters. This isn't even the first attempt to bring The Last of Us to a wider audience: After the success of the first game, both a feature film and an animated short were announced and subsequently canceled. The stakes couldn't be higher for characters and viewers alike, and Twitter has been an excellent barometer of how the show is being received.

Almost overwhelmingly, the series is receiving rave reviews. Reviews listed on Rotten Tomatoes reported favorably on the new show. And for good reason. The Last of Us has done the impossible in living up to the excitement surrounding its premiere.

White it's still to be seen how the series will progress, the premiere episode is the rare piece of media connecting viewers and critics alike. The pilot establishes our main characters while also shedding light on Joel's heartbreaking past. The prologue shows us a lot of what drives him as a man and forecasts his motivations.

Among early reactions to the show is an across-the-board approval of Pedro Pascal's work as the main character Joel. Fans have been playing as Joel for a full decade, so there was a ton of pressure for Pascal to deliver in the hotly-anticipated adaptation.

Luckily (for both the actor and fans), Pascal knocks the ball out of the park and brings depth and likability to the protagonist he plays. Joel's despair and fortitude on are both clear display as his life- and the world around him - crumbles.

Anybody who knows what's coming can attest to the emotional power of The Last of Us as a story. While some games are played for open-world freedom and exploration, The Last of Us is better-remembered for its carefully crafted narrative.

Episode one already has some fans crying, even the ones with no attachment to the game. But of course, everyone familiar with the action-adventure survival-horror franchise knows that things aren't always cheery for Joel.

Not all video game adaptations are created equally. For the most part, sprawling series have been difficult to port to feature presentations. The scope of the story may point towards the culprit in lousy adaptations.

Especially with a game like The Last of Us, viewers are right to be wary. There's such a big story that it wouldn't be fair to commit only two-to-three hours to tell it. That's why a series is better suited for this game than a movie would be.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice a striking similarity in the show's Marlene, played by Merle Dandridge. Not only does Dandridge portray this character in the show, she also brought the character to life for the game.

Details like this show that this is a production that respects both the game that came before it, and the game's rabid fans. Viewers will have to keep their fingers crossed that this isn't just a trait in the premiere episode of the saga.

Luckily for everyone watching at home, nobody has yet seen the actual end of the world. This is what makes Nico Parker's performance all the more stunning. Never before has a character so believably stared down the apocalypse.

Viewers are left uncertain of how much or how little Parker's character will appear in future episodes. Fans can only hope that Parker's portrayal might continue to ground the show in later flashbacks.

He's not alone. The 2013 video game wasn't just wildly popular, it also received "universal acclaim" according to Metacritic. The game was both wildly popular and the fifth-highest-rated Playstation 3 game of all time. Acclaim like that ups the ante for an undertaking like an HBO series.

The overall fate remains to be seen, but so far, the first episode seems to have left diehards happy. Newcomers, too, can instantly jump onboard with the compelling plot and interesting characters that populate the new show.

One of the hazards in retelling acclaimed stories is fans' familiarity. How can anyone be surprised by a plot turn they already know? Still, The Last of Us proves its strength by hurdling those obstacles.

Even gamers who know the story from multiple replays have something to gain by watching the series. It's beholden to the source material in a way that elevates what fans loved about it in the first place.

While it may not prove quite as nail-biting as controlling the action through third-person button-smashing, The Last of Us is still incredibly unnerving. Already, there have been plenty of suspenseful scenes to scare even the most desensitized viewer.

Luckily for anyone who might not have beat the game, HBO will release new episodes weekly. Even players who didn't make it through the first level should get to follow the full story.

Rarely does a pilot episode so clearly establish what there is to love about the series to come. But immediately, the show-runners' deep respect for the source material are expertly exhibited. Fans can already tell they'll be well taken-care-of.

What separates The Last of Us from other, lesser adaptations of video games is the reverence shown for the Playstation game. This is a series that clearly takes the game seriously. It's clear that diehard acolytes and noobs alike will have a lot to love about the HBO show.

