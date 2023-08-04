Twilight is a love story where Edward and Bella fight to be together forever, despite the dangers they face. Edward and Bella's love story creates dangers, but they are determined to live an eternity together. The Twilight book series was created by Stephanie Meyer, she created her version of vampires and werewolves.

The Cullens filled Forks, Washington with mystery as Bella Swan returns to Forks to live with her dad; she finds a new love for the estranged town. Cullens personalities create a strange dynamic for everyone around them. The epitome of love and compassion surfaces as Edward and Bella's love grow to become always and forever.

10 Jacob Black

Image by Summit Entertainment

Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) is part of the Quileute tribe and a direct descendant of werewolves. He did not want to become a werewolf, but he did not have a choice. In New Moon, he transforms into a werewolf, like he was destined to be. He is a friend of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), and he will choose to protect her from any harm which comes her way.

Jacob Black, a werewolf, is determined to protect Bella from the Cullens and will do anything to keep her away from Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). He loved Bella, and he swore to protect her from herself and others. In Breaking Dawn Part 1, the purpose of his imprinting on Renesmee is to protect her from getting killed by his pack.

9 Bella Swan

Image via Summit Entertainment

Bella Swan is a human who falls in love with Edward, a vampire. The only thing she wants in life is to be turned into a vampire, so she can spend eternity with Edward. After she is married to Edward in Breaking Dawn Part 1 she becomes pregnant, which is impossible.

She surpasses this obstacle and gives birth to Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy). She gets her wish of becoming a vampire, and her ability is a protective shield, which is why Edward was never able to read her mind as a human. Her love for Edward drives her to use her protective shield ability to keep him and her family safe from the Volturi. Her love for Edward will be forever, forever, and forever.

8 Emmett Cullen

Image Via Summit Entertainment

Emmett Cullen (Kellan Lutz) is a vampire filled with strength, stronger than any vampire. An enhancement from his previous life. Emmett was saved by Rosalie Hale (Nikki Reed) from an attack by a grizzly bear. He is filled with humor and gives Rosaline the love they both needed. He is a strong and humorous vampire who is willing to fight and protect his family, and he values his strength as an asset.

He has the tendency to fight and the willingness to protect his family. He is competitive and wants to show everyone how strong he is. Due to his strength, he believes he is indestructible, which is not true. Rosaline helps him discover there is more to life than strength. His family knows he is strong, and he is a valuable asset to protect everyone.

7 Jasper Hale

Image by Summit

Jasper Hale (Jackson Rathbone) is a vampire. He was created while he served as a major in the Confederate Army. After years of suffering, he was saved by Alice Cullen. He could the passion and romantic emotion she had for him. He can control other people's emotions. He can feel their suffering and change that into happiness.

Jasper created newborn vampires along with his creator. He understands how newborns are controlled. He helps the werewolves and vampires work together in Eclipse to protect Forks from the army of newborns. He is the newest vegetarian of the Cullen clan, and he tries his best to control his thirst for human blood.

6 Charlie Swan

Image via Summit Entertainment

Charlie Swan (Billy Burke) is the chief of police in Forks and Bella's father. A human trying to protect Bella from the dangers of Forks. He is constantly worried about Bella and the love she has for Edward. He wants Bella to have separation from Edward, and he wants her to explore new friendships with Jacob as well as other friends.

He will give up nothing to have a healthy relationship with Bella, and he will stop at nothing to know she is safe. In Breaking Dawn Part 2, he is determined to know what happened to Bella. He does not think Bella looks like herself, but all he has ever wanted is for Bella to be happy. He knows she is happy with Edward, and he respects that.

5 Carlisle Cullen

Image via Summit Entertainment

Carlisle Cullen (Peter Facinelli) is a vampire and a doctor. In the 1640s, he discovered a group of vampires living in the sewers, and they attacked him, and he was turned. Since all gifts of their human abilities are heightened, his human ability to have compassion for others is heightened. He soon began working with the Volturi, and he used his gift of compassion to help them.

He has sworn to protect his family from any harm. His compassion for others creates protection not only for himself but for his family as well. He has the restraint and compassion to change vampires. He chose the vegetarian lifestyle to protect himself and his family from the dangers of consuming human blood.

4 Rosalie Hale

Image by Summit Entertainment

Rosalie is a vampire created by Carlisle after an accident. Her beauty was a gift in her previous life, and her beauty continued when she was created into a vampire. She fell in love with Emmett. There were things she wanted in her life that she can longer have in her vampire life. She is envious of Bella because she has a choice of becoming a vampire. She believes she is choosing wrong.

She wanted to have children and grandchildren, but she is unable to have that due to the fact becoming a vampire comes with repercussions. When Bella becomes pregnant, she protects Bella and understands what Bella wants. She soon begins to grow her relationship with Bella during this hardship for the Cullen's.

3 Edward Cullen

Image via Summit Enterainment

Edward Cullen is a vampire in love with Bella. During his human life, he had the gift of reading people's emotions. He was created by Carlisle while he was dying from Spanish influenza. His gift as a human was enhanced, and he can read minds. When he meets Bella, he is mesmerized by her, and he is unable to read her mind.

He will do anything for Bella; he would die for Bella. He is filled with anger when he finds out Bella is pregnant, but he soon realizes this is a gift. He defends his family from the harm of the repercussions of Renesmee being mistaken for an immortal child. He is motivated to care for his family in any way that is possible.

2 Esme Cullen

Image by Summit Entertainment

Esme Cullen (Elizabeth Reaser) is a vampire created by Carlisle. She fell in love with Carlisle as a teenager. She chose to live out her life as a human, but everything she loved was taken away from her. She attempted to take her own life after the death of her child, and Carlisle saved her and turned her into a vampire. She wants to give all of her love to her family.

She is nurturing, and she creates a warm and welcoming home for everyone who visits. She is the adoptive mother of Alice, Edward, Emmett, Rosaline, and Jasper. Esme has no particular gift, but she would protect her family. She is the glue that holds the Cullens together, she sees everything with reason.

1 Alice Cullen

Image via Summit Entertainment

Alice Cullen (Ashley Greene) is a vampire with unique abilities. She had a troubled life and remembers nothing before she was changed; she was taken by her family and forced into an asylum for her human gifts of premonition. Once she is turned into a vampire, her gifts of premonition are enhanced like most vampires.

She cares for Bella like a sister, and she is close to Edward. She uses her abilities to see the future of what will withhold for the Cullens, and she is optimistic about each outcome. Her quirky and bubbly personality defuses tensions and creates an odd atmosphere the Cullens need in their lives.

