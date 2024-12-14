Thanks to its immense popularity, Stephenie Meyer's Twilight Saga was adapted into a series of films, beginning with Twilight, released in 2008. The film, like the book, follows misfit teenager Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) as she moves to Forks, Washington, to live with her father, where she meets and falls in love with Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), who is really a 108-year-old vampire. It was directed byCatherine Hardwicke. Four additional films followed. Although the series has received plenty of criticism and even mocking, it's left an undeniable mark on pop culture.

Twilight includes plenty of memorable quotes, whether pulled straight from the book or tweaked to suit the film—but either way, they've become iconic, even when they're a little silly. Some of its most famous moments include quotes that are instantly recognizable to fans, from Edward's identity as a vampire to Bella's monologues. But, of course, some of the best quotes from Twilight are about love.

10 "So you’re worried not because you’ll be in a house full of vampires but because you think they won't approve of you?"

Edward Cullen

While having a conversation alongside Bella’s truck—in which Edward takes a moment to use his impressive strength to repair a dent—Edward tells her he wants to take her back to his house to meet his family, who have a reputation for being perfect and a bit cut off from the rest of the community. Bella worries about meeting them for the first time. Specifically, she is worried they won’t like her and expresses this concern to Edward.

The prospect of meeting her new boyfriend’s family made Bella nervous, as it would anyone—the nervousness that accompanies such an occasion is familiar to anyone who’s ever been in a relationship, and Bella wants to be accepted by her new boyfriend’s family. But given who the Cullens are, it’s a pretty trivial concern, given Bella will be entering a house full of vampires who could and might desire to kill her.

9 "You're like my own personal brand of heroin."

Edward Cullen

From the moment he first sees Bella, Edward is overcome by the powerful and tempting scent of her blood and fights to stay away from her. Later, he explains to her part of why he’s so drawn to her, calling her—and specifically, her blood—his “own personal brand of heroin.” It was a feeling he’d never really experienced before, and although he eventually gives into the temptation to be near her, he is still always fighting to stay in control of himself.

It’s often considered one of the cheesiest lines from Twilight, but Edward’s comparison of Bella to heroin is a good explanation of how he feels—his attraction to her is intense and addictive, and it’s a pull that only she has. Love has been compared to a drug countless times in pop culture, and anyone who has experienced intense attraction can relate. But it’s also easy to forget part of that pull is a desire to kill her.

8 "I'm the world's most dangerous predator. Everything about me invites you in. My voice, my face, even my smell. As if I'd need any of that. As if you could outrun me! As if you could fight me off!"

Edward Cullen

After trying to keep his distance from Bella and dancing around the reason why, Edward finally comes clean with her about exactly what he is, and he steps into the sunlight to show Bella why vampires prefer darkness—their skin shimmers in the light. But she’s not alarmed. Instead, she finds him beautiful. He then takes a moment to show her how strong, and therefore how dangerous, he really is.

It’s one of Twilight’s most infamous scenes, and even though it’s considered one of its worse moments, it’s still an important one. Similar to the way Edward is drawn to Bella’s scent, Bella is also drawn to Edward—but for her, being with Edward actually put her in danger and came with the possibility of paying the ultimate price. Even when she sees firsthand how strong and dangerous Edward can be, she still can’t stay away from him.

7 "I don’t have the strength to stay away from you anymore."

Edward Cullen

After Edward tries and fails to avoid Bella, they finally enjoy a dinner date together, and she demands answers from him—but doesn’t exactly get them, as Edward still tries to be elusive and hide the truth about what he is. He does reveal, however, that he can read everyone’s mind except for hers and that he doesn’t have the strength to stay away from her any longer. She replies simply, “Then don’t.”

Edward’s confession to Bella about how hard it had become to keep himself away from her proved how strong their connection was. Despite Edward’s determination to stay away from her for her own safety, he couldn’t ignore his feelings any longer, suggesting they were meant to be together. It’s a nice moment which helps kick off their romance, and it’s a touching sentiment anyone who’s ever been in love can relate to.

6 "You are my life now."

Edward Cullen

After rival vampire James sets his sights on Bella, the Cullen family devises a plan to get Bella to safety—they split up to throw James off their trail, with Alice escorting Bella while the rest of the family goes in opposite directions. Before parting ways, Edward and Bella share a tender moment together, in which he promises to return to her as soon as it’s safe and tells her, “You are my life now.”

Edward’s declaration that Bella is his life makes it clear how determined he is to protect her and how concerned he is for her safety, but above all, just how important she is to him and how far he is willing to go to protect her. Edward never would’ve forgiven himself is something had happened to Bella as a result of associating with him, especially after he had already tried to stay away from her.

5 "What if I’m not the hero? What if I’m the bad guy?"

Edward Cullen

During a conversation in the school cafeteria, Bella confronts Edward about his mood swings and his belief that they shouldn’t be friends—even though he claims he wants to be. When he asks Bella for her theories as to who or what she thinks he is, she says she’s considered a few theories, like “radioactive spiders” and “kryptonite,” in reference to Spider-Man and Superman. In response, Edward suggests he’s not a superhero but rather a villain.

Edward’s struggle with morality and the idea of vampires being inherently evil is a crucial part of not only the plot of Twilight but Edward’s character. But there’s more to this exchange with Bella than that—he’s truly concerned about hurting her. Bella, for her part, accurately suggests that Edward’s just putting up a mask, but there’s so much more to it than she realizes. Still, she refuses to accept that Edward could be anything other than good.

4 "It's like first grade all over again, and you're the shiny new toy."

Jessica Stanley

Among the people Bella meets in Forks, in addition to the Cullens, is Jessica Stanley (Anna Kendrick), a classmate who soon becomes one of her close friends. Jessica notices how the other students, especially the boys, react to Bella, including playfully fighting over her. Jessica compares it to childhood, noting that Bella is like a “shiny new toy,” just as the Cullens make their entrance and Jessica explains who they are—and that she shouldn’t waste her time crushing on Edward.

Jessica’s comment about Bella being “the shiny new toy” speaks to the way Bella is received by her peers in Forks, and there’s a hint of jealousy in it—there’s a novelty to her being the new girl in town, especially somewhere as small as Forks, and she’s even considered front-page news for the school paper. Everyone is fascinated by her, and most importantly, she soon attracts the attention of the mysterious Edward Cullen.

3 "Death is peaceful, easy. Life is harder."

Bella Swan

After James attacks Bella in a ballet studio, Edward finds her close to death and saves her life. But she just barely survives, and as she replays her happiest moments with Edward, she comments on the differences between life and death—especially now that she’s come close to experiencing the latter. Bella’s also very willing to be turned into a vampire to be with Edward throughout the series, which required her physical death.

As Bella’s life beings slipping away, she finds death to be “peaceful” and “easy”—in that moment, she accepts death as inevitable and finds succumbing to it to be easy. Life, on the other hand, is much more difficult, something all of us can relate to. Pretty much everyone understands the sorts of struggles life can bring. It’s also very in line with Bella’s character and her tendency to be brood.

2 "I've never given much thought to how I would die, but dying in the place of someone I love seems like a good way to go. I can't bring myself to regret the decisions that brought me face to face with death. They also brought me to Edward."

Bella Swan

Twilight opens with a voiceover from Bella about her death—she’d never thought much about it, she says, but she notes that dying instead of someone you love “seems like a good way to go.” She goes on to explain what led to her moving to Forks, Washington, a move that also led her to Edward Cullen. Bella later revisits those thoughts about how she would die as she actually begins to experience it and makes peace with it.

Bella’s thoughts about death and dying are intertwined with her love for Edward. To her, regretting what led to her near-death experience would also mean regretting meeting and falling in love with him, something she can’t imagine. The quote as the opening lines of the film is also a crucial piece of foreshadowing—it hints at what’s to come for Bella and the danger of falling for Edward, even if he himself wasn’t the danger.

1 "And so the lion fell in love with the lamb."

Edward Cullen

After plenty of mystery and unsuccessful attempts at avoiding Bella, Edward finally admits he can’t be without her and reveals the truth to her—he’s a vampire. But she’s not at all scared of him and is instead in awe of him. As they share a moment together, he says, “And so the lion fell in love with the lamb.” Bella replies, “What a stupid lamb,” and Edward comes back with, “What a sick, masochistic lion.”

It’s one of the most famous quotes—if not the most famous—of the entire Twilight saga, and for good reason. It’s not only a reference to the phrase “lamb to the slaughter,” but it’s exactly how Edward sees their relationship, and it’s an accurate description. He compares them to predator and prey. Edward’s love for Bella doesn’t make him any less dangerous, and her willingness to risk her life to be with him was arguably a reckless decision.

