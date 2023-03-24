The Twilight Zone is one of the most influential television shows of all time. Created by Rod Serling in 1959, the anthology series utilized science fiction to present tales of morality and human nature, as well as social commentary on racism, war, and gender roles. It has spawned three revival series, a film, and a theme park attraction, not to mention it inspired series like Twin Peaks, The X-Files, and Black Mirror.

The show has inspired filmmakers for decades, and movies like The Truman Show and Final Destination have taken concepts that appeared in The Twilight Zone and developed them into something new. Some episodes of the acclaimed series have directly inspired films across all genres from Us to Toy Story 4 lending not only its trademark supernatural plot devices but its dark take on human nature.

1 "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street": 'The Mist' (2007)

Season 1, Episode 22 (1960)

"The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" is often considered one of the best episodes of the series. The episode revolves around a neighborhood that descends into a chaotic mob as the news of an impending alien invasion reaches their street. While the episode paints a picture of Cold War paranoia, the mob mentality depicted has been cited as the inspiration for the 2007 Frank Darabont horror film, The Mist.

The Mist follows a group of shoppers trapped inside a supermarket that is surrounded by a thick fog that contains flesh-eating monsters. Darabont recently told Slash Film, "It's such a thin barrier between cooperation and savagery and I just thought it was such a brilliant callback to things like Rod Serling's great Twilight Zone episode, "The Monsters are Due on Maple Street." The tension in the film is reminiscent of the early episode, the film's brutal ending also took inspiration from the episode "Time Enough At Last" which differed from Stephen King's original novella ending, but received the writer's stamp of approval.

2 "Mirror Image": 'Us' (2019)

Season 1, Episode 21 (1960)

In "Mirror Image" Millicent Barnes find a duplicate of herself waiting in the same bus depot. After the doppelganger boards the bus in her place, she comes to believe she is an evil copy who aims to replace her. Jordan Peele based his 2019 horror masterpiece Us on the episode.

Us follows a family who is being hunted by doppelgangers who are intent on replacing them in the real world. Speaking of the memorable scene when the doppelganger boards the bus, Peele told The New York Times, “That little knowing smirk is so terrifying. It’s one thing to see another you in existence — it’s another thing to see another you that is already aware that you exist.” In an interview for Rolling Stone, Peele cited the episode as his main inspiration for the film.

3 "Mr. Denton on Doomsday": 'Blazing Saddles' (1974)

Season 1, Episode 3 (1959)

"Mr. Denton on Doomsday" centers on a town drunk and famous ex-gunslinger whose victims weigh heavily on him, and whose alcoholism caused a shaky hand, ending his career as the faster draw in the West. Denton's monologue where he recounts his past was copied almost verbatim by Gene Wilder's Waco Kid in Blazing Saddles.

The lifted monologue parodies the episode but also serves as an homage. Mel Brooks, a lifelong fan, wrote an entry for the book Everything I Need To Know I Learned From The Twilight Zone. In it, he said, "Every time I watched The Twilight Zone, I was completely ready to surrender to it."

4 "Little Girl Lost": 'Poltergeist' (1982)

Season 3, Episode 26 (1962)

Two parents and their friend attempt to retrieve a young girl who has accidentally passed into another dimension in "Little Girl Lost." The episode was written by sci-fi writer Richard Matheson, who has claimed the film Poltergeist was inspired by it.

The production of Poltergeist is notoriously messy with both Tobe Hooper and Steven Spielberg sharing authorship and plagued with rumors of in-fighting. Matheson told AICN, "Well, Poltergeist was inspired by one of mine, and I never got credit for it... They sort of used that idea and made their own concept of it."

5 "Steel": 'Real Steel' (2011)

Season 5, Episode 2 (1963)

Attempting to predict the sci-fi dystopian "future" of 1974, "Steel" depicts a world where human boxing has been outlawed, and the sport has been taken over by humanoid robots. An ex-heavyweight boxer manages an older model robot but decides to disguise himself and step back into the ring. The episode "Steel" was written by Richard Matheson and based on his short story of the same name, it is also the inspiration for the Hugh Jackman film Real Steel.

After Poltergeist, Spielberg wasn't taking any more chances. "He called me and sent me a copy of the script for Real Steel, although as I recall it was not the same as it was in the movie," Matheson recalled to AICN, "He asked me 'Does it resemble your script for 'Steel'? It did, and I told him so. So then they paid me money for it, which they probably wouldn’t have done otherwise."

6 "Living Doll": 'Child's Play' (1988)

Season 5, Episode 6 (1963)

The episode follows a family that is tormented by a sentient Talky Tina doll cherished by their daughter. Talky Tina was the basis of inspiration for Gabby Gabby in Toy Story 4, and the episode was the inspiration for the horror film Child's Play. Of Toy Story 4, director Josh Cooley told Entertainment Weekly, "I’ve always loved The Twilight Zone and that Talking Tina-type of thing. We’ve never seen creepy, old dolls like that in Toy Story, and this was an opportunity to do that.”

Child's Play writer Don Mancini told Mental Floss, "I had seen the Talky Tina episode of The Twilight Zone, and I knew the killer doll trope. But what I realized was that it had never been done as a feature-length film in the age of animatronics." His first draft was called "Blood Buddy" and was more tonally similar to the episode before being rewritten to include more comedic elements and the inclusion of Charles Lee Ray.

7 "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge": 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Season 5, Episode 22 (1964)

Based on the short story by Ambrose Bierce, the episode "An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge" is an Academy Award-winning French short film that was broadcast as an episode of The Twilight Zone three years after it was released. The film's twist ending was famously the inspiration for M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense, but it is most directly the basis of the 1990 film Jacob's Ladder.

In a Tricycle article, writer Bruce Joel Rubin said, "Somewhere in the middle of writing Jacob’s Ladder, I had a revelation that my movie really was a feature-length version of An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge. My obligation was to take that twenty-minute movie, which explored the mind of a man who was dying, and make it into a two-hour movie."

8 "Five Characters in Search of an Exit": 'Cube' (1997)

Season 3, Episode 14 (1961)

In "Five Characters in Search of an Exit," five costumed characters wake up in a cylindrical room with no windows and doors and no memory of how they got there. As one finds an escape, he discovers they are all toys in a drop box just before he is placed back into his prison.

The film Cube follows five strangers who find themselves trapped in a cube and have to problem-solve their way through deadly traps. Though the director has not confirmed audience suspicions about the film's similar plot, it is often associated with the episode.

9 "Button, Button": 'The Box' (2009)

Season 1, Episode 20 (1986)

The 1986 episode of the revival series centers around a couple who obtain a box with a button that when pressed will give them $200,000, but at the expense of a stranger's life. "Button, Button" is based on a short story by Richard Matheson, which is also the basis for the 2009 film The Box.

Donnie Darko's Richard Kelly told Rotten Tomatoes he optioned Matheson's short story and took six years to write it. "I wanted to take my parents and my family and the elements of their lives and merge it with Richard Matheson’s short story, to flesh out Arthur and Norma in a very personal way, and to do an old-fashioned suspense film."

10 "Gramma": 'Mercy' (2014)

Season 1, Episode 18 (1986)

The revival series aired "Gramma," based on a short story by Stephen King, in which a boy cares for his sick grandmother but discovers there is something unsettling about her. The short story was also the basis for the 2014 film Mercy.

Mercy follows a single mother and her two sons, who travel to care for her elderly mother whom they call Mercy. The boys uncover their grandmother possesses supernatural powers that make her dangerous. The film was met with mixed reviews despite its source material being popular at the time of its release.

