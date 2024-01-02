The Twilight Zone, from 1959 to 1963, is one of the most influential television programs of all time. There have been several reboots, the most recent of which was produced by acclaimed writer-director Jordan Peele just a few years ago, but it seems that no iteration has been able to reach the heights of the first. Of course, The Twilight Zone was an anthology series, which is by nature much less predictable than any other kind of show. Every episode tells its own unique story, and some are better than others.

IMDb has thoughts on what constitutes the best of them, many of which are largely considered classics in popular culture. Based on thousands of votes, the episodes that comprise the top 15 by turns induce horror, contempt, empathy, and even hope for the human condition. Mostly horror, though.

15 "The Midnight Sun" (Season 3, Episode 10)

There's a gas shortage, a water shortage, an incredibly bright sun, and no more darkness – for the Earth has been hurtling toward the sun for the last month and shows no signs of stopping. Hence this story's title, "The Midnight Sun." The only two tenants left in a New York City apartment building, Mrs. Bronson (Betty Garde) and Norma (Lois Nettleton), have a hard time braving the conditions. Even the weather reporter on the radio is losing his composure.

Norma has been able to keep her head, but Mrs. Bronson is losing her mind. This is an interesting look into what happens to people under the threat of imminent doom. Desperation has several different faces, and this episode does a good job of showing them. The image of those paintings (a source of reprieve) melting in the heat is one of several excellent shots throughout. The final twist feels unnecessary and unsatisfying, but it's still a compelling episode overall.

14 "The After Hours" (Season 1, Episode 34)

In "The After Hours," Marsha White (Anne Francis) is looking for a gold thimble, and the elevator man helps her reach the floor where she can find one. This express elevator is exclusively for the ninth floor, and of course, it takes her to The Twilight Zone. Marsha walks through the specialties department to find it's largely empty. One employee (Elizabeth Allen) is there, and shows her the object she wants. It's the only merchandise on the floor, and the woman who sells her the item asks if she's happy. Why?

Marsha winds up going to the third floor, where she discovers something troubling about the circumstances of her recent purchase. Things just get weirder after that, and for a while, the viewer wonders what this episode is supposed to be heading toward. Finally, its intriguing conclusion asks what it means to be normal and shows what it's like to briefly participate in a world you cannot fully be a part of.

13 "Five Characters in Search of an Exit" (Season 3, Episode 14)

There are five people trapped in a room with no doors and no ceiling. When they look up, they see the moon in an evening sky – or is it some other light source? A clown (Murray Matheson), an army major (William Windom), a ballerina (Susan Harrison), a bagpiper (Clark Allen), and a homeless man (Kelton Garwood) all woke up and found themselves here. They can't remember who they are or how they got here. The major is new, though, so he doesn't take the situation very calmly. He wants out.

They have no food, no sign of rescue, there's a giant bell that rings outside, and they've been here for a while. The unhelpful Rod Serling narrates, "We will not end the nightmare; we'll only explain it." Based on the short story by Marvin Petal, "Five Characters in Search of an Exit" expresses existential dread with characters you wouldn't expect to see in the same room together. The curiosity of the human condition is explored through this episode, which skillfully provides clue after clue to solve this Beckett-like, suspenseful mystery.

12 "A Stop at Willoughby" (Season 1, Episode 30)

In "A Stop at Willoughby," Mr. Williams (James Daly) gets grilled by his boss for trusting the wrong person. In response, Williams tells him off during the meeting and nearly gets fired. Taking the train home, he falls asleep and travels from the mid-twentieth century to July 1888. Then he wakes up on the train in the present, and subsequently has an argument with his wife about how he wishes he could have a job where he can be himself.

He's not the ambitious, "push-push-push" executive type. Mr. Williams is more sensitive, more average. The serenity of Willoughby is what he longs for instead. His wife tells him she married a man who was born too late, and she's not wrong. The train conductor (Jason Wingreen) even tells him he looked up Willoughby and found no trace of it. The town is a dream, an ideal, a romanticization of simpler times. Likewise, this man's attempt to embrace this dream doesn't end so well. Despite its plot, this episode still has enough dream sequences to carry the tone of its more speculative fair.

11 "The Shelter" (Season 3, Episode 3)

The Twilight Zone doesn't exclusively portray the supernatural. In fact, some of its best episodes realistically cover topics that people outside the fifth dimension worry about every day. "The Shelter" is a perfect example, as it's driven by the Cold War fear that a nuclear holocaust would destroy humanity in short order. On the night of a suburban birthday party, a warning over the radio heavily suggests that nuclear missiles are coming.

The doctor is the only one on the block with a bomb shelter, and there's only enough room for him and his family. So when other families on the block show up, desperate for shelter of their own, they quickly lose their cool. Rod Serling closes the episode with "a simple statement of fact: for civilization to survive, the human race has to remain civilized." Unfortunately, this message is still relevant today.

10 "The Obsolete Man" (Season 2, Episode 29)

This entry begins with a trial, in which a librarian played by Burgess Meredith is in trouble because of his profession. As the judge reminds the audience a distracting number of times, the librarian's name is Mr. Wordsworth (a rather obvious reference to the co-founder of Romanticism). Since both religion and books have been labeled "obsolete" by this authoritarian regime, Mr. Wordsworth is found likewise.

Interestingly, he is allowed to choose how he dies—which leads to a clever trick that allows the individual to triumph over the whole, in his own way at least. This episode may be a bit overgeneralizing, but its basic message still holds today: the freedom of the individual and the pursuit of knowledge can be suppressed for only so long. Though considered among the scariest Twilight Zone episodes, its conversation-heavy approach and protagonist's calm demeanor make it more reflective than anything else.

9 "The Masks" (Season 5, Episode 25)

Jason Foster (Robert Keith) from "The Masks" has all the money in the world, but his offspring are cynical, greedy, and rude. On his deathbed, Mr. Foster invites them to his opulent home in New Orleans on Mardi Gras. If they can fulfill his last request, they will inherit his vast fortune and estate. The request is simple – everyone must wear the mask he assigns to them until midnight – and is responsible for one of the greatest Twilight Zone episodes of any version.

This might sound like a task so easy that its participants would happily go along, but Mr. Foster's children and grandchildren are so spoiled that it takes some insistence to even have them put the masks on. These masks are ugly, even grotesque, and they are uncomfortable to wear. Of course, if a dying man can wear his, then healthy youngsters should be able to endure it, too. The twist at the end cements this as one of the best and most satisfying episodes in the series.

8 'It's a Good Life" (Season 3, Episode 8)

In "It's a Good Life," the only town left in America is this small one in Ohio. It's ruled over by Anthony Fremont (Billy Mumy), a sociopathic narcissist who can read minds and either kills or grotesquely deforms anyone who thinks badly of him or what he's done. The epitome of a child spoiled rotten, Anthony makes up for his lack of playdates by putting dinosaurs on TV (and nothing else).

While everyone in town is so terrified of him that they only think happy, enabling thoughts, Anthony's aunt just doesn't get it. She has challenged her nephew before, and he gave her a disability for it – yet she still complains in front of him, albeit mildly. This episode stands as an excellent display of someone with too much power and no capacity to admit that he's wrong about anything. Contemporary and historical comparisons to authoritarian man-children abound in this ever-relevant episode.

7 '"Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?" (Season 2, Episode 28)

This fun mystery begins in a snowstorm, where two state troopers investigate a trail that starts from a frozen pond and leads to a nearby diner. An unidentified flying object recently crashed into the pond and disappeared – clearly an alien spacecraft. So there's no doubt about it: one of the patrons inside the diner is not of this Earth, and no one leaves until they figure out who. Hence the alien-centered episode's classic title, "Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up?"

It's a classic puzzle: everyone besides the bartender was on a bus that pulled up to the joint, but there's one more patron present than there were people on the bus. What follows is some good logic (the couples should be crossed out, since their better half can vouch for them), lots of missing information, paranoia, bizarre laughter from a guy who apparently couldn't care less about the situation, and a twist-ending that will probably catch the audience off guard.

6 "Living Doll" (Season 5, Episode 6)

Her name is Talky Tina, and she has precious little patience for mean stepfathers. Annabelle just bought an expensive doll for her daughter, Christie, who is an only (and lonely) child. This little girl's new Talky Tina is here to make her feel less rejected and alone. No doubt the rejected part is because of her selfish stepfather, Erich, who doesn't care about her feelings (nor his wife's).

'"Living Doll" is one episode where it's easy to take the monster's side. Stepfather Erich (Telly Savalas) is a bitter man who openly complains about the doll's purchase in the first place. They can't afford it, he insists, and wants it returned immediately. With such an aggressive stance, there is only one solution. As Rod Serling himself says: "to a child caught in the middle of turmoil and conflict, a doll can become many things: friend, defender, guardian." From an era with no CGI, this episode proved that all you need is good dialogue, solid acting, and focused direction to make a toy doll come alive in macabre and palpable fashion. This episode would go on to inspire movies like Toy Story 4 and Child's Play.

5 "Time Enough at Last" (Season 1, Episode 8)

The title of Most Bookish Person in The Twilight Zone is shared by two characters played by Burgess Meredith: the librarian from "The Obsolete Man," and Henry Bemis from this particular episode, "Time Enough at Last." Mr. Bemis is more interested in reading David Copperfield than counting money at work or spending time with his wife, so both she and Henry's boss go to absurd lengths to keep him from reading. What Mr. Bemis needs is a divorce and a different job, but he wishes for all the time in the world instead.

Well, he gets his wish. The H-bomb blows up the world while he's taking a reading break in the bank vault, and when he emerges he finds there's no one left. A man who loves books more than anything now only has books for company, which is probably the darkest way his dream could have come true. In any case, the end of this apocalyptic episode suggests that maybe you shouldn't put all your eggs in one basket.

4 "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street" (Season 1, Episode 22)

In "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street," the electricity goes out in the neighborhood and nobody can fix it. However, there is one car that's able to function. All of a sudden, everyone starts suspecting each other of being an alien. Importantly, they point fingers according to what they view as unusual behavior. A man stares into space late at night, which can either be proof that he's actually from outer space or that he has insomnia and likes to watch the stars.

These prejudices aren't even based on gender, ethnicity, race, or religion, aptly demonstrating how people will find the pettiest reasons to single each other out when things go wrong. "Weirdness" is an arbitrary term that transcends physical appearance or personal beliefs. Likewise, paranoia is a finger that can point at anything and make it out as something to fear. As Rod Serling boldly states: "a thoughtless, frightened search for a scapegoat has a fallout all of its own – for the children, and the children yet unborn."

3 "To Serve Man" (Season 3, Episode 24)

Told in retrospect, "To Serve Man" foreshadows from the beginning that something is going to go wrong. 9-foot-tall aliens called Kanamits have invaded Earth, and the United Nations decides to speak to their leader. These Kanamits have a superior intellect, and request to help the countries of this world efficiently grow enough food to end world hunger. There are other seemingly impossible benefits they offer as well, including world peace.

So when professional code-breaker Michael Chambers (Lloyd Bochner) tries to figure out the language of a Kanamit book, it seems at first impossible and then unnecessary. Thanks to his brilliant co-worker, though, he learns that the title reads "To Serve Man." The narrative structure of this story really telegraphs a sinister twist, and those who haven't seen it have probably watched a parody of it somewhere, but this legendary episode's reveal is so clever that it's worth the watch anyway.

2 "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" (Season 5, Episode 3)

In "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," William Shatner shines as a man who has just spent six months in a sanitarium after having a nervous breakdown on an airplane. His doctor has said he's cured, but now he's on another plane that's about to fly into a storm and isn't feeling very comfortable. His wife is on one side, the window and emergency exit on the other. But these things he can deal with; the real problem is that, once the aircraft takes off, he sees some kind of gremlin-man on the wing of the plane – launching this story into one of the most suspenseful Twilight Zone episodes of all time.

Shatner's performance in "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" is utterly convincing, causing the viewer to feel almost as bad for him as freaked out by the image of this creature staring straight at him, just inches away, through that window. The fact that this repugnant gremlin jumps away before anyone else can see it makes the audience wonder, too, if this is all in the poor man's head. Viewing it again, one is reminded why it's among the best of all time.

1 "Eye of the Beholder" (Season 2, Episode 6)

A disturbingly ugly woman called Ms. Tyler has had about a dozen procedures on her face, and to no avail. Her condition is so severe that the doctors have run out of options; this is her final shot at normalcy, acceptance, happiness. As Ms. Tyler waits for her face to heal, her visage is covered in bandages. All she can see is darkness. If the surgery proves unsuccessful, she will be sent away by the government, which emphasizes conformity and segregation as positives.

"Eye of the Beholder" boasts great overhead shots that skillfully prevent the audience from seeing what anyone looks like (there is a part in the beginning where we actually do see the nurse's face as she walks into Ms. Tyler's room, but mostly the show does a good job of consistently masking everyone). With its creepy mood, iconic twist, and emotionally moving performances, this episode offers a great counterpoint to blind conformity and authoritarianism. This also has one of the most (unexpectedly) wholesome endings in The Twilight Zone.

