It was in the midst of The Last of Us premiering on HBO Max and news of Community finally getting a movie long after its six seasons that Disney made the announcement that a beloved cartoon was getting a revival: Phineas and Ferb. It's been close to a decade since the early 2000s animated series ended its run on Disney Channel, but the news of being revived sent Twitter into a frenzy.

From suggestions for the upcoming continuation to some love words for the franchise to a very special person making a statement, some tweeters won when it came to reacting to the news on Twitter.

10 @Daren_Mcclimans Has The Best Idea

One of the side pieces that made the series complete was Phineas' big sister Candace, who would often catch her brothers in the midst of their wild antics and attempt to tattle on them to their mother. But the running joke of the series was the way the boys wrapped everything up before their mother could find out, leaving Candace flabbergasted.

Candace's need for tattling started during the opening theme of the show when the boys finish singing the theme song and Candance shouts, "Mom, Phineas and Ferb are making a title sequence!" As this user suggests, the only acceptable way to revive the new show's opening theme is for Candance to shout, "Mom, Phineas and Ferb are making a revival!"

9 @DriftCons Reminds Fans Of The Bops

Aside from the boys' hilarious hijinks and Perry the Platypus' secret schemes, Phineas and Ferb was best known for its catchy soundtrack. Known as Phineas and the Ferbtones, the boys often put on concerts and sang some summertime hits as a band.

This user decided to get a headstart on the deep diving into P&F before the revival by reminding everyone of those unforgettable classics like "Ain't Got Rhythm" and "Rollercoaster," but no song from the show will ever be as much of a bop as "Gitchee Gitchee Goo."

8 @lesbianamara Isn't Holding Back

This user isn't wrong when they say television has been falling apart, seeing as the 2020s Disney Channel doesn't compare to the early 2000s Disney Channel and the current roster of cartoons airing isn't up to par with ones like Phineas and Ferb, Kim Possible or The Proud Family.

But it seems Phineas and Ferb - and those at Disney+ - knew how to resolve it, bringing back one of Disney Channel's biggest series that gained a cult following that is just as dedicated a decade later as they were back when the show premiered in 2007.

7 @Starport97 Knows A Good Ride Re-Theme

This Twitter user took a current theme around the Disney Parks and made a hilarious - but also an excellent idea - of a tweet about Phineas and Ferb after the news of the revival. It's no secret that Splash Mountain is about to undergo a refurbishment to re-theme it into a Princess and the Frog-themed ride.

Because a rollercoaster played such a pivotal role in the show - being the first wacky thing the boys did that summer and later becoming the center of a musical episode - it only makes sense for there to be a P&F-themed ride at Walt Disney World, and why not use it as a chance to re-theme the out-of-date Rock 'N Rollercoaster in Hollywood Studios?

6 @carlybella_ Has A Heartwarming Reaction

Not all reactions on Twitter were memes and jokes about the Phineas and Ferb revival. For some fans, like this user, the return of the show means the return of a favorite childhood show, some characters who acted as best friends, and some more nostalgia in a time of throwbacks and reboots.

Phineas and Ferb acted as a major part of childhood and teenage years for a lot of millennials, airing from 2007 until its 2015 series finale, and later spawning a 2020 movie along with some unexpected cameos in the show Milo Murphy's Law.

5 @a11anahh Keeps Winning

From the premiere of That 90s Show to the news of the upcoming Community: The Movie, 2023 has become a time of reboots and revivals for a lot of fans of big series and films, and Disney+ has just added Phineas and Ferb to the growing list.

While Community: The Movie isn't expected to hit Peacock until later this year and the Daredevil reboot is slated for a Spring 2024 release on Disney+, this excited user may have to wait much longer for the P&F revival, which is speculated to start streaming by 2025.

4 @gcfpeople Gets Real

Reviving cartoons isn't anything new for Disney's streaming service, who rebooted The Proud Family in 2022 with the all-new The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which follows Penny Proud in her teenage years with her wacky family, and the X-Men '97, a reboot of 1992's X-Men: The Animated Series coming to Disney+.

Several tweets have brought up the idea of the Phineas and Ferb revival being another opening for other old cartoons to return, with sights set on Kim Possible, Milo Murphy's Law and Gravity Falls, and classic 90s cartoons like Recess,Ducktales and Doug.

3 @idoideas Mind-blowing Idea

This user blew fans' minds with their suggestion for the upcoming revival, which teeters between a legitimate suggestion and hilarious satire. It's no secret the name of Disney+'s High School Musical-inspired series is a long, and arguably silly, one: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Because Phineas and Ferb premiered in 2007 with the memorable episode titled "Rollercoaster," then had the follow-up episode "Rollercoaster: The Musical!" in Season 2, it's unknown whether this tweeter was serious or joking when they suggested that it's only right the revival's first episode be titled "Rollercoaster: The Musical: The Series."

2 @YoBlockTheater Has A Request

One of the most memorable parts of Phineas and Ferb was its theme song, which followed the boys' wacky plans for their endless summer. Aside from locating Frankenstein's brain and driving their sister insane, one of the things on their list was to paint a continent.

It's a humorous - and impossible - thought to actually paint an entire continent as the boys hope to in the theme song, but if anyone could do it, it's Phineas and Ferb,and the perfect time to complete the unfinished tasks of the theme song would be in the upcoming revival.

1 @VinMan17 Knows What He's Gonna Do Today

Arguably the best tweet about the upcoming revival comes from someone who was there since the beginning: Vincent Martella, who voices the starring character Phineas. At just 15 years old, Martella lent his voice to the character who he would ultimately wind up playing for over half of his life.

Martella's tweet during the announcement of the revival is an iconic reaction for the way he took a phrase always said by Phineas - "Ferb, I know what we're gonna do today!" - and used it as a way to reveal his involvement in the new show.

