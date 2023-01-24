The Oscar nominations came out, bringing their usual chaos to Film Twitter. Surprising inclusions like To Leslie's Andrea Riseborough and shocking snubs like The Woman King's Viola Davis gave Twitter users plenty of ammunition against the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

Not every worthy contender will get nominated -- there are only a few available slots. However, some snubs are so jarring that Twitter users couldn't help but raise their voices. However, it's not all bad, for they also rallied behind some of AMPAS's most unexpected choices, celebrating the morning's most pleasant surprises.

1 First-Timers Club

The Best Actor category had few surprises. The predicted five — Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, and Bill Nighy — got in, making this the first time in eighty-eight years that the category has been comprised of only first-time nominees.

Twitter user @LukeHearfield pointed out that the category had only three contenders the last time it happened. Pundits have used the "repeat nominee" stat for years, but AMPAS broke tradition this year, opting to recognize five worthy performances from first-time nominees. The category is also wide open, with Butler, Farrell, and Fraser standing an equal chance to win. SAG will be the deciding factor in the race.

2 Egregious Snubs

Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler starred in two of the best female-led movies of 2022: The Woman King and Till. Yet, neither received an Oscar nomination this year, despite hitting most major precursors; Deadwyler only missed the Golden Globes, but she checked every other box.

Many Twitter users wasted no time expressing disbelief at their snubs, including @kehenulo, who outright stated they should've been part of the Best Actress category. It's hard to argue with them; Davis and Deadwyler delivered nuanced and compelling performances that should've been no-brainers for Best Actress. Their snubs contribute to the unfortunately still relevant #OscarsSoWhite debate.

3 Stephanie Hsu!

Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the morning with a whopping 11 wholly-deserved nominations, including Best Picture. The maximalist and absurdist comedy scored four acting nominations; three of those — Michelle Yeoh, Ke Quy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis — were expected. However, to the thrill of millions of fans worldwide, Stephanie Hsu's brilliant performance as Joy, AKA Jobu Tupaki, also got recognized.

Hsu's inclusion was not certain; she missed several key precursors and faced friendly fire from Curtis. However, AMPAS got it right and gave her a richly-deserved nomination. Twitter user @holaelias was one of many who expressed their excitement at Hsu becoming a first-time nominee.

4 Awards "Season"

An informal rule about awards season is that the fall and December are the best windows to release an Oscar-friendly movie. December, in particular, is the month when most Oscar juggernauts premiere, with studios releasing their top contenders before going wide in January.

However, Everything Everywhere All at Once came out in March of 2022, while last year's award season was still happening. It's truly impressive that it managed to maintain its momentum for an entire year. However, being one of the biggest box office surprises of 2022 sure helped its narrative, and its success at the Oscars might prompt studios to premiere their awards contenders throughout the year rather than in the year's last months. At least that's what Twitter user @michaelcollado hopes, and many people agree.

5 Impressive, Indeed

Michelle Williams made headlines when she chose to campaign in Lead instead of Supporting for her performance in Steven Spielberg's quasi-biopic The Fabelmans. Her choice seemed wrong, especially after SAG and BAFTA snubbed her. However, Williams had the last laugh when her name was announced among the Best Actress nominees.

As Twitter user @nikowl points out, it's not the first time Williams has secured a nod without the SAG/AFTRA and BAFTA's support. She previously did it for her harrowing turn in the 2010 romantic drama Blue Valentine, one of her most celebrated performances.

6 Justice For Jenny

Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin, one of the best modern tragicomedies, received nine Oscar nominations. The film earned some major mentions, including Best Picture and Best Director, making it a genuine contender for the ceremony's biggest prize.

Still, one crucial player in the film was notoriously absent from the nominations: Jenny, the donkey. Pádriac's beloved pet received many positive notices and was a key player in the film's storyline. Of course, she was never going to be nominated for anything, but the joke about her being snubbed is the gift that keeps on giving. Twitter user @djkevlar lamented her omission in the Best Supporting Actress category, and more than one fan chuckled at the thought.

7 Even Michael Is Proud

Jamie Lee Curtis received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. It's hard to think the actress didn't receive any recognition for her stellar work in A Fish Called Wanda or True Lies, but it's true.

Fans on Twitter reacted to her nomination, with @heyjaeee joking about how Michael Myers, Curtis' long-time foe in the Halloween franchise, would react. It's funny to think about a world where the murderous Michael Myers is genuinely happy for Curtis' success; considering how long she's been waiting for a nomination, even he would be proud of her.

8 Lydia Tár Must Be Stopped

Cate Blanchett received her eighth Oscar nomination for her tour-de-force performance in Todd Field's psychological drama Tár. Blanchett plays the eponymous character, a challenging and larger-than-life composer and conductor. Twitter fans have been joking about the character for a while now, with the most common joke being acting as though Lydia is a real person.

Twitter user @Nick_Newman continued the joke by joking that Lydia, a truly problematic character, had still been nominated for an Oscar despite her long history of reprehensible behavior. The joke is close to being tired, but there's still some mileage left in it.

9 Let Her Host!

M3GAN is already one of 2023's biggest box-office surprises. The film, about an A.I. doll who becomes murderous to protect her human companion, is a viral sensation, with fans raving about it on social media. M3GAN's character is a bonafide success, and she's already becoming a meme.

Twitter user @joeymonda wants her to host the Oscars, claiming the ceremony would receive "the highest ratings of all time." There might be some truth to that, especially if the killer doll performs her now-iconic dance. However, AMPAS is not cool enough to invite her on stage.

10 The Rockscar Goes To...

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most-nominated film at this year's Oscars, deservedly so. The film has a real shot at claiming the top prize, with Best Picture being a three-car race between it, The Fabelmans, and Banshees. However, the odds favor Everything, especially after overperforming on nominations morning.

Twitter is full of posts celebrating the film's success with AMPAS, but this tweet by user @OllyGibbs might be the best. It's a funny and cheeky way of recognizing one of the film's most memorable sequences while still celebrating its acclaim from critics and audiences. An absurdist and daring film like Everything doing so well with the notoriously close-minded Academy is worthy of celebration, indeed.

