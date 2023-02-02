Twitter has a lot to say about the new DC lineup from James Gunn.

The day finally arrived when James Gunn announced the first projects in his and Peter Saffran's highly-anticipated DCU. After weeks of guessing and more than a few scandals revolving around the soon-to-be-defunct DCEU, audiences finally have clarity about Gunn's plans for the newly-born DC Studios.

Logically, fans have much to say about Gunn's ideas for DC's future, and they took to Twitter to express their thoughts. From funny memes and reactions to the newly-announced projects to surprise at some of the character choices, these tweets are among the best reactions to Gunn's slate.

1 Waller Is Here To Stay

Gunn's announcement included a show focusing on Amanda Waller, with Oscar-winner Viola Davis reprising her role as the infamous and ruthless character. Critics and fans have lauded Davis' performance, and it makes perfect sense for her to stay in the new DCU.

Fans on Twitter expressed their delight at the news of Davis' and Waller's return, with @steusmotus opting for a funny approach to the announcement. Using the popular Oliver Twist meme template, they made light of the news, even throwing David Zaslav into the mix.

2 This Is Superman

The main criticism thrown at the previous version of Superman, played by fan-favorite actor Henry Cavill, was that he was too stoic and inhuman to be the Man of Steel. Superman is supposed to be full of hope and faith in humanity, qualities that Cavill's version didn't include.

Gunn and Saffran went out of their way to clarify their Superman will be the opposite of the DCEU's bleak and overly-serious version, and fans rejoiced. Twitter user @Carlos_Adama celebrated their approach, stating that a loyal adaptation of the Man of Steel is what DC Studios needs to succeed.

3 Finally Some Consistency

The DCEU was always heavily criticized for its lack of consistency in its storytelling approach. However, Gunn's new DC slate seems to be doing the opposite, choosing characters that can work well with each other and contribute to the overreaching universe.

User @korysverse praised Gunn's choice to have the Supergirl movie come out after the Superman movie, thus building on the brand and crafting a continuous narrative. It's unbelievable that such a simple choice eluded DC for so long, but at least the right choices are being made under the current management.

4 Walter Would Be Proud

Gunn's slate of projects for the DCU received positive reviews from fans on social media. Many celebrated his attention to overlooked characters like Booster Gold while still including DC icons like Superman, Batman, and Robin.

Twitter user @MaceAhWindu used a meme from the popular television antihero Walter White to praise Gunn's slate. The comparison is amusing and just the kind of dark humor that Gunn loves, making it an even more appropriate reaction to the writer/director's plans.

5 Winning!

Swamp Thing is among DC's most overlooked and underrepresented characters. Thus, his inclusion in the DCU's first slate came as a shocking but pleasant surprise to many fans, particularly those who enjoy comic book movies that expertly blend genres because the upcoming Swamp Thing film will be a horror picture.

Twitter user @ArkhamNumb expressed their enthusiasm at a "pure horror movie" revolving around Swamp Thing. The possibilities are endless, with fans already suggesting numerous possibilities to direct. From Guillermo del Toro to Brandon Cronenberg, multiple directors would make Swamp Thing work, making it one of the most anticipated projects in the slate.

6 The Hierarchy Blah, Blah, Blah

Dwayne Johnson made headlines during his press tour for the now-infamous Black Adam. His catchphrase about how the "hierarchy of the DC Universe (was) about to change" acquired a second life when the film flopped and Gunn and Saffran got hired to seemingly wipe the slate clean.

Now that Gunn's slate has been announced, fans were quick to point out how the hierarchy in the DC Universe did change, just in a different way than anticipated. @WednesdayPull even made a cheeky meme, replacing Johnson's head with Gunn's. Hollywood really is a cutthroat business.

7 Where Are The "Famous" Characters?

Although most reactions to Gunn's slate were positive, a few fans expressed confusion and disbelief at some of the characters chosen to spearhead the DCU. As one of the most obscure DC properties, The Authority received the most comments, although some fans also wondered about Booster Gold and Swamp Thing.

User @mutantfate used a rather hilarious meme to express their puzzlement at the inclusion of these underrated characters instead of established and popular figures like Zatanna and the Titans. Gunn surely has plans for those figures down the line, but there's nothing wrong with showcasing other characters in the meantime.

8 It's Not Easy Being Green

Among the many projects announced by Gunn was an HBO Max show focusing on Hal Jordan and John Stewart. Titled Lantern, the show will be in the vein of shows like True Detective, making fans even more excited about it.

Although reactions were mainly positive, Twitter user @D4hz4hn still found the time to make a hilarious joke about how shows usually change the titles of their starring heroes. Whether the folks at DC really hate the word "green" or not is another story, but at least the show sounds great.

9 In The Land Of Gods And Monsters

Gunn gave the name "Gods and Monsters" to this first chapter of the DCU, a fitting title considering the projects announced. The expression is quite famous due to its association with the classic horror film Bride of Frankenstein. However, it's also the title of a great movie starring Brendan Fraser and Ian McKellen, about the last days of film director James Whale.

Twitter user @hipstermermaid made a funny joke about Gunn expanding the Gods and Monsters universe. Of course, they're talking about the Fraser-McKellen biopic, making it a rather niche but still amusing jab for film lovers to enjoy.

10 Looking Forward To The Future

When all is said and done, the DCU is the newest chapter in an ongoing saga that has been around since the 1940s. And while the DCEU still has many fans worldwide, it's clear it's not coming back; thus, it's time to put it to rest and look forward to the future.

That's exactly what @Seguidor_deClio is doing. Posting an inspirational image of Superman taking off to the skies, the Twitter user celebrates "a new day." It's hard to say goodbye to beloved characters, but it's time to let go of the past and embrace all the exciting and dynamic possibilities the future has in store.

