Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year, even if you only like it for a couple of days off work it provides. However, feel-good movies based around love, friendship, and sharing can get boring pretty quickly, and that's what most Christmas movies are based on. That can be nice once, twice, or even ten times during the month of December. However, it can get boring pretty quickly.

With the imminent release of David Harbour'sViolent Night, there is already one movie you can convince your significant other to watch because, technically, it’s a Christmas movie. That won't last the entire month, though. When you've had enough of The Grinch, Buddy the Elf, or Judy Garland singing in Meet Me In St. Louisbut still want some Christmas flavor, turn to these movies.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Die Hard is Schrödinger's Christmas film. Sure, it takes place during Christmas, but Bruce Willis slaying bad guys as he tries to save his wife and other people from terrorists doesn't scream jingle bells and a jolly fat man.

However, if you're looking for a great, fun movie that fits with the holiday vibe but isn't about a grumpy, hairy green man or an imaginary train led by Tom Hanks, Die Hard is one of the best action films ever made. It's just Christmas-y enough to differentiate it from any other random action film, the journey of John McClane as he faces the insurmountable task of taking down an entire group of terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) is one that is always fun to watch. Use Christmas as an excuse.

'Batman Returns' (1992)

Many people's favorite Batman movie, led by even more people's favorite Batman and Batman villain, the Michael Keaton-led Batman Returns, is a classic. Taking place during the Christmas season, Batman Returns sees the Penguin, played by Danny DeVito, as he attempts to wreak havoc on Gotham.

Filled with references to Christmas, from the lighting of the city's Christmas tree to the general ambiance, Batman Returns is the perfect movie to watch if you're looking for a fun film that stays within the realms of the Christmas season. Whether you're looking to draw into the nostalgia of a thirty-year-old film, laugh at Batman's inability to move his neck, or enjoy Michelle Pfeiffer's performance as Catwoman. This movie is a great choice when looking for something dark to watch during the holidays.

'Fatman' (2020)

In this movie, Santa is played by Mel Gibson. Billy, a rich and naughty child who is therefore neglected of gifts by Santa, hires an assassin to kill St. Nick in Fatman. This movie balances Christmas cheer while filled with violence, guns, and action goodness as Walton Goggins attempts to hunt down and kill Santa.

While it's not the greatest movie you would have ever seen, if you're looking for a Christmas movie that is unlike anything else, Fatman has you covered. Filled with classic Christmas songs, snow, and a ton of fun, Fatman is the perfect choice if you want to watch something for 100 minutes during the holiday season that's not for kids.

'Bad Santa' (2003)

Speaking of movies not for little ones, Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox star in this rowdy comedy about a conman duo whose annual plan is to find a job at a department store as a mall Santa and elf, and then use their positions to rob from nearby stores at night. Spoilers, it's not exactly about yule logs and cozying up by the fire with family.

A truly dark comedy that strays into darker areas than just crime, alcoholism, and sexual themes, Bad Santa is certainly an unconventional Christmas movie that is best watched late at night away from the kids.

'Happiest Season' (2020)

Hulu's Happiest Season is a wonderful romantic-comedy/drama that follows Kristen Stewart's character as she attempts to tell her conservative family that she is a lesbian while visiting them for the holidays with her girlfriend (Mackenzie Davis).

Undoubtedly filled with Christmas goodness, this film is the perfect option for anyone looking for a great movie that puts the holidays second and the characters and story first. This is a different role from any Kirsten Stewart performed, and watching her do what she does best is always worth it.

'Trading Places' (1983)

A truly ludicrous plot, Trading Places follows Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy, whose lives are turned upside-down and swapped around by two rich brothers who head Duke and Duke Commodity Brokers in Philadelphia. The reason behind this is to settle a bet between the two to resolve the question of nature versus nurture. Is Dan Aykroyd's Louis Wingthorpe III brilliant because he's brilliant? Or is it due to his wealthy upbringing?

Winthorpe is framed as a criminal drug dealer, fired from his position at Duke & Duke, denied entry to his home, and has his bank accounts frozen. Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy's Billy Ray Valentine is provided all the benefits of Winthorpe's former life. It's a hilarious movie that makes a statement about people's circumstances and is home to one of Jamie Lee-Curtis' best performances, Trading Places is a great comedy with a Christmas backdrop.

'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

One of the best action movies and series of all time; the holidays are just a good excuse to let yourself watch this classic action-comedy. Pairing up two police detectives who couldn't be more different, Lethal Weapon's Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh are two of the most recognizable characters ever.

Riggs (Mel Gibson) is a loose cannon who has no problem acting like a criminal to get the job done, while Murtaugh (Danny Glover) is the by-the-books detective unlucky enough to get stuck with him. Slowly becoming friends throughout the movie, they reach a breaking point that culminates with a bare-fist brawl in the suburbs as houses are covered in Christmas lights. It doesn't get much more unconventionally Christmas than that.

'The Ref' (1994)

What is more Christmas-y than a family being held up at gunpoint? Many things, but put a hostage situation on Christmas Eve and combine Dennis Leary's criminal thief with a bickering family, and you have an incredible holiday black comedy.

A movie with a handful of different hilarious subplots along with the hilarity that is the interactions between Kevin Spacey, Judy Davis, and, of course, Leary; if you're looking to have a laugh during the Christmas season, you can't go past The Ref.

'Krampus' (2015)

Horror movies are the best, and while Halloween just ended, that doesn't mean the scary movies have to end with it. Who needs all the happiness, joy, love, and romance that goes with Christmas? If you're a horror fan, say bye to Christmas and say hello to Krampus.

If Santa has given you coal in the past, count yourself lucky. In folklore, Krampus is a horrifying, horned creature who scares misbehaving children. This film follows a dysfunctional family and a little boy who has lost his Christmas spirit. This act unleashes Krampus, who begins to haunt the neighborhood, requiring the family to come together to save the day.

'Office Christmas Party' (2016)

Jason Bateman stars in this comedy as Josh Parker, the recently divorced Head Officer of Zenotek's Chicago Branch. Already not in the best headspace due to the destruction of his marriage, the news that his branch is set to lose 40% of its staff, bonuses, and the Christmas party doesn't go well. In a desperate bid to secure a big client and save his branch, Josh Parker (Bateman) throws a Christmas party despite his boss's orders.

What follows is one party that goes way too far fifty times over. Of course, it ends with a classic Christmas realization that people matter; it's not all about money and business.

